Canada vs Oman Match Prediction
CND
59%
Chance of Winning
OMN
41%
T20i
Maple Leaf North-West Ground
Facts:
- Canada and Oman have clashed six times where the tally reads as 3-3.
- Canada are 1st in the standings whereas Oman are placed at the 3rd place.
Canada vs Oman Chance of Winning
Canada came into this series with a win over Nepal in the first game of the competition. However, the team faced a loss in the last game against Oman. Canada returned in the next game with a win over Nepal. The team has two wins and a loss in the series and are placed at the top of the standings with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.253. Canada will be looking to win the next game and this series.
Oman entered the competition with a loss against Nepal. The team bounced back with a win in the next game. However, the team succumbed to a loss in their last outing. With two losses and a win, the team is placed at the bottom of the standings. Oman won the last encounter against Canada and will be looking to replicate the same performance in te next game.
Canada's chance of winning: 59%
Oman's chance of winning: 41%
Canada vs Oman Betting Tips
Canada to score low before 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)
Canada had a strong start in the competition. They won the first game but faced a heavy loss in the last game against Oman. Aaron Johnson and Navneet Dhaliwal opened for the team in the two games and scored 15, 0 & 29 runs for their opening partnerships in the three games. The team has a fragile batting order and have been observed to lose quick wickets in the series. The team scored 0 runs before their first dismissal in their last game against Oman. That said, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Canada vs Oman Toss Prediction
Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City, is a small ground with a quick outfield. It allows the batsmen to free their arms and make big scores. There is some assistance for the fast bowlers early in the game. However, spinners have struggled as the short boundaries make life difficult for them. The average scores here have been less than 160. We expect the side winning the toss in this game to have no hesitation in bowing first.
Weather Report
There will be clear skies over King City. The temperature will remain under 37 degrees Celsius.
Canada Player List
Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Gurbaz Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ansh Patel, Akhil Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shreyas Movva
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Aaron Johnson
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Batter
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Dilpreet Bajwa
|
Batter
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Navneet Dhaliwal
|
Batter
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Nicholas Kirton (c)
|
Batter
|
Parveen Kumar
|
All-rounder
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Saad Bin Zafar
|
All-rounder
|
Kaleem Sana
|
Bowler
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Akhil Kumar
|
Bowler
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Harsh Thaker
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All-rounder
|
Ansh Patel
|
Bowler
Canada Team Form
Canada came back from the second place to sit at the top of the standings right now. They won two games and lost a single match. The team bowled very well in their last game against Nepal and comfortably chased the target as well. They will be thrilled to finish the series on a high note.
Oman Player List
Aqib Ilyas (captain), Hammad Mirza, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale (wicket-keeper), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pratik Athavale
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Wicketkeeper
|
Shoaib Khan
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Batter
|
Zeeshan Maqsood
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All-rounder
|
Khalid Kail
|
Batter
|
Aqib Ilyas (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Ayaan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Fayyaz Butt
|
All-rounder
|
Kaleemullah
|
Bowler
|
Rafiullah
|
Bowler
|
Shakeel Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Kashyap Prajapati
|
Batter
Oman Team Form
Oman is coming after a loss in the last game against Nepal. The team was expensive with their bowling order and kept losing quick wickets in the game. They lost the game by a huge margin and will be looking to win their final outing of the competition.
Canada vs Oman Head-to-Head Record
Canada and Oman have met each other six times before where both the sides have won three games each.
Canada Won: 3
Oman Won: 3
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Canada vs Oman Betting Odds
Canada clashed with Nepal in the last game. Batting first in the game, Nepal could only amass 139 runs for 6 wickets in the match. Every bowler from Canada except for Kaleem Sana picked a wicket at least. Harsh Thaker took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Canada scored 140/6 and won the game by 4 wickets. Saad Bin Zafar was the top scorer with an unbeaten 33 runs. Nicholas Kirton scored 26 runs while Dilpreet Bajwa knocked 25 runs in the game. After that win, Canada will be confident against Oman in their next outing.
Oman clashed against Nepal in the last game. Batting first in the match, Nepal scored 157/7 in the game. It was an expensive bowling innings from Oman. Fayyaz Butt took 3 wickets and was the top bowler from the side. Chasing the target, Oman could only score101/10 runs and lost the game by 56 runs. Aqib Ilyas scored 22 runs while Zeeshan Maqsood was the best batter in the game with 35 runs.
Canada vs Oman
T20i
Maple Leaf North-West Ground, null
Canada vs Oman Top Batters
Aqib Ilyas to be the top batter for Oman
Aqib Ilyas is a terrific batter and averages nearly 28 in the format. The batter has scored 2, 53 & 22 runs in the three games respectively. Ilyas scored 53 runs in his last clash against Canada. That said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Saad Bin Zafar to be the top batter for Canada
Saad Bin Zafar is a terrific batter and averages nearly 25 in the format. The batter has scored consistently in the three T20Is of this series. He posted 23, 15 & 33* runs in the three games respectively. That said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Canada vs Oman Top Bowlers
Aqib Ilyas to be the top bowler for Oman
Aqib Ilyas leads his side in both the departments. Ilyas picked wickets consistently in the competition. He took 6 wickets in three games so far. He took 2 wickets against Canada in their last game against them. He will step in as the best bowling pick from the side.
Saad Bin Zafar to be the top bowler for Canada
Saad Bin Zafar also leads the bowling department. He has picked 4 wickets in 3 games. He picked a wicket in the last game and will go in as the best bowling pick in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canada
Canada to win the match @ 1.65 (Batery)
Oman to win the match @ 2.20 (Batery)
Batery