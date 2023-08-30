ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction ENG 69 % Chance of Winning NEW 31 % Bet Now! England and New Zealand are set to compete in a four-match T20I series starting from August 30. They will lock horns in the first T20 international at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. The contest will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

England vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

The Black Caps are on the tour of England, where they will play four T20Is followed by four One-Day internationals as the two teams gear up for the ODI World Cup in October. Both the sides are nearly at full strength for this series as they look to get as much game-time as possible.

Led by Jos Buttler, England have brought in several new stars to the T20I side with the likes of Gus Atkinson, John Turner and Rehan Ahmed. Josh Tongue had to withdraw from the series with Chris Jordan replacing him. The series is also an opportunity for Harry Brook and Will Jacks, who can push their case for the World Cup selection.

New Zealand have most of their players available for this series. Tom Latham and Trent Boult are part of the ODI side only. Most of the players from the T20I squad will join the One-Day side later.

England have only played one T20 series since their World Cup triumph in Australia last year. They toured Bangladesh for three T20Is but ended up getting swept clean. New Zealand toured the United Arab Emirates a couple of weeks back, where they clinched the series by 2-1. They lost the second game by seven wickets but won the series decider by 32 runs.

Moving to the first T20I of this series, the home side England will be favourites heading into the game. The two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

England chance of winning @ 69%

New Zealand chance of winning @ 31%

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England vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Jos Buttler has been in terrific form, scoring 391 runs at 44 average in the recently concluded Hundred. He is one of the most bankable batters in the world and you can back him to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

Mark Chapman has been magnificent for New Zealand in the shorter format. He has scored 419 runs in the last eight T20Is at an average of 104 and strike rate of 155, including four fifties and a hundred. Back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

England vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

Jos Buttler prefers chasing and that's what he's likely to do here as well. New Zealand lost all three tosses against the UAE and they had to toil hard for the series victory. Chester-le-street is a good venue for batting with the average first innings score of 160 and the teams would like to know the target. We predict England to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Chester-le-street suggests there could be some rain on Wednesday evening. It is expected to be cloudy with 100% cloud cover and there's a 21% chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature should be low, ranging between 10-15 degree Celsius.

England Player List

England squad:Jos Buttler (captain/wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Chris Jordan, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks All-Rounder Jos Buttler (captain) Wicketkeeper Dawid Malan Batter Moeen Ali All-Rounder Harry Brook Batter Liam Livingstone All-Rounder Sam Curran All-Rounder Chris Jordan All-Rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

England Recent Form

England last played in the T20 format in March when they visited Bangladesh. They lost the first T20I by six wickets before failing to defend the total in the second game as well. The third match was also a disappointment, falling 16 runs short while chasing 159. England had won the T20 World Cup last November, beating India and Pakistan in the knockouts.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (captain), Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway Wicketkeeper Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell All-Rounder Glenn Phillips Wicketkeeper Jimmy Neesham All-Rounder Mitchell Santner All-Rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Tim Southee (captain) Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand have played a good amount of T20 cricket this year but that was mostly with their second-string side. Recently they toured the UAE, winning the series by 2-1. They won the first game by 19 runs but were hammered in the second by seven wickets. The Black Caps won the third match by 32 runs after posting 166 on the board.

England vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

These two rivals have competed against each other in 23 T20 internationals over the years. England have tasted more success with 13 outright victories while New Zealand won eight games. One game was a tie, which England won via a super over.

Matches played - 23

England - 13

New Zealand - 8

Tie - 1

No Result - 1

England vs New Zealand Betting Odds

England to hit most sixes in the match

England have a powerful batting line-up. The likes of Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali are all good at six-hitting. Bet on England to hit most sixes in the match.

England to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs

England could have Will Jacks open the innings alongside Jos Buttler. In the Hundred competition, Jacks struck at 154 while Buttler scored at 145 strike rate. If Bairstow opens, he's also a fast starter while Dawid Malan can adapt as well. Bet on England to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs.

England vs New Zealand Top Team Batter

Jos Buttler to be England’s best batter

Jos Buttler is arguably the best T20 batter in the world and he has been in great form. The opening batter recently made 391 runs in the Hundred at a strike rate of 145, including 82 of 46 in the Eliminator. Betting on him to be the top batter for England seems a wise move.

Devon Conway to be New Zealand’s best batter

Devon Conway is amongst the most consistent batters in the T20 arena. He has amassed over 5500 runs in the shorter format at an excellent average of 44, including 44 fifties and two hundreds. He made 215 runs in the Hundred at an average of 36 with two fifties. Bet on Conway to be the top batter for New Zealand.

England vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’s best bowler

Adil Rashid has been one of England's key bowlers in white-ball cricket and he rarely disappoints. The leg-spinner was excellent in the Hundred, taking 11 wickets at a strike rate of 13.81. Bet on Rashid to be England's top bowler in this match.

Tim Southee to be New Zealand’s best bowler

Tim Southee recently picked 5 for 25 in one of the games against the UAE and 3 for 23 versus Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. The veteran seamer has 293 wickets in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 18.2. Back Southee to be the best bowler for New Zealand.