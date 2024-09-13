England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 38 % Chance of Winning AUS 62 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England will be facing Australia in the second T20I of the Australia tour of England 2024. The game will be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on September 13. The game will begin at 11: 00 PM IST.

England vs Australia Chance of Winning

It has been a while since England played a T20I series. The team last played a Test series against Sri Lanka and won it by 2-1. The team is hosting Australia for a series at home. England lost the first T20I of the series. The batting order disappointed in the last game. England will look to bounce back in the next game. Phil Salt will lead the side in the second game.

Australia is coming off a 3-0 series win over Scotland, will feel confident with a strong unit. Led by Mitchell Marsh, the team won the first game of the series with a spectacular performance in the bowling order. The team needs to improve upon their batting though. Aussies will be ready for another clash in Cardiff.

England's chance of winning: 38%

Australia' chance of winning: 62%

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England vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

David Warner has retired from International cricket as he announced his exit after the World Cup. Matthew Short replaced Warner in the opening order and currently bats alongside Travis Head. However, the pair were deemed inefficient against Scotland in the last series. The pair scored 0, 11 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal. However, the team has a good record batting against England. They scored 70 runs before their first dismissal in the World Cup clash. Coming into this series, the pair scored 86 runs before Travis Head lost his wicket. Head (59) and Short (41) batted very well from the opening position. Looking at their form, the side will look to score high before their 1st wicket in the next game too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Australia 1.78 Bet on Dafabet England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet

England vs Australia Toss Prediction

At Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, the pitch boasts lively pace and bounce, especially during the opening overs, setting the stage for fast bowlers to shine. As the match progresses, it evolves, becoming more batting-friendly while spinners find less assistance. Yet, in the second innings, the pitch undergoes a transformation, drying out to favour spinners, adding a twist to the game. Choosing to bat first upon winning the toss is frequently a calculated strategy at this esteemed venue.

Weather Report

According to the forecast there will be cloud cover throughout with the temperature dropping from 20 degrees at the start of the T20I.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell March (c) All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Matthew Short Batter Tim David Batter Xavier Bartlett All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia are coming from a 3-0 T20I series win against Scotland. The team won the first T20I against England in the current series. The team raised a good score in the game and also bowled well to keep England away from the target.

England Players List

Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt (c) Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Recent Form

It has been a while since England played a T20I series. The team bowled well in the game and bundled out Australia at 179 runs. However, the batting unit was unable to chase the target and lost all their wickets at 151, losing the game by 28 runs.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

England and Australia have faced each other on 25 occasions in the shortest format. Australia leads the tally by 12-11.

England Won: 11

Australia Won: 12

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

England vs Australia Betting Odds

With Phil Salt as captain, England clashed against Australia in the first game of the series. Winning the toss, England wanted to exploit the new ball and decided to bowl first. The fearless Australian squad scored 179 runs before losing out on their last wicket. Matthew Short scored 41 while Travis Head knocked a fantastic 59 runs off 23 balls in the game. Josh Inglis added 37 runs from the middle order. Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood picked 2 wickets each whereas Liam Livingstone bagged 3 wickets in the game.

It was a huge target for the English side. The team took all the wickets but at the cost of a bundle of runs in the game. England had a decent start but the batters kept losing cheap wickets in the game. The team settled for 151 runs before losing all their wickets in the game, losing it by 28 runs. Livingstone scored 37 runs in the game and was the top scorer from the side. Phil Salt knocked 20 runs from the top order. Sean Abbott picked 3 wickets in the game. Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa picked 2 wickets each in the game.

England vs Australia T20i Sophia Gardens, Cardiff England Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.36 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.615 Bet Now!

England vs Australia Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head will step in as the best batter from Australia in this fixture. He scored over 1000 runs in his 36 T20I outings. His ability to score quickly and take on the new ball puts pressure on the opposition early, giving Australia a significant advantage in the powerplay. He scored 59 runs off 23 balls in his last T20I against England.

Phil Salt to be the top batter for England

England’s Phil Salt was conferred with the Best T20I Batter of the Year award during the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 recently. Phil Salt is a terrific batter but lost his wicket at 20 runs in the last game. He will bounce back with a heavy strike in the next outing.

England vs Australia Top Bowlers

Sean Abbott to be the top bowler for Australia

Sean Abbott is a terrific bowler in the squad. He was aggressive in the first T20I and was able to push England behind with his deliveries. He took 3 wickets for 28 runs in the last game.

Jofra Archer to be the top bowler for England

Jofra Archer will step in as the best bowler from England. He was consistently picking wickets in the Vitality Blast. Archer picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to do well in the next game.