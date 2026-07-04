Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

The 12th match of the ongoing inaugural edition of International League T20 will be played on January 22 (Sunday). The game is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and it will start at 3:30 PM IST. The two top teams will be facing each other for the first time and expect this to be a cracker of a game.

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Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants are enjoying a stunning run at the moment in the International League T20 tournament. Both teams have played three matches each thus far and have ended up winning all the games.

It is tough to predict the winner between the two sides looking at their form. But on paper, the Desert Vipers are looking stronger and are favourites to seal their fourth win on the trot.

Our Prediction

Our Prediction is for the Desert Vipers to win this game even though the Gulf Giants are looking equally strong.

Desert Vipers to win @1.71 (Melbet)

Gulf Giants to win @2.02 (Melbet)

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Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The inaugural edition of the International League T20 has turned out to be a happy hunting ground for the Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants so far. Both teams have enjoyed a similar run winning all three matches so far. Hence, it is expected to be a close game between the two unbeaten sides.

The Desert Vipers are topping the points table courtesy of their big wins in three outings so far. They have defeated Sharjah Warriors once and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders twice and enjoy an NRR of 3.159. Their latest win came over the Knight Riders and it was by a whopping margin of 111 runs.

Alex Hales was the star with the bat for them smashing 110 off just 59 deliveries while skipper Colin Munro also shined with 56 runs. Thanks to the duo, the Vipers posted a huge total of 219 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. In response, Sheldon Cottrell picked up a stunning three-fer to restrict the opposition to just 108 runs and thereby register a massive win.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Giants have also had a similar campaign in terms of registering big wins so far. Interestingly, they have beaten Dubai Capitals twice while the other win came over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Skipper James Vince led from the front with the bat scoring 76 runs and was ably supported by Shimron Hetmyer with an unbeaten 37 off 19 balls to propel the team’s total to 181 runs in 20 overs. In response, Dubai Capitals were skittled only for 80 runs handing a huge 101-run win to the Gulf Giants that has boosted their NRR to 2.715.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

Chasing team has won four out of three matches in Dubai so far in this tournament. But this is the first time that an afternoon game will be played here. However, dew might not play a huge role and given the unknown nature of the pitch’s behaviour under the scorching sun, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

It goes without saying that the players will have to face extreme heat with the game starting at 2 PM local time. There is no chance of rain at all while the temperature is expected to be in the early 30s.

Gulf Giants Player List

Gulf Giants squad:

James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

James Vince (Captain) Batsman Rehan Ahmed Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chris Lynn Batsman Gerhard Erasmus Batsman Shimron Hetmyer Batsman A Valthapa Chidambaram Batsman and Wicketkeeper David Wiese All-rounder Liam Dawson All-Rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants have played three matches so far and have won all of them. Their margin of victories - 6 wickets (twice) and 101 runs (once) - prove that the team is doing extremely well. The side led by James Vince have a very good chance to top the points table with a fourth consecutive win.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers squad:

Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (Captain) Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-Rounder Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Tom Curran Bowler Shiraz Ahmed Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers are also enjoying a great run of form in the ongoing International League T20. They have so far won three matches in as many outings. Their margin of victories - 7 wickets (twice) and 111 runs (once) - shows how dominant they have been and hence, top the points table as well.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

This is the first time the Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will be locking horns in the International League T20.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to hit more than 5.5 sixes at 2.06 odds

Desert Vipers posted a mammoth total of 219 runs in their 20 overs in the last game. The innings included a massive 11 sixes and it will be no surprise if they will manage to hit six sixes in this game. The likes of Hales, Colin Munro and Sherfane Rutherford have the ability to take on the opposition bowling attacks and are a safe bet to bank on the Vipers hitting more than 5.5 sixes at 2.06 odds.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Team Batsmen

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter at 2.78 odds

England batter Alex Hales has been in terrific form in the International League T20. He has returned with scores of 110, 64 and 83* so far in three outings and is an out-and-out match-winner for the Vipers. He is clearly a safe bet to become the Desert Vipers' top batter at 2.78 odds in this match.

James Vince to be Gulf Giants' top batter at 3.2 odds

While it is Alex Hales for the Vipers, James Vince has led from the front opening the innings for the Gulf Giants. Vince has scored three half-centuries so far in as many outings and is certainly the one to watch out for in this game. A lot will depend on Vince’s performance with the bat for the Gulf Giants and hence, he is a safe bet to become the Gulf Giants' top batter.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers top bowler at 3.4 odds

Wanindu Hasaranga has started making an impact ever since he joined the team. He won the Player of the Match in his first game of the season for the Desert Vipers. In the previous outing, the Sri Lankan leggie returned with the figures of 2/21 in his three overs. Hasaranga is very tough to get away and hence, he can become the top bowler for his team.

David Wiese to be Gulf Giants' top bowler at 4.6 odds

David Wiese has been calling the shots with the ball for the Gulf Giants. The 37-year-old has so far picked up five wickets in three matches including match figures of 3/3 in his recent outing. Wiese is an effective bowler, especially in the middle overs and can definitely become the top bowler of the Gulf Giants side in this game.