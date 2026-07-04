Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Match Prediction

The 10th match of the ongoing International League T20 will be played between Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriors on January 21 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It is the first game of the double-header of the weekend and will commence at 3:30 PM IST.

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Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriors will be facing off for the first time in the inaugural edition of the International League T20. The Capitals lost their way after a brilliant win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their opening game. They have now lost two out of three matches but have a good chance to return to winning ways against struggling Sharjah Warriors.

Sharjah Warriors have still not found their groove in the ongoing edition having lost all their three games so far. What will hurt them more is the kind of losses they have suffered, with all of them being thumping ones. The team has lost to MI Emirates twice and to Desert Vipers once.

Currently, on paper, the Dubai Capitals are certainly looking a stronger side and they are the favourites to win this match.

Our Prediction

Despite losing the last two matches, we are backing Dubai Capitals to inflict a fourth consecutive loss to Sharjah Warriors who have immensely struggled so far.

Gulf Giants to win @2.02 (Melbet)

Dubai Capitals to win @1.79 (Melbet)

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Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dubai Capitals have kind of lost their way in the ongoing International League T20. They started their campaign with a 73-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. But they have now succumbed to back-to-back losses against the Gulf Giants with the latest one being by a massive 100+ runs.

It is imperative that they return to the winning ways now against the Sharjah Warriors. Courtesy of those two losses, the Capitals have slipped to the fourth position among six teams with an NRR of -0.618.

The Sharjah Warriors, meanwhile, are in desperate need to earn their first two points. The team has lost their three matches by 49 runs, 7 wickets and 6 wickets respectively and the team has put up no fight whatsoever. They are in the fifth position so far in the points table and the time has come for the side to live up to their potential. The batting has been the problem for the Warriors with no big scores from any of the players. It remains to be seen if the team comes up with a different approach towards the game in this encounter.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted four matches of this ILT20 season so far. Three out of those four matches have been won by teams chasing. This record makes it clear that the team winning the toss should look to bowl first. Dubai Capitals is the only team to defend the total and it happened in the opening game of the season.

Weather Report

There is no respite for the players in terms of the heat in Dubai. Moreover, an afternoon start will make it even tougher for the players. The temperature will be closer to 30 degrees Celsius during the match and it will only go down in the evening.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals squad:

Rovman Powell (C), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White.

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Joe Root Batsman Robin Uthappa Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chirag Suri Batsman Rovman Powell (Captain) Batsman Yusuf Pathan All-Rounder Dasun Shanaka All-Rounder Fabian Allen All-rounder Isuru Udana Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Chamika Karunaratne All-Rounder

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals have so far played three matches in this season and have lost two of them. They defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 73 runs in their opening game but went down to Gulf Giants in their last two matches. They couldn’t defend a hefty total of 182 runs and then couldn’t chase down 182 runs going by a massive 101 runs. It is important for them to return to the winning ways soon.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Sharjah Warriors squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Moeen Ali(c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karthik Meiyappan, Bilal Khan, Mark Deyal, Paul Walter, Alishan Sharafu, Noor Ahmad, Chris Benjamin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jamal Todd

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Tom Kohler Cadmore Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Moeen Ali (Captain) All-Rounder Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batsman Joe Denly All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Alishan Sharafu All-Rounder Paul Walter Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors have not been in great form at all in this tournament. They have played three matches thus far and have lost all of them. They are coming to a stage where every match will be a must-win encounter for them. They have a good chance to arrest their losing streak against Dubai Capitals who have lost their last two matches.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Head to Head

Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriors are locking horns against each other for the first time in International League T20.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriors to score more runs in the first six overs at 1.84 odds

Sharjah Warriors have struggled immensely upfront so far in the tournament. But their openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Tom Kohler Cadmore are decent batters in T20 cricket. They can take the attack to the opposition and have every chance of playing some fearless cricket. Hence, we are predicting for Sharjah Warriors to score more runs in the first six overs of the innings compared to Dubai Capitals.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Top Team Batsmen

Joe Root to be Dubai Capitals top batter with odds of 3

Joe Root is slowly getting a hang of T20 cricket after playing a couple of matches. Though his strike rate remains a problem, the former England skipper showed he can anchor the innings. He scored 20 runs off 19 balls in the previous game and a little bit more application might see him bat for the entire innings. In this case, he certainly could be a top batter for Dubai Capitals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Sharjah Warriors top batter at 4.6 odds

James Vince led from the front for the Gulf Giants with an unbeaten 83 in the previous game against the Dubai Capitals. He will be key yet again for them in this game. Vince is the top run-scorer of the tournament so far with 148 runs at a strike rate of 148. If the Gulf Giants are to keep their slate clean, Vince should fire.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Dubai Capitals top bowler

Afghanistan sensation Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been one of the best bowlers coming out of Afghanistan. He has picked up five wickets in three outings. Though he wasn’t economical in the last game conceding 34 runs in three overs, the team will definitely trust him again in the middle overs to strike.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Sharjah Warriors top bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq and his teammates have not got many runs to defend but the Afghanistan pacer is one guy who can turn things around for his team. The 23-year-old is yet to pick up a wicket in three matches having conceded 34 runs twice and 27 runs once in his 4-over spell. However, his variations with the ball might play a key role in this encounter.