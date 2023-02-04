Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction
GG
30%
Chance of Winning
DV
70%
United Arab Emirates
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts
- Sherfane Rutherford smashed a 23-ball 50 in the previous game against the Dubai Capitals. Another such innings from him will help them win their last league game.
- Wanindu Hasaranga continues to be the top bowler for the Vipers. He returned with the figures of 1/25 in the last game as well.
- Chris Jordan has been in terrific form with the ball for the Gulf Giants. He managed to end the game with the brilliant figures of 3/12 in the previous encounter.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning
Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will be playing against each other for the second time this season. The Vipers have already confirmed a top two spot and it will only be about continuing their winning momentum for them.
Gulf Giants are also far behind as they are at the second spot on the points table and need one win in their last two games to seal their place in the top two. It is tough to pick a winner between the two sides, however, the Vipers, thanks to their current form are the favourites to win this match.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants faced earlier in the season and the latter side managed to win that game. The Giants managed to chase down a massive 196 runs with Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Lynn smashing 71 and 70 runs respectively. The Vipers, however, have improved immensely since then.
The Vipers have not only sealed their place in the playoffs, they are also certain in the top two. They have won seven out of nine matches and will be keen on ending their league stage on a high. It will be crucial for the team to continue their winning momentum going into the first qualifier.
As for the Giants, they also have already sealed their playoff spot and need only one win in two matches to confirm a top-two spot. The Giants have won five out of eight matches with two games ending in No Result due to rain.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has so far hosted 10 matches this season and six out of those have been won by sides chasing. Two other matches were abandoned due to rain at the venue. Winning the toss and bowling first has been the mantra for both sides and it is expected to continue in this game as well.
Weather Report
The Sun will be shining bright in Dubai on Saturday afternoon. The temperature will be hovering in the mid-20s during the match. There is no chance of rain whatsoever, however, heat is likely to trouble the players in the middle.
Gulf Giants Player List
Gulf Giants Squad:
James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa
Gulf Giants Predicted XI:
|
Tom Banton
|
Batsman and wicketkeeper
|
James Vince (Captain)
|
Batsman
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batsman
|
Gerhard Erasumus
|
Batsman and Wicketkeeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batsman
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
All-Rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-Rounder
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
|
Sanchit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
Gulf Giants Team Form
Gulf Giants are at the second place with five wins and 12 points to their name in the ongoing season so far. The side will be regretting their two washed out games as wins in those matches would have assured them a spot in top two. Nevertheless, the Giants need only one win to seal their spot in top two. They are also coming off a win over MI Emirates in their previous face-off.
Desert Vipers Player List
Desert Vipers squad:
Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann
Desert Vipers Predicted XI:
|
Colin Munro (Captain)
|
Batsman
|
Alex Hales
|
Batsman
|
Rohan Mustafa
|
All-Rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-Rounder
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batsman
|
Tom Curran
|
Bowler
|
Shiraz Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Sheldon Cottrell
|
Bowler
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with seven wins from nine matches. This is their last league stage game and having sealed their top two spot as well, the Vipers will be looking to continue their winning run.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Head to Head
The Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants have faced each other once in the season previously. The Giants chased down 196 brilliantly in that encounter to defeat the Desert Vipers by five wickets.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds
Gulf Giants to have highest opening partnership
Gulf Giants’s opening duo of Tom Banton and James Vince was terrific in the previous outing. While the former scored 45 runs, the skipper of the Giants smashed 26 runs. With this being a huge game for the Giants, expect the in-form England pair to set the stage fire in the first few overs. So we predict the Gulf Giants to have the highest opening partnership.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Team Batsmen
Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter
Alex Hales is certainly a player to watch out for despite his low scores in the last couple of games. The England opener has been terrific this season scoring 439 runs in nine matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike-rate of 154.57. He has also smacked 41 fours and 17 sixes so far and will be keen on adding to his tally. Hales has hit a century and four fifties this season and so we predict him to become Desert Vipers top batter in this game.
Shimron Hetmyer to be Gulf Giants top batter
Shimron Hetmyer might not be a consistent batter but once he gets going, it is very hard to stop the left-handed batter. The cricketer has scored 142 runs in six matches at a strike rate of more than 180 hitting as many as 10 sixes. He comes out to bat down the order at five or six, however, in case of wickets fall early, the Caribbean cricketer will definitely play a big knock for his side in a crunch game.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers top bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan spinner, has been bossing the tournament ever since he joined the Desert Vipers team. He has played seven matches so far and accounted for 11 scalps and his economy of 6.92 is one of the best as well. Hasaranga will play an important role as the tournament goes deep and so we predict him to become Desert Vipers top bowler.
Chris Jordan to be Gulf Giants top bowler
Chris Jordan has been simply brilliant thus far in the inaugural edition of International League T20. The bowler has picked up 13 wickets so far in six matches and an economy of 7.26 despite bowling in the death overs is exceptional, to say the least. So we predict him to become Gulf Giants top bowler in this game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Desert Vipers
We predict for the Desert Vipers to win the Match 27 of International League T20 on the first game of the Saturday doubleheader.
Desert Vipers to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)
Gulf Giants to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)Bet now!