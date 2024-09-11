England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 38 % Chance of Winning AUS 62 % Place a bet Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.521 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England will be hosting Australia in a series of three T20Is and five ODIs in the Australia tour of England 2024. The first T20I will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on September 11. The match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

England vs Australia Chance of Winning

Whenever England and Australia face off, the intensity of their rivalry heightens. Despite this series taking place toward the end of summer, there will be no lack of competitive spirit between the two sides. With the Ashes only 14 months away, this series offers young players a prime opportunity to prove themselves in high-pressure situations and stake their claim for future contests. The anticipation will fuel their performances as they look to showcase their potential on this big stage.

Phil Salt has been given the captaincy of England as Jos Buttler is not fully fit. England have picked a number of youngsters. England will be playing their first T20I series after the T20 World Cup. The team will be ready for an electrifying clash between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Australia, who are coming off a 3-0 series win over Scotland, will feel confident with a strong unit. Mitchell Marsh will lead the side in this series against England.

England's chance of winning: 38%

Australia' chance of winning: 62%

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England vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Battery)

David Warner has retired from International cricket as he announced his exit after the World Cup. Jake Fraser-McGurk replaced Warner in the opening order and currently bats alongside Travis Head. However, the pair were deemed inefficient against Scotland in the last series. The pair scored 0, 11 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal. Fraser-McGurk lost his wicket pretty early in all those outings. Head and McGurk average at 32.35 & 5.33 respectively in their T20I careers. The team will be up against England in their backyard. The English bowlers will exploit the conditions in their favour and will be hoping to pick an early wicket in the next game against Australia.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Australia 1.90 Bet on Batery England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

England vs Australia Toss Prediction

The bounce and pace of the pitch is consistent but there will also be some turn for the spinners at this late stage of the home summer. Whoever bats first will be looking to post a total of 170+. Seven of the 11 T20Is at the Rose Bowl have been won by the team batting first. Therefore, we predict that both captains will come out for the toss, planning to bat first in this contest.

Weather Report

According to the forecast there will be cloud cover throughout with the temperature dropping from 14 degrees at the start of the T20I.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell March (c) All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Tim David Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Cooper Connelly Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia are coming from a 3-0 T20I series win against Scotland. The team was fantastic in both the departments. The team will be looking to do extremely well in the upcoming series against England.

England Players List

Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt (c) Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Dan Mousely All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Recent Form

It has been a while since England played a T20I series. They last played a T20I game in the T20 World Cup. The team has a stellar bowling order who will be looking to exploit the home conditions. The team is backed by a strong batting order as well.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

England and Australia have faced each other on 24 occasions in the shortest format. Both the teams have won 11 games each.

England Won: 11

Australia Won: 11

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

England vs Australia Betting Odds

With Phil Salt as captain, England is expected to adopt a highly aggressive approach, especially with Will Jacks likely joining him at the top of the order. Jordan Cox is set for his debut, along with potential debuts for Dan Mousley and Jacob Bethell, who have shone in this year’s T20 Blast and The Hundred. The bowling lineup featured seasoned names, with Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, and Reece Topley leading the attack, all known for their impressive records in short-format cricket.

After a comfortable series in Scotland, Australia faces a tougher challenge in the upcoming T20I series in England. Travis Head, in outstanding form as an opener, along with Jake Fraser-McGurk, adds firepower to the top order, often favouring sixes over fours. Sean Abbott brings a strong T20 record from his time with Surrey, while Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, and Marcus Stoinis are expected to generate movement with the ball in Southampton, making Australia a formidable side despite the tougher conditions.

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England vs Australia Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head will step in as the best batter from Australia in this fixture. He scored over 1000 runs in his 35 T20I outings. His ability to score quickly and take on the new ball puts pressure on the opposition early, giving Australia a significant advantage in the powerplay. He scored 34 runs in his last clash against England.

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

England’s Phil Salt was conferred with the Best T20I Batter of the Year award during the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 recently. He has scored 88 runs in 29 T20I innings at an average of 35.40. Salt smashed 37 runs in the last outing against Australia. He will be looking to strike hard in the next game against Australia.

England vs Australia Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Adam Zampa picked 4 wickets in his last series against Scotland. Zampa’s leg-spin is crucial for controlling the middle overs and breaking partnerships. His ability to create variations and take crucial wickets makes him a key player in T20 cricket, where his spell can significantly impact the game.

Jofra Archer to be the top bowler for England

Jofra Archer will step in as the best bowler from England. He was consistently picking wickets in the Vitality Blast. Archer will be instrumental in England’s bowling attack.