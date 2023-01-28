Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction DCP 30 % Chance of Winning DV 70 % Bet now! The 20th match of the inaugural season of the International League T20 will have Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers face off on Saturday, January 28th. The evening fixture is scheduled to take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first time these two teams will face off against each other.

Facts Alex Hales has been in sensational form with 418 runs from innings at a strike rate of 161, including one century and four half-centuries.

Rovman Powell has 232 runs to his name in the ILT20, averaging 46 at a strike rate of 180. Powell is fresh off 97 not-out in just 41 rocks against MI Emirates.

Joe Root had a terrific time in the league but his stint with Dubai Capitals has come to an end this season. They have signed Adam Zampa for the remainder of the tournament.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals claimed a 16-run win over MI Emirates before their fixture versus Sharjah Warriors rained off. Desert Vipers hammered the Emirates in their previous game by seven wickets.

Desert Vipers are in better form and Melbet rightly has them as the favourites with 1.50 odds. Dubai Capitals are the underdogs with much greater odds of winning this match at 2.41.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dubai Capitals are placed fifth on the points table with two wins out of the first six matches. Their net run rate of -0.766 is the second-worst in the tournament. The Capitals were in trouble in the previous game but the rain came to the rescue.

Desert Vipers have been in terrific form in the competition, winning four out of five matches. They have the best net run rate in the league at 2.212. Desert Vipers are coming off a seven-wicket victory over MI Emirates in their previous fixture.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has historically favoured the chasing teams with dew on offer in evening matches. Out of 109 domestic T20 matches, 65 have been won by the team batting second. This season five matches have been won by the team batting second compared to two by the batting first side. Expect the toss winner to choose bowling first.

Weather Report

The Dubai weather is expected to be mostly clear on Saturday evening. The temperature will be ranging between 17-21 degrees Celsius during the match hours.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals squad:

Rovman Powell (C), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White, Adam Zampa

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Hazratullah Zazai Batsman Robin Uthappa Batsman and Wicketkeeper Daniel Lawrence Batsman Rovman Powell (Captain) All-Rounder Yusuf Pathan Batsman Dasun Shanaka All-Rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Fred Klaassen Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Hazrat Luqman Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals won their opening game of the season but then lost three in a row. They broke the streak with a 16-run win over MI Emirates. In the most recent fixture versus Sharjah Warriors, they had lost 4 for 17 in five overs before the rain forced the match to be called off.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers squad:

Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Tom Curran, Benny Howell, Shiraz Ahmed, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ronak Panoly, Jake Lintott, Mark Watt, Tymal Mills, Adam Lyth, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, Matheesha Pathirana

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Rohan Mustafa Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Colin Munro (captain) Batsman Sam Billings (wk) Batsman and Wicketkeeper Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Tom Curran All-Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Ali Naseer All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers began their ILT20 campaign with three victories on the bounce before losing to Gulf Giants by five wickets in a close finish. They shrugged off that defeat quickly and hammered MI Emirates by seven wickets in the next, chasing 170 in 16.3 overs.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

This will be the first time Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will be facing each other in the competition.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Total Sixes in the match to be over 11.5

Both these teams have some powerful strikers such as Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford and Dasun Shanaka. Desert Vipers have hit 35 sixes in five games (7 per innings) while Dubai Capitals have smashed 37 sixes in five completed innings (7.4 per innings). You can back these sides to hit over 11.5 sixes in the match at 1.85 odds.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Team Batsmen

Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals top batter at 5.80 odds

The Dubai Capitals captain has been superb in the tournament, scoring 232 runs at a strike rate of 180 while averaging 46. Considering that the Capitals top order can be shaky, Powell stands a good chance to be the top batter at 5.80 odds.

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter at 2.72 odds

The English batter is one of the best T20 batters in the world and has put on quite a show in the ILT20. Hales has smashed 418 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 161. He has hit fifty-plus scores in all five innings and is the best option to be the top batter for Desert Vipers at 2.72 odds

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Dubai Capitals top bowler at 3.15 odds

The Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is expected to feature in the playing XI after he was signed recently. He has a fantastic record in the shorter format with 269 wickets at an economy of 7.29. On pitches with grip on offer, you can back Zampa to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals at 3.15 odds.

Sheldon Cottrell to be Desert Vipers top bowler at 4.10 odds

Sheldon Cottrell has bowled extremely well for Desert Vipers in the ongoing competition. The left-arm pacer has picked eight wickets at an exceptional economy of 5.51. Cottrell seems to be a good bet to be the best bowler for Desert Vipers at 4.10 odds.