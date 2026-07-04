Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will face for the second time in the inaugural edition of the International League T20 in the 8th match scheduled to be played on January 19 (Thursday). The match is set to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Gulf Giants have got off to a scintillating start to their campaign and are coming off a win against the same team.

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Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants have locked horns against each other once previously. The Giants chased down 183 pretty comfortably and will once again be looking to earn two crucial points from this game.

Interestingly, Melbet is backing Dubai Capitals to win this match with 1.79 odds despite the Giants winning the previous game between the two teams. Melbet is offering 2.02 odds for the Gulf Giants victory keeping the Dubai side as favourites.

Our Prediction

Both Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants are two of the strongest sides in the competition. However, despite losing the last face-off, we back the Dubai Capitals to win this game.

Gulf Giants to win @2.02 (Melbet)

Dubai Capitals to win @1.79 (Melbet)

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Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

After starting their tournament on a high, the Dubai Capitals faced their first loss on Monday (January 16) at the hands of Gulf Giants. The two teams are set to face again in the eighth match of the season.

Robin Uthappa yet again starred with the bat for the Capitals smashing 79 runs off just 46 deliveries with 10 fours and two sixes. He was well supported by Rovman Powell (38) and Sikandar Raza (30) to take the team’s total to 182/8 in their 20 overs. However, their bowlers couldn’t defend the total and conceded the game in 19 overs itself.

Gulf Giants skipper James Vince led from the front with the bat after a slow start and remained unbeaten on 83 runs off 56 deliveries. He was well supported by Namibia player Gerhard Erasmus as the Giants reached home with six wickets and one over in hand.

Gulf Giants are currently at the top of the points table with two wins in as many matches while Dubai Capitals have slipped to the fourth position after their loss in previous game. However, the Rovman Powell-led side has a good chance to make amends and avenge for the loss within 72 hours.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah hosted its first game of the inaugural edition of International League T20 on Tuesday. The team winning the toss bowled first and restricted the opposition to 146. The chase turned out to be pretty straightforward. Once again, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first and then chase down the score comfortably.

Weather Report

The weather in Sharjah is certainly not a worry for both teams. There is no chance of rain whatsoever while the temperatures will hover in the lower-20s right through the game. There will be a lot of humidity that might trouble the players.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals squad:

Rovman Powell (C), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White.

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Joe Root Batsman Robin Uthappa Batsman and Wicketkeeper Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batsman Rovman Powell (Captain) Batsman Sikandar Raza All-Rounder Dasun Shanaka All-Rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Isuru Udana Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Hazrat Luqman Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals have so far played two matches in this season and have won and lost a game each. They defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 73 runs in their opening game but went down to Gulf Giants in their previous outing. They couldn’t defend a hefty total of 182 runs. However, they have a chance to redeem themselves against the same team and return to the winning ways right away.

Gulf Giants Player List

Gulf Giants squad:

James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

James Vince (Captain) Batsman Rehan Ahmed Batsman and Wicketkeeper Ollie Pope Batsman and Wicketkeeper Gerhard Erasmus Batsman Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan All-Rounder David Wiese All-rounder Liam Dawson All-Rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants are the only team to not lose a game so far in the ongoing International league T20. They have played two matches, against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals and defeated them comfortably. They chased down 115 runs easily against the Knight Riders and got even better gunning down 183 runs against the Capitals in their second game. The James Vince-led side will be keen on making it a hattrick of wins.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants have faced each other once so far in the International League T20. Gulf Giants chased down 183 runs in 19 overs to win that encounter. James Vince was the star player for them scoring an unbeaten 83 while for the Capitals, Robin Uthappa stamped his authority with the bat scoring 79 runs.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals to hit most sixes

Dubai Capitals are the favourites to hit most sixes and that is no surprise at all. The team has a lot of fierce hitters in their line-up right from the word go and it could turn out to be a six fest on a ground with small boundaries on offer. Hence, we back Dubai Capitals to hit most sixes in this match with odds of 1.81.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Team Batsmen

Robin Uthappa to be Dubai Capitals top batter at 4.7 odds

Dubai Capitals opener Robin Uthappa is certainly looking in great form at the moment. He smacked the bowlers to all the parts of the ground especially in the powerplay in the last game. Uthappa has already scored 122 runs in two matches with a top score of 79 at a strike-rate of 154.43. Hence, we back him to Dubai Capitals top batter.

James Vince to be Gulf Giants top batter at 3.05 odds

James Vince led from the front for the Gulf Giants with an unbeaten 83 in the previous game against the Dubai Capitals. He will be key yet again for them in this game. Vince is the top run-scorer of the tournament so far with 148 runs at a strike-rate of 148. If the Gulf Giants are to keep their slate clean, Vince should fire.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Dubai Capitals top bowler at 3.3 odds

Afghanistan sensation Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been one of the best bowlers of the tournament so far. He has picked up four wickets in two outings and is certainly one of those impact players who can turn the game on its head. Mujeeb has provided his side breakthroughs at crucial juncture and he will have to fire for them to win the match.

Richard Gleeson to be Gulf Giants top bowler at 4.3 odds

Richard Gleeson was the second best bowler for the Gulf Giants in the last game. He returned with the figures of 2/22 in his four overs and surely is the man to watch out for with the ball in the next game. He so far bowled 8 overs in this tournament and conceded 47 runs only with two wickets to his name. Gleeson is an economical bowler as well that makes him a safe bet to become Gulf Giants top bowler.