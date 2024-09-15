England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 41 % Chance of Winning AUS 59 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.655 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England will be facing Australia in the third T20I of the Australia tour of England 2024. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester on September 15. The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

England vs Australia Chance of Winning

England is hosting Australia for a series at home. After losing the first T20I of the series, the team was determined to bounce back at home. England were phenomenal with the bat in the last game and clutched the game in their favour. The team will be ready for another clash and the decider of this series.

Australia is coming off a 3-0 series win over Scotland, will feel confident with a strong unit. Led by Mitchell Marsh, the team won the first game of the series with a spectacular performance in the bowling order. Despite batting well in the second game, the team failed to defend the target and lost the game. They are tied at 1-1 in the current series and a win in the next game is important for them.

England's chance of winning: 41%

Australia' chance of winning: 59%

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England vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

David Warner has retired from International cricket as he announced his exit after the World Cup. Matthew Short replaced Warner in the opening order and currently bats alongside Travis Head. The team has a good record batting against England. They scored 70 runs before their first dismissal in the World Cup clash. Coming into this series, the pair scored 86 runs before Travis Head lost his wicket in the first game. The pair went on to play an opening partnership of 52 runs in the second game. Head and Short batted very well from the opening position. Looking at their form, the side will look to score high before their 1st wicket in the next game too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Australia 1.80 Bet on Batery England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

England vs Australia Toss Prediction

Manchester’s Old Trafford will host the finale of this high-stakes series in what is sure to be a thriller. Old Trafford has been a ground which has plenty on offer for all departments of the game, with an average first innings score of 168 in nine completed matches at this venue. The wickets are shared evenly between seam and spin, with teams scoring 180+ fairly consistently at the same time. A high-scoring encounter could be expected on such a pitch, and batting first, the side should look to post a big total onto the scoreboard.

Weather Report

According to the forecast there will be cloud cover throughout with good chances of rain. The temperature will remain around 16 degrees Celsius.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell March (c) All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Matthew Short Batter Tim David Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia won the first T20I but suffered a loss in the second game. The team batted well but the bowling order lacked substance. Australia is a strong team and will be ready for another encounter..

England Players List

Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt (c) Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Recent Form

After a defeat in the first game, England picked up their form and registered a win in the next game. Despite a high target, the batters were determined for a win and chased the target in time.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

England and Australia have faced each other on 26 occasions in the shortest format. The tally is tied at 12-12 between Australia and England.

England Won: 12

Australia Won: 12

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

England vs Australia Betting Odds

England managed to win the second T20I against Australia in the current series. Winning the toss, England wanted to exploit the new ball and decided to bowl first. The fearless Australian squad scored 193 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 50 runs while Josh Inglis smashed 42 runs in the game. Phil Salt also added 31 runs in the game. Liam Livingstone and Brydon Carse picked 2 wickets each for England.

Chasing the target, England had a good start with Phil Salt scoring 39 runs in the game. Liam Livingstone smashed an impressive 87 runs in the game. Jacob Bethell also added 44 runs in the game. England was pretty fast with scoring runs and raised 194/7 in 19 overs, winning the game by 3 wickets. Matthew Short was impressive with the ball with his 5-wicket haul in the game. Sean Abbott picked 2 wickets in the game.

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England vs Australia Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head will step in as the best batter from Australia in this fixture. He scored over 1000 runs in his 37 T20I outings. His ability to score quickly and take on the new ball puts pressure on the opposition early, giving Australia a significant advantage in the powerplay. He scored 59 and 31 runs in the two T20Is respectively.

Liam Livingstone to be the top batter for England

Liam Livingstone has been the batting backbone of the team in the last two games. He averages 26.29 in his T20I career. He posted the scores of 37 & 87 runs in the last two games. He smashed 87 off 47 balls in the last game. Livingstone will come in as the best batter from England in the next game.

England vs Australia Top Bowlers

Sean Abbott to be the top bowler for Australia

Sean Abbott is a terrific bowler in the squad. He was aggressive in the first T20I and was able to push England behind with his deliveries. He took 3 wickets in the first game followed by 2 picks in the last outing against England. Abbott will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Liam Livingstone to be the top bowler for England

Liam Livingstone is the leading wicket-taker from England in the current series. He picked 3 wickets for 22 runs in the first game. He took 2/16 in the previous game. Livingstone will be looking to bowl ecstatically in the next game against Australia.