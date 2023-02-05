Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Prediction DCP 30 % Chance of Winning MIE 70 % Bet now! The 29th match of the ongoing International League T20 will be played between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is also the penultimate game in the league stage of the inaugural edition of the ILT20 and the tussle to make it to the playoffs is already heated.

Facts Muhammad Waseem has been exceptional, to say the least, for the MI Emirates while opening the innings. He was brilliant in the last game as well smashing 60 off just 43 deliveries.

Kieron Pollard’s brilliant run in the inaugural ILT20 continued against the Dubai Capitals in the previous game. Coming down the order to bat, the veteran cricketer smashed 43 runs off just 17 balls to propel the Emirates to 180 runs.

Adam Zampa has played a crucial role for the Dubai Capitals ever since he joined the side. He has been a key player for them in the middle overs and even in the last outing, he returned with the figures of 1/20.

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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates faced each other once before this season. The Capitals managed to win that clash by 16 runs. However, in terms of qualifications, things are a lot different.

The Capitals are in a must-win situation and even a big victory in this encounter will not guarantee them a place in the top four. After registering a big win, they will have to hope that the Gulf Giants thump the Sharjah Warriors by a huge margin as well.

MI Emirates, on the other hand, will be relaxed after having qualified for the playoffs already. But their hopes of making it to the top two are thrashed with Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers both sealing their respective spots there. Nevertheless, a win in this encounter will definitely give them a lot of confidence.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The last three matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium have been won by chasing teams. The winning margins have also been 12 runs, 22 runs and 25 runs which suggests opting to bowl first after winning the toss is the best option.

Weather Report

Dubai weather is back to normal and the sun will be out through the day on Sunday. There is no chance of rain at all and the temperature will hover around 21-23 Degrees Celsius during the match with dew expected to be an important factor.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman Kieron Pollard (Captain) All-Rounder Lorcan Tucker Batsman and Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran Batsman Dan Mousley Batsman Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates are at the third position in the points table and have qualified for the playoffs. Irrespective of the result of their final league stage game, they will be playing the Eliminator. They have so far won five matches and lost three while one game was washed out due to rain.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals squad:

Rovman Powell (C), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White.

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Hazratullah Zazai Batsman Robin Uthappa Batsman and Wicketkeeper Daniel Lawarence Batsman Rovman Powell (Captain) Batsman Yusuf Pathan All-Rounder Dasun Shanaka All-Rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Isuru Udana Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Hazrat Luqman All-Rounder

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals worsened the situation for themselves losing against the Desert Vipers in their previous game. The situation is out of their hands even though they are still alive in the playoffs race. The side has so far won three out of nine matches while losing five and one of their games ended in No Result. Their NRR of -0.546 is not doing them any favour either.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Head to Head

Dubai Capitals won the previous face-off between the two sides in the inaugural edition of International League T20. They had won the encounter by 16 runs to go 1-0 up against the MI Emirates in the Head to Head.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

MI Emirates to score more runs in the powerplay

MI Emirates openers Andre Fletcher and Muhammad Waseem have been getting the team off to great starts. Both players like to take the attack to the opposition bowlers right from the word go. They have been in good form, with Fletcher scoring 222 runs and Waseem striking at over 142 so far. So we predict the MI Emirates to score more runs in powerplay compared to Dubai Capitals.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen

Robin Uthappa to be Dubai Capitals top batter at 4 odds

Robin Uthappa started the tournament in top form hitting the ball extremely well, especially in the powerplay. But he lost it completely in the middle phase and also didn’t play a few matches. He has so far scored 183 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of close to 127 and would be keen on ending the league stage on a high. So we predict Uthappa to be Capitals' top batter at 4 odds.

Muhammad Waseem to be MI Emirates top batter at 4.74 odds

Muhammad Waseem, the UAE player, has been in top form, which has worked wonders for the MI Emirates. He is their second-best batter with 303 runs in 8 matches at an average of 37.37 and a strike rate of 142.92. Even in the previous outing, Waseem scored an enterprising 60. So we predict him to be MI Emirates top batter at 4.74 odds.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Dubai Capitals top bowler at 4.74 odds

Adam Zampa’s addition to the bowling attack has been a bonus for the Dubai Capitals. He has been simply sensational with his leg breaks and variations so far. In three matches he has played, the Aussie bowler has conceded only 52 runs in 12 overs and picked up seven wickets. So we predict him to be Dubai Capitals top bowler in this match against MI Emirates.

Trent Boult to be MI Emirates top bowler at 4 odds

Trent Boult hasn’t been amongst the top in terms of numbers. However, he has made sure to keep a lid on the run-scoring of the opposition time and again. So far, the left-arm seamer from New Zealand has picked up six wickets at an economy of exactly 7. He will be looking to get amongst the wickets ahead of the playoffs and we predict Boult to be MI Emirates top bowler at 4 odds.