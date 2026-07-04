Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction

The inaugural edition of the International League T20 is all set to commence on January 13 with the game between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The league is organised by the Emirates Cricket Board and several top T20 players across the globe are set to feature. The matches are set to take place at three venues with the opening game scheduled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST. While Rovman Powell has been named the skipper of the Dubai Capitals while Sunil Narine has taken the mantle of the Knight Riders. With both teams looking to start their campaign on a winning note, expect this game to be a close affair.

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Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

It is the first day of International League T20 and it would be tough predict anything on the opening day of the tournament. Both sides are filled with some T20 superstars and it remains to be seen which team ends up being on top of the other.

Interestingly, Melbet has come up with similar odds for winning chances of both teams. On paper, the Dubai Capitals are certainly looking a strong outfit. Both teams are offered odds of 1.87 for this match. Looking at the teams, Dubai Capitals start as favourites to win this match.

Our Prediction

There is no favourite as per the odds offered on Melbet. However, we feel that the Dubai Capitals team looks more rounded and covered compared to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Currently, looking at the strength of the squad, currently one should only bet on Dubai Capitals who will not disappoint on the match day.

Dubai Capitals to win @1.87 (Melbet)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win @1.87 (Melbet)

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Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This is the first game of the season for both sides and given the kind of players they possess, it is certainly tough to predict the result of the match.

As far as the Dubai Capitals are concerned, they have two of the most swashbuckling Indian cricketers in Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa. Both the cricketers have taken apart best of the bowling attack in their career and clearly, will be looking to make the most of this opportunity to play for the Dubai Capitals. The franchise has filled their squad with utility all-rounders like Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza and Fabian Allen, among others who can make a significant impact with their performances.

The team seems a little short on the batting might. Rovman Powell, the skipper, is a powerful hitter while the other players in the line-up are Hazratullah Zazai, Daniel Lawrence, George Munsey. However, one can argue that players like Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Niroshan Dickwella will play a key role in terms of scoring runs on a consistent basis. On the other hand, the bowling attack looks settled given the all-rounders’ presence alongside Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Blessing Muzarabani.

Interestingly, when it comes to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the franchise has filled its squad with specialist bowlers led by their skipper Sunil Narine. Players like Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Seekkugge Prasanna, Ali Khan and Brandon Glover have a great chance to showcase their potential in this tournament.

Unfortunately, Jonny Bairstow is not a part now having injured himself last year, however, the likes of Andre Russell, Paul Stirling and Colin Ingram are capable enough T20 batters who can win them the game single-handedly on their day.

Among these superstar cricketers, some of the best UAE players will also feature who will get a chance to rub shoulders with some of the best in the format.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

There is no data available for this tournament as this is the first match of the season. However, when it comes to playing T20 matches in the UAE and especially in Dubai, the team winning the toss generally opts to bowl first. In the T20 World Cup played in the UAE in 2021, 12 out of 13 matches were won by chasing teams in Dubai.

Weather Report

Heat is always an issue for the overseas players when it comes to playing in Dubai. Rain has never been a problem at this venue and the same is the case for this game. The minimum temperature at the start of the game is expected to be 21 Degrees Celsius and it will go down to 20 Degrees as the game will go deep. Humidity is likely to be around 47% during the match.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals Squad:

Rovman Powell (C), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White.

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Hazratullah Zazai Batsman Robin Uthappa Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chirag Suri Batsman Joe Root Batsman Rovman Powell (Captain) Batsman Yusuf Pathan All-Rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Isuru Udana Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

This is the first game of Dubai Capitals in the inaugural International League T20 tournament. Hence, they will be keen on starting the competition on a high.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad:

Sunil Narine (C), Charith Asalanka, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Dhananjaya de Silva, Connor Esterhuizen, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Treveen Mathew, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Andre Russell, Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling, Zawar Farid.

Paul Stirling All-Rounder Kennar Lewis Batsman and Wicketkeeper Colin Ingram Batsman Connor Esterhuizen Batsman Sunil Narine (Captain) All-Rounder Andre Russell All-Rounder Brandon Glover Bowler Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Ali Khan Bowler Zawar Farid Bowler Matiullah Khan Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are also playing their first game of the season. The team, led by Sunil Narine, will be looking to put the right step forward to start well in the International League T20.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

The two teams are facing each other for the first time in the International League T20.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals to hit more fours

The stadium in Dubai has huge boundaries. Hence, we might not witness a lot of sixes in this game. However, Dubai Capitals possess of some of the elegant hitters of the ball who can make sure that the ball touches the boundary more often. The likes of Robin Uthappa, Joe Root, Sikandar Raza and Chirag Suri are expected to smash fours at will thanks to brilliant strokeplay. This seems to be a safe bet as Dubai Capitals have some players who believe not only in hitting big shots but also in placing the ball in gaps.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Team Batsmen

Robin Uthappa to be Dubai Capitals top batter

Robin Uthappa’s name might surprise many. But he is the one who can make sure Dubai get off to a quickfire start. The veteran in the shortest format has featured in 291 matches in the T20 format scoring more than 7000 runs at a strike-rate of 133.08. Certainly, he seems to be the best pick in the team among batters.

Colin Ingram to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter

Colin Ingram possesses immense experience when it comes to playing in the T20 format. He will bat mostly at number three for the Knight Riders. Batting in the top three, the left-hander has more often than not ensured to come up with decent knocks in his career. Though he is 37 years old, Ingram experience of 319 matches cannot be counted out and his strike-rate of more than 137 definitely makes him the best pick from the Knight Riders team.

Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Fred Klaassen to be Dubai Capitals top bowler

Fred Klaassen from Netherlands hogged limelight during the T20 World Cup played in Australia last year. The 30-year-old is aware of the line and lengths he has to bowl in the shortest format. He has accounted for five wickets in last five T20 matches and has also been extremely economical at the same time. He bosses of an experience of 98 matches picking up 105 wickets and is a good pick as the top bowler from Dubai Capitals team.

Sunil Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler

When it comes to mystery spin, Sunil Narine, the Knight Riders skipper, still has it in him to keep the batters on the tenterhooks. Narine also has a lot of experience of playing in Dubai having played in the IPL and PSL. He last played a T20 game in September 2022 in the CPL picking up 4 wickets in his last three outings. The 425-game veteran in the shortest format is a safe pick as the top bowler.