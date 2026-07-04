Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

The fifth match of the International League T20 is scheduled to be played between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants on January 16, 2023 (Monday) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Both the teams won their respective opening matches of the season and will be keen on going to the top of the table with four points to their name with a win in this encounter.

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Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants both teams won their opening games of the season. Both the sides defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders comfortably earning crucial two points to get things going in their opening game. However, the challenge for them will be to keep the consistency going.

Currently, looking at the teams and available players, the Dubai Capitals look certainly a very strong team on the paper. They have some T20 veterans coupled with a few hitters of the ball that make them a strong batting line-up while the bowling has enough firepower to stave off the opposition. Hence, we predict the Dubai Capitals to win this game against the Gulf Giants.

Our Prediction

While both teams won their respective first games, we back Dubai Capitals to clinch their second consecutive encounter.

Gulf Giants to win @ (Melbet)

Dubai Capitals to win @ (Melbet)

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Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dubai Capitals faced the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening game of the inaugural season of International League T20. They have rested up nicely after winning the opener comfortably and will be looking to make a mark in their second game as well.

In the first game, Robin Uthappa and skipper Rovman Powell starred for the side scoring 40s that helped the Capitals post 187 runs in their 20 overs. In response, the Knight Riders were a no match to them as they could only score 114 runs in their 20 overs going down by a massive 73 runs.

Interestingly, Gulf Giants also thrashed Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their opening game of the season on Sunday (January 15). After opting to bat first, the Knight Riders could only score 114 runs in their 20 overs. Only two of their batters could cross the 20-run mark with Paul Stirling and Andre Russell being two of them.

In response, the Gulf Giants skipper James Vince led from the front with the bat scoring 65. While rest of the batters didn’t look in great nick, Vince made sure that the Giants got over the line comfortably in the 15th over of the innings.

With wins in their respective opening games, both sides will be eager to continue in the same vein on Monday.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

So far, the Dubai International Stadium has hosted two matches in this tournament. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl in the first game only to lose the match by 73 runs. On the other hand, the Desert Vipers managed to chase down 146 runs after winning the toss and bowling first. It is quite tricky when it comes to winning the toss here but bowling first looks the best option at the moment.

Weather Report

It will be sunny right through the day in Dubai. However, it will continue to be humid even after the match starts. The temperature will remain consistent at 22 Degrees Celsius for most parts of the game. There is no possibility of rain at all.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals squad:

Rovman Powell (C), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White.

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Joe Root Batsman Robin Uthappa Batsman and Wicketkeeper Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batsman Rovman Powell (Captain) Batsman Sikandar Raza All-Rounder Yusuf Pathan All-Rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Isuru Udana Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Hazrat Luqman Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals started their ILT20 campaign with a stunning, dominating win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their opening game. The likes of Robin Uthappa and Rovman Powell batted well to take the team’s score past 180. The bowlers then worked as a unit to restrict the Knight Riders to just 114 eventually winning the game by a massive 73 runs. Dubai Capitals will be hoping to make the most of this start and continue the winning run.

Gulf Giants Player List

Gulf Giants squad:

James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

James Vince (Captain) Batsman Rehan Ahmed Batsman and Wicketkeeper Ollie Pope Batsman and Wicketkeeper Gerhard Erasmus Batsman Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan All-Rounder David Wiese All-rounder Liam Dawson All-Rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants have so far played only one game in this season of International league T20 and have ended up winning it by six wickets. Their bowlers stood up perfectly first with Sanchit Sharma leading the way with the figures of 3/9 in three overs. In the meagre chase of 115, skipper James Vince led from the front with a 65-run knock to take his team home in 15th over.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants are locking horns against each other for the first time in International League T20.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals to hit most sixes

Dubai Capitals posted 187 runs in their previous game and managed to smash 11 sixes in their innings. They have six-hitters right through their line-up with even their number 8 Isuru Udana likely to smack a few if he gets an opportunity. Hence, we back Dubai Capitals to hit most sixes compared to Gulf Giants.

Gulf Giants, on the other hand, have more grafters who might hit more fours but not sixes. Vince hit four sixes in the previous game but other players in the top four, including the likes of Ollie Pope and Gerhard Erasmus are players who anchor the innings. This might lead to them hitting less sixes compared to Dubai Capitals.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Team Batsmen

Sikandar Raza to be Dubai Capitals top batter

Sikandar Raza is enjoying his purple patch at the moment especially in the T20 format. He was one of the best all-rounders in the T20 World Cup for Zimbabwe shining with both bat and ball. Raza showcased his talent in the previous game as well smashing 26 runs off 17 balls. If he gets more deliveries to bat, the Zimbabwe veteran can surely make immense impact.

Shimron Hetmyer to be Gulf Giants top batter

Shimron Hetmyer didn’t have much to do in the small chase in their opening game. However, even in that span, he smashed an unbeaten 14 off just 7 balls making sure his team got over the line in the 15th over itself. He has the reputation to be a fierce hitter and if he gets a chance to play more balls, the southpaw will definitely become the top batter for Shimron Hetmyer.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is known to take the new ball in the T20 format but he was introduced as the fourth bowler in the previous game and still ended up with the figures of 2/16 in his four overs. He is a kind of bowler who can adapt to any situation and more importantly, keeps the batters guessing with his pace. Hence, Mujeeb can be a safe bet to become Dubai Capitals top bowler.

Richard Gleeson to be Gulf Giants top bowler

Richard Gleeson has pace up his sleeve and will make the new ball talk more often than not. He will be threatening in Dubai especially if the Gulf Giants bowl first. In the previous game, Gleeson was unlucky not to pick up a wicket. However, he was one of the economical bowlers conceding only 25 runs in his four overs.