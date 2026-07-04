Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

Dubai Capitals will lock horns against the MI Emirates in the 10th match of the inaugural edition of the International League T20 on January 22 (Sunday). The game is set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will culminate the double-header weekend in the tournament.

Bet on International League T20

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates are facing off for the first time in the International League T20. Looking at the recent form of both teams, the Emirates are definitely looking extremely strong. They have won all three matches so far in the tournament and are certainly the favourites to win this match as well.

Our Prediction

We are backing the Kieron Pollard-led MI Emirates to win this match looking at the recent form. While the Emirates have won all of their three games, the Dubai Capitals have only one win to show from four matches.

MI Emirates to win @1.53 (Melbet)

Dubai Capitals to win @2.5 (Melbet)

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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates are facing each other for the first time in the ongoing season of International League T20. The Capitals have lost their way after starting the competition on a high. They have now lost three matches on the trot and their latest loss came against the Sharjah Warriors who had lost their first three matches.

Coming back to the Capitals, Joe Root batted well for them after they were sent in by Sharjah. He scored an unbeaten 80 off just 54 balls with 8 fours and a six to his name. He was well supported by Rovman Powell who smashed 44 off 27 balls to propel the side to 177/4 in their 20 overs.

However, the Capitals bowler looked ordinary on the day conceding all those runs in less than 15 overs. Tom Kohler Cadmore had a field day with the bat scoring a century and succumbed to the Capitals for their third straight loss. The loss has led to the Dubai side slipping to the fifth position on the table.

On the other hand, MI Emirates pulled off a thriller against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the previous game. Dwayne Bravo and Najibullah Zadran smashed 25 runs together when they needed 20 in the final over off Andre Russell. The team chased down 171 runs in the last-over thriller and are looking in good shape.

They are currently in the third position despite winning all three matches. Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants have also won three matches but have better NRR than the Emirates at the moment.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss will certainly be in a fix looking at the way things have transpired so far in Abu Dhabi this season. Out of four matches, two each have been won by the team batting first and the team chasing. Having said that, winning the toss and bowling first should remain the favourite choice looking at the way MI Emirates pulled off an improbable chase on Sunday.

Weather Report

The weather in Abu Dhabi is set to be fair for both teams with no chance of rain at all. However, dew is expected to play a crucial role while humidity will also increase as the game progresses. The temperature is expected to be around 20-22 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals squad:

Rovman Powell (C), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White.

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Joe Root Batsman Robin Uthappa Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chirag Suri Batsman Rovman Powell (Captain) Batsman Dan Lawrence All-Rounder Dasun Shanaka All-Rounder Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Isuru Udana Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Chamika Karunaratne Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals looked a potent side when they won the first game by a huge margin. However, they have now lost three consecutive matches - twice against Gulf Giants and once against Sharjah Warriors. They have only two points to show after four matches and need to pull up their socks soon before losing their way in the tournament.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Will Smeed Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman and wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard (Captain) All-Rounder Najibullah Zadran Batsman Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates are in excellent form and are now the third team to not lose a single game after playing three matches with Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants being the other two. They have beaten the Sharjah Warriors twice and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders once so far and will be looking to continue their winning run against the Delhi Capitals as well.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Head to Head

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates are playing for the first time in the International League T20. Both teams will be keen on going one-up against each other in their first-ever face-off.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

MI Emirates to hit most sixes

MI Emirates have fierce hitters of the ball right through their line-up. The team is looking in good nick and with the likes of Will Smeed, Pooran, Pollard, Najibullah Zadran and Dwayne Bravo up their sleeve, the team certainly is the favourite to hit the most sixes in this match. Hence, it is safe to bet on MI Emirates when it comes to hitting the most sixes with odds of 1.725

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen

Joe Root to be Dubai Capitals top batter

Joe Root smashed an unbeaten 80 off 54 balls in the previous game against the Sharjah Warriors. The former England skipper thrives on consistency and has played a few astonishing shots in the tournament. Root will look to anchor the innings again and make an impact with the bat for his side. He is predicted to be the top batter with odds of 4.32.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI Emirates top batter

Nicholas Pooran’s last three scores in this tournament are 49, 39* and 20. A big knock is around the corner for the former West Indies cricketer. Batting at four, he can definitely make a difference with the bat in case the top-order collapses early. Pooran had the opportunity to showcase his heroics in the previous game but was unable to capitalise on his start.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Akif Raja to be Dubai Capitals top bowler

Akif Raja, among all the superstar bowlers in the Dubai Capitals team, has stood out so far. He is the highest wicket-taker for the team with six scalps to his name. His economy of 8.81 could be a cause of concern but he is a wicket-taker and the Capitals would want him to continue in the same vein. He has odds of 4 and is predicted to be the top bowler for his side.

Imran Tahir to be MI Emirates top bowler

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir has been at his best in the middle overs for the MI Emirates. He has so far accounted for five scalps and has been the most economical bowler for them as well conceding at only 6.81. Expect Tahir to shine again even as the pitches start helping the spinners with a lot of matches being played. With odds of 5, Tahir is touted to be the top bowler for not only his team but also in the match.