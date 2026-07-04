Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Match Prediction

The fourth match of the inaugural edition of the International League T20 will be played between Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriors at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to commence at 7:30 PM IST on January 15. Desert Vipers will get their campaign starting with this game with Colin Munro leading the charge for them. Sharjah Warriors, meanwhile, will be playing their second game and will be eager to earn their first points after falling short against MI Emirates.

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Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning

This is the first match of the International League T20 for Desert Vipers this season. The team, led by Colin Munro, will be eager to impress in their maiden outing. On the other hand, Sharjah Warriors have already played a game but they lost to MI Emirates in their opening encounter.

Interestingly, Melbet has put the Desert Vipers as favourites despite the fact that they haven’t played a single game. However, it might be more due to the lacklustre show from Sharjah Warriors in their opening game of the season. They lost the match by 49 runs. Even we predict for the Desert Vipers to start their campaign with a win.

Our Prediction

As per the odds offered on Melbet, Desert Vipers are the clear favourites to win this game and we are also backing them to earn 2 points. Sharjah Warriors didn’t turn up well in their opening game and the Vipers also might turn out to be too hot for their liking.

Desert Vipers to win @1.805 (Melbet)

Sharjah Warriors to win @2.005 (Melbet)

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Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Desert Vipers will starting their campaign in the International League T20 on Sunday evening and will be keen on putting their best foot forward. On the other hand, the Sharjah Warriors will be looking to shrug off their early loss to MI Emirates in their opening game.

After opting to bowl first, their bowlers, apart from Chris Woakes, didn’t look up to the mark. This led to the MI side smashing 204 runs in their 20 overs. Woakes was the best bowler for the Warriors returning with the figures of 2/23 in his four overs. Junaid Siddique also picked up two wickets but he ended up going for 42 runs.

With the bat, the Warriors were no match whatsoever despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring an impressive 43. He opened the innings and kept his side in the game with his knock. But the wheels came off soon after he was dismissed. Sharjah Warriors could only muster 155 runs falling 49 runs short.

As far as the Desert Vipers are concerned, their skipper Colin Munro is in exceptional form at the moment. He will be partnered by Alex Hales at the top of the order while the likes of Adam Lyth, Rohan Mustafa and Sam Billings will take care of the batting.

The bowling line-up will be led by Sheldon Cottrell while Mark Watt, Tom Curran and Rubel Trumpelmann will play a key role as well. The team is looking extremely solid at the moment but the batting needs to click for them in unison to have any chance.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The first match that took place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi saw Sharjah Warriors opting to bowl first after winning the toss. However, they couldn’t chase down the total after conceding 204 runs in 20 overs. With only one game played, one might not say that this will be the pattern set for the rest of the tournament. Hence, the team winning the toss might still opt to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain during the match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening. However, as the match progresses, the player might struggle with the ever increasing humidity. The temperature is expected to hover around 21-23 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers squad:

Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (Captain) Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Adam Lyth Batsman Rohan Mustafa Batsman Sam Billings (Captain) Wicketkeeper Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Tom Curran Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Shiraz Ahmed Bowler Rubel Trumpelmann Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

The Desert Vipers are playing their first match in the International League T20. The side led by Colin Munro will be eager to make an impact in their first outing itself.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Sharjah Warriors squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Evin Lewis Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dawid Malan Batsman Moeen Ali (Captain) All-Rounder Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batsman Joe Denly All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Chris Woakes All-Rounder Junaid Siddique Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors had a forgettable outing in their first game of the season. They faced MI Emirates and ended up losing the game by 49 runs. The bowling attack, apart from Chris Woakes, was found wanting as they conceded 204 runs in 20 overs. Even with the bat, only Gurbaz looked decent in the middle as they could only manage 155 runs on the board.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Head to Head

This is the first time Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriors are locking horns in the inaugural edition of the International League T20. Expect both teams to come hard in order to go one-up against each other.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriors to hit more sixes

This might surprise many but Sharjah Warriors do have players who can smack the ball out of the ground at will. The likes of Moeen Ali, Gurbaz and Evin Lewis can take the attack to the opposition with their marauding batting. On the contrary, Desert Vipers don’t have many six-hitters apart from Colin Munro. Even Hales is a kind of a guy who can hit more fours but not a lot of maximums. Hence, it is safe to say that Sharjah Warriors will hit more sixes in this match with odds of 1.88

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Top Team Batsmen

Colin Munro to be Desert Vipers top batter

Colin Munro is coming into this tournament after an excellent campaign in the Big Bash League. He featured for Brisbane Heat in 8 matches of the ongoing season and smashed 278 runs at a strike-rate of 150.27 with one fifty to his name. His highest score in the tournament turned out to be 98. Munro would love to continue in the same vein and lead the Desert Vipers from the front.

Dawid Malan to be Sharjah Warriors top batter at odds

Dawid Malan is certainly an underrated T20 batter despite his knocks for England in the shortest format. He bats at number three and more often than not makes sure to hold an innings from one end. Malan bagged a golden duck in the previous game and he would certainly want to make amends for a poor outing.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers

Mark Watt to be Desert Vipers top bowler at odds

Scotland’s left-arm spinner Mark Watt is known to bowl economical spells in the T20 format. He did so in the T20 World Cup and his notes that included plans to bowl for each batter had gone viral during the tournament. The 26-year-old has picked up 84 wickets in 79 T20 matches of his career and carries a lot of experience.

Chris Woakes to be Sharjah Warriors top bowler at odds

Chris Woakes lived up to his reputation in the previous game for the Shrajah Warriors. He opened the bowling for his side and ended up with the brilliant figures of 2/23 in his four overs. He picked up crucial wickets of Will Smeed and Andre Fletcher but other bowlers didn’t support him. The England bowler will surely be keen on continuing his good work with the ball.