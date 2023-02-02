Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction DCP 60 % Chance of Winning DV 40 % Bet Now! The 25th match of the ongoing International League T20 will be played between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers on February 2 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be hosted by the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Desert Vipers emerged victorious in a close encounter between the two sides earlier in the season.

Facts Wanindu Hasaranga was back to his best in the previous game. He picked up three wickets conceding only 13 runs in his four-over spell.

George Munsey slammed a brilliant 57 off 43 deliveries in the previous game opening the innings for the Dubai Capitals.

Luke Wood is in good form for the Desert Vipers. He scalped three wickets in the previous game while conceding only 20 runs in his four overs.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers recovered from their 157-run loss against MI Emirates to beat the Sharjah Warriors in their previous encounter. They are certainly a strong unit compared to Dubai Capitals, who have lost all their way since starting well in the first couple of matches.

Looking at recent form and overall consistency, the Desert Vipers are favourites to win this match. Melbet is also favouring the Vipers to win the match at 1.62 odds.

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Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will lock horns against each other for the second time in the ongoing international League T20 tournament. The previous face-off between the teams saw Desert Vipers winning the game by 12 runs in a close encounter.

The Vipers will be playing their penultimate game of the league stage having won six out of eight matches before. They are at the top of the points table with 12 points to their name and have already qualified for the playoffs. Their aim now will be to finish the league stage in the top two of the points table.

The Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, are coming off a win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.. However, they are still at the fifth position in the points table and cannot afford to slip in the remaining matches. The team is currently on seven points and need to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first in Dubai, especially with it being an evening game. The venue has hosted a total of nine matches so far (not considering the two washed-out games) and the chasing side has won six times.

Weather Report

After witnessing a lot of rain in the previous week, the weather is back to being sunny in Dubai. The temperature is expected to be around 22-24 Degrees Celsius during the match and there is no chance of rain whatsoever.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers squad:

Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (Captain) Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-Rounder Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Shiraz Ahmed Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers are back to their winning ways after suffering a 157-run loss in the game against MI Emirates. They defeated Sharjah Warriors in the last game comfortably to seal their place in the playoffs. They are at the top of the points table at the moment and are looking comfortable to finish in the top two.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals squad:

Rovman Powell (C), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White.

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

George Munsey Batsman Niroshan Dickwella Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dasun Shanaka All-Rounder Rovman Powell (Captain) Batsman Yusuf Pathan All-Rounder Sikandar Raza All-Rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Fred Klaasen Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Hazrat Luqman All-Rounder

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals finally arrested their losing streak in the last game with a win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. They are in a must-win situation after winning three matches in 8 outings so far this season.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers faced off previously once in the ongoing season. In that game, the Desert Vipers won by 12 runs as the Dubai Capitals failed to chase down 150 runs.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals to hit more sixes at 2.16 odds

Desert Vipers have some fierce hitters of the ball in their line-up. The likes of Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka and Rovman Powell love to smack the ball out of the park and the team also managed to hit a total of six sixes in the previous game. Hence, we predict the Dubai Capitals to hit more maximums at 2.16 odds.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Team Batsmen

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter at 2.78 odds

Alex Hales has been in top form throughout this season. He has so far amassed 438 runs with a century and four fifties to his name. He failed in the previous outing but the batter will be eager to make amends in this game. We predict Hales to be Desert Vipers' top batter at 2.78 odds.

Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals top batter at 3.74 odds

Rovman Powell has batted at five on most occasions for the Capitals this season. But he is their top run-scorer thanks to his excellent form. He has so far scored 287 runs at an average of 57.40 and a strike rate of 169.82. The skipper is leading from the front and his form is crucial for the Capitals to make it to the playoffs.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers top bowler at 3.4 odds

This shouldn’t surprise many. Wanindu Hasaranga has played only six matches this season but is their top wicket-taker, accounting for 10 scalps so far. His economy of 7.04 shows how he has been tough to face. Hence, we predict Hasaranga to be Vipers' top bowler at 3.4 odds.

Adam Zampa to be Dubai Capitals top bowler at 3.3 odds

Dubai Capitals will be ruing the fact that Zampa wasn’t available for them earlier in the season. The leggie from Australia has been in excellent form in the last two matches. He has already picked six wickets in two outings conceding runs at an economy of only 4. For the same reason, we predict Zampa to be Dubai Capitals' top bowler at 3.3 odds.