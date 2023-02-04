Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction GG 30 % Chance of Winning DV 70 % Bet now! Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will lock horns in the 27th match of the ongoing edition of the International League T20 on February 4. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and the first ball of the match will be bowled at 7:30 PM IST. Gulf Giants won the previous face-off between the two sides and expect yet another enthralling battle on Saturday.

Facts Sherfane Rutherford smashed a 23-ball 50 in the previous game against the Dubai Capitals. Another such innings from him will help them win their last league game.

Wanindu Hasaranga continues to be the top bowler for the Vipers. He returned with the figures of 1/25 in the last game as well.

Chris Jordan has been in terrific form with the ball for the Gulf Giants. He managed to end the game with the brilliant figures of 3/12 in the previous encounter.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will be playing against each other for the second time this season. The Vipers have already confirmed a top two spot and it will only be about continuing their winning momentum for them.

Gulf Giants are also far behind as they are at the second spot on the points table and need one win in their last two games to seal their place in the top two. It is tough to pick a winner between the two sides, however, the Vipers, thanks to their current form are the favourites to win this match.

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Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants faced earlier in the season and the latter side managed to win that game. The Giants managed to chase down a massive 196 runs with Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Lynn smashing 71 and 70 runs respectively. The Vipers, however, have improved immensely since then.

The Vipers have not only sealed their place in the playoffs, they are also certain in the top two. They have won seven out of nine matches and will be keen on ending their league stage on a high. It will be crucial for the team to continue their winning momentum going into the first qualifier.

As for the Giants, they also have already sealed their playoff spot and need only one win in two matches to confirm a top-two spot. The Giants have won five out of eight matches with two games ending in No Result due to rain.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has so far hosted 10 matches this season and six out of those have been won by sides chasing. Two other matches were abandoned due to rain at the venue. Winning the toss and bowling first has been the mantra for both sides and it is expected to continue in this game as well.

Weather Report

The Sun will be shining bright in Dubai on Saturday afternoon. The temperature will be hovering in the mid-20s during the match. There is no chance of rain whatsoever, however, heat is likely to trouble the players in the middle.

Gulf Giants Player List

Gulf Giants Squad:

James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Tom Banton Batsman and wicketkeeper James Vince (Captain) Batsman Chris Lynn Batsman Gerhard Erasumus Batsman and Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan All-Rounder David Wiese All-rounder Liam Dawson All-Rounder Richard Gleeson Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants are at the second place with five wins and 12 points to their name in the ongoing season so far. The side will be regretting their two washed out games as wins in those matches would have assured them a spot in top two. Nevertheless, the Giants need only one win to seal their spot in top two. They are also coming off a win over MI Emirates in their previous face-off.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers squad:

Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (Captain) Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-Rounder Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Wanindu Hasaranga All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Tom Curran Bowler Shiraz Ahmed Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with seven wins from nine matches. This is their last league stage game and having sealed their top two spot as well, the Vipers will be looking to continue their winning run.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

The Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants have faced each other once in the season previously. The Giants chased down 196 brilliantly in that encounter to defeat the Desert Vipers by five wickets.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Gulf Giants to have highest opening partnership

Gulf Giants’s opening duo of Tom Banton and James Vince was terrific in the previous outing. While the former scored 45 runs, the skipper of the Giants smashed 26 runs. With this being a huge game for the Giants, expect the in-form England pair to set the stage fire in the first few overs. So we predict the Gulf Giants to have the highest opening partnership.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Team Batsmen

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter

Alex Hales is certainly a player to watch out for despite his low scores in the last couple of games. The England opener has been terrific this season scoring 439 runs in nine matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike-rate of 154.57. He has also smacked 41 fours and 17 sixes so far and will be keen on adding to his tally. Hales has hit a century and four fifties this season and so we predict him to become Desert Vipers top batter in this game.

Shimron Hetmyer to be Gulf Giants top batter

Shimron Hetmyer might not be a consistent batter but once he gets going, it is very hard to stop the left-handed batter. The cricketer has scored 142 runs in six matches at a strike rate of more than 180 hitting as many as 10 sixes. He comes out to bat down the order at five or six, however, in case of wickets fall early, the Caribbean cricketer will definitely play a big knock for his side in a crunch game.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan spinner, has been bossing the tournament ever since he joined the Desert Vipers team. He has played seven matches so far and accounted for 11 scalps and his economy of 6.92 is one of the best as well. Hasaranga will play an important role as the tournament goes deep and so we predict him to become Desert Vipers top bowler.

Chris Jordan to be Gulf Giants top bowler

Chris Jordan has been simply brilliant thus far in the inaugural edition of International League T20. The bowler has picked up 13 wickets so far in six matches and an economy of 7.26 despite bowling in the death overs is exceptional, to say the least. So we predict him to become Gulf Giants top bowler in this game.