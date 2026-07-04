Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates will lock horns against each other in the 15th match of the ongoing International League T20 on Tuesday (January 24). The game is set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with the game set to commence at 7:30 PM IST. Abu Dhabi has been witness to a lot of high-scoring game this season and expect this to be another such game.

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Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates both teams have played some exceptional cricket so far in this tournament. They have won three matches and lost one thus far and will be keen on making it four wins in this game.

It is extremely tough to pick the winner of this encounter at the moment looking at their recent form. But MI Emirates certainly have an edge at the moment and they should return to the winning ways.

Our Prediction

Our prediction for Match 15 of ILT20 2023 is for the MI Emirates to win the game against Desert Vipers by a bare margin.

Desert Vipers to win @1.83 (Melbet)

MI Emirates to win @1.87 (Melbet)

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Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates are currently at the second and third positions respectively in the points table. Both sides are coming off tough losses in their previous encounter and will be keen on returning to winning ways soon.

As for the Desert Vipers, they lost to the Gulf Giants in their last game. Batting first, the Vipers posted a mammoth total of 195 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs thanks to Alex Hales’ exceptional 99 off 57 balls. In response, however, the Giants chased down the target with Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer smashing the ball.

Despite trying a lot, the Vipers lost the game in the final over. However, the confidence in the group will be high given that they know how to win matches at this stage.

MI Emirates, on the other hand, almost gunned down 223 runs in their previous game against the Dubai Capitals. Their skipper Kieron Pollard led from the front with the bat scoring 86 runs from just 38 balls while the rest of the middle-order batters chipped with big hits to take the team very close.

In the end, they fell 16 runs short in a high-scoring encounter in Abu Dhabi. Clearly, the MI Emirates are the team to beat this season and it shouldn’t be much of a problem for them to return to winning ways soon.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Abu Dhabi has witnessed some of the high-scoring matches of the season so far. The teams batting first have won three out of five matches so far. However, the side batting first will have to post a total of more than 200 runs to have any chance of defending it. The team winning the toss in this game though might look to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is prediction of no rain in Abu Dhabi. But things will be murky with a lot of humidity while the temperature will be a bit on the cooler side in the evening. The temperature will hover around 20-22 Degrees Celsius during the match.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Will Smeed Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman and wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard (Captain) All-Rounder Najibullah Zadran Batsman Samit Patel All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates suffered their first ever defeat in the International League T20 on Sunday (January 23). They couldn’t chase down 223 runs but got close reaching 206 runs in response. With 3 wins and one loss, they are in third place in the points table.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers squad:

Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (Captain) Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-Rounder Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Tom Curran Bowler Shiraz Ahmed Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers have so far won three matches but are coming into this encounter at the back of a loss. They couldn’t defend 195 runs with the ball and went down to the Gulf Giants in a high-scoring affair. However, the team will be confident of turning things around soon.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Head to Head

This is the first time the Desert Vipers and MI Emirates will be locking horns in the International League T20.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to score more runs in the powerplay overs

Desert Vipers have in-form Alex Hales and Rohan Mustafa to open the innings. Both batters can play well in the powerplay overs to provide a great start to the team. On the other hand, MI Emirates, Will Smeed and Muhammad Waseem have struggled a bit of late. Looking at the current form of the openers, the Desert Vipers are the safe bet to score more runs in the powerplay at 2.58 odds.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter

Alex Hales seems to be in a purple patch with the bat at the moment. He ha so far smashed 110, 64, 83* and 99 in the four matches in the tournament. A total of 356 runs at an average of more than 118 is stunning for any batter to say the least and it doesn’t seem possible to stop him at the moment. He is absolutely a safe bet to become the top batter of Desert Vipers at 2.82 odds.

Kieron Pollard to be MI Emirates top batter

Pollard almost took the team home in the 223-run chase against the Dubai Capitals in the previous outing. He scored a brilliant 86 off just 38 balls to smash bowlers to all parts of the ground. While he comes out to bat at five, there is every possibility that he will repeat his heroics at the same venue again.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell to be Desert Vipers top bowler

Sheldon Cottell is one bowler who has come up with wickets with the new ball for the Desert Vipers. Even in the last game, he returned with the figures of 2/24 including the crucial wicket of in-form Vince. Overall, Cottrell has picked up seven wickets and is expected to add more to his tally.

Trent Boult to be MI Emirates top bowler

Trent Boult has been one of the best bowlers for the MI Emirates, but only in terms of economy. He has not conceded more than 34 runs in his 4 overs so far and has gone for less than 30 runs three times. However, he only has three wickets to show for his efforts but is vastly experienced and is likely to become MI Emirates top bowler at 3.64 odds.