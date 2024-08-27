Canada vs USA Match Prediction USA 62 % Chance of Winning CND 38 % Place a bet Batery 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canada and the USA will meet in the fifth game of the Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will be held at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam on August 27. The game will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of this game before it begins.

Canada vs USA Chance of Winning

Monank Patel and co. will play their second game of this series. Their first game was abandoned due to rain while they lost their next game of the season. With that, they are placed at the third place of the table. The team has a point and a net run rate of -5.100. They are placed at the 18th place of the ICC T20 rankings. The USA will be looking for a win here.

Canada pulled a stunner in their last outing against the Netherlands. They won their last game and are positioned second in the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.559. Canada have won a game and lost another fixture in two outings. The team will be looking to settle things with the USA since their last meeting was abandoned due to rain.

USA' chance of winning: 62%

Canada' chance of winning: 38%

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Canada vs USA Betting Tips

Canada to score low before their 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)

Canada won the last game of the competition against the Netherlands. The team met in the five match T20I series in April where the USA won the series by 4-0. Canada were a prey to the US bowling attack and secured 16, 17, 15 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in those games. The team features Aaron Johnson and Dilpreet Bajwa in the opening order. However, Rayyan Pathan replaced Bajwa in the opening order. The team secured 20 & 0 before their first dismissal in the two games of the competition. That considered, Canada will be hoping to lose an early wicket in the next game against the United States of America.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: USA 1.90 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: USA 2.03 Bet on Batery Canada’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

Canada vs USA Toss Prediction

This match will be played at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam. The pitch here is green and favours pace bowling with good bounce. Batting conditions are average, and spin bowling also performs at an average level. Teams should plan their strategies considering the pitch’s support for pace and bounce while adapting to the batting and spin conditions.

Weather Report

The skies will be clear with a bit of a cloud cover during the game. The temperature will peak at 26 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

USA Player List

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad, Ali Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Juanoy Drysdale All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Harmeet Singh All-rounder Steven Taylor Batter Andries Gous Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Ali Khan Bowler Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Milind Kumar Batter

USA Team Form

The USA have not won a game in their last five outings. The team has lost four games while one of the fixtures was abandoned. They lost their last game against the Netherlands. They will be looking to do better in the next game.

Canada Player List

Nicholas Kirton, Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva

Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Movva Wicketkeeper Aaron Johnson Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Rayyan Pathan Batter Nicholas Kirton (c) Batter Ravinderpal Singh Batter Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Kaleem Sana Bowler Dilon Heyliger Bowler Harsh Thaker All-rounder Jeremy Gordon Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada is coming from a win in the last game. The team scored 132 runs in the last game but managed to defend the target with their phenomenal bowling performance.

Canada vs USA Head-to-Head Record

USA and Canada have clashed 9 times in the format before. USA have won 5 games whereas Canada won 2 matches.

USA Won: 5

Canada Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Canada vs USA Betting Odds

Canada is coming from a huge win against the Netherlands in the previous game of this Tri-Nation series. Canada batted first in the game and scored 132, losing 9 wickets in the process. Shreyas Movva and Saad Bin Zafar scored 33 runs each in the game. Defending the target, they kept a very economical spell in the game. Kaleem Sana and Parveen Kumar picked 2 wickets in the game each. Netherlands scored 124/8 in 20 overs and lost the game by 8 runs. Canada will be pretty confident in the next game.

USA went against the Netherlands in their previous outing of the competition. Netherlands went in to bat first in the game and collected 217 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Shadley van Schalkwyk picked 3 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the USA. The team lacked in their batting order. They bundled out for 115 runs in the game. Aaron Jones and Shayan Jahangir scored 34 & 37 runs respectively in the game. USA lost the game by 102 runs in the game.

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Canada vs USA Top Batters

Nicholas Kirton to be Canada’s Best Batter

Nicholas Kirton will be leading his side with his bat. He was the top scorer from Canada in the T20 World Cup. He scored 101 runs in 3 games at an average of 33.66. Kirton came blazing guns in this series as he struck an unbeaten 69 runs in the first game. He scored 44 runs against USA which was abandoned mid-game. Kirton will be looking to strike hard in the next game too.

Aaron Jones to be USA’ Best Batter

Aaron Jones is the best batter from the USA in the competition so far. He scored 34 runs in the only game he batted in. Jones will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Canada vs USA Top Bowlers

Saad Bin Zafar to be Canada’s Best Bowler

Saad Bin Zafar is the best bowler from Canada. Zafar was fantastic in the last game and managed to pick a single wicket in the last game. He has 3 wickets in 2 games of the competition. He will come in handy in the next game.

Shadley van Schalkwyk to be USA’s Best Bowler

Shadley van Schalkwyk is the top bowling talent from the USA. He has taken 4 wickets in 2 games and possesses an economy rate of 9.87 in the competition. He took 3 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side.