ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction ENG 69 % Chance of Winning NEW 31 % Bet Now! England and New Zealand are preparing for the second T20I encounter in their four-game series scheduled at Old Trafford, Manchester. This game is scheduled to be played on Friday, September 01, 2023, at 10:30 pm IST.

England vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

As anticipated, England displayed their dominance over New Zealand in the opening T20I at Chester-le-Street, propelling themselves to a 1-0 lead in the four-game series. The reigning world champions exhibited their prowess, leaving no room for the visitors to gain an advantage. The England T20I team showcased their formidable strength, achieving a comprehensive victory in the first match. The rejigged T20I lineup successfully chased down a below-par target of 140 set by New Zealand, finishing the task with six full overs to spare. Despite a promising first over from Finn Allen, seamer Brydon Carse (3-23) marked an impressive hometown debut, thwarting New Zealand's momentum. Notable performances from Dawid Malan (54 off 42 balls) and the ever-reliable Harry Brook (43* off 27 balls) further propelled England to a comfortable win. England boasts a robust batting unit, capable of pursuing any target with confidence. With the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, and Harry Brook forming a formidable top four, they possess one of the strongest lineups in international cricket. The depth in their batting continues with Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, and Sam Curran. Captain Jos Buttler, recognized as one of the most formidable T20 batters globally, stands out as a player to watch in this game. Having amassed 336 runs in his last ten matches at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 143, Buttler's prowess adds a significant edge to the team. The world champions maintain an array of bowling options. Sam Curran, their standout performer with 14 wickets in the last ten matches at an economy of 6.69, remains a key asset. The performances of Brydon Carse and Luke Wood with the new ball in the previous game were noteworthy, leaving anticipation for their performance in the upcoming match. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid is expected to apply pressure with his accurate deliveries, potentially securing valuable wickets as well.

New Zealand faces a challenging task ahead, relying on their batting prowess to overcome the formidable English side. On the other hand, England remains self-assured in their streak of dominance. New Zealand initiated the first T20I in a spectacular fashion, with opener Finn Allen smashing three sixes within the opening over. This initially hinted at a potentially imposing total for the visitors. However, their frequent wicket losses resulted in a final score of 139-9. Despite this initial setback, New Zealand need not be overly concerned. Their batting lineup holds strong potential, and as they adapt to the prevailing conditions, an improved performance is within reach. Tim Seifert demands attention, displaying exceptional form lately and emerging as a top contributor in the recent Lanka Premier League. Glenn Phillips, the top scorer in the previous game with a resilient 41 off 38 balls, is a valuable asset. Now acclimated to the conditions, Phillips is likely to exhibit increased confidence, hinting at an impactful performance in the upcoming match. Mark Chapman, with an impressive record of 446 runs in the last ten matches at an average of 74.33 and a strike rate of 152.73, assumes a crucial role in stabilising the middle order. Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson stand as New Zealand's primary fast bowlers. While each claimed one wicket in the previous game, their potential for a stronger showing in the next match is undeniable. A proficient performance by these two is pivotal, as the remaining bowlers tend to concede runs on such wickets, potentially placing New Zealand in a challenging position once more.

England's chance of winning: 69%

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 31%

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England vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Dawid Malan has been a pivotal figure in England’s batting lineup. The southpaw boasts an average of 38.04 in T20Is, scoring 1864 runs in 57 innings. The Englishman played a phenomenal 54 run knock off 42 deliveries in the first T20I and hence it would be fair for us to bet on him to score over 24.5 runs in the game.

Glenn Phillips, 26, has 1426 runs in 53 T20I innings till date at an average of 31.68. Phillips loves to play against England. He has 105 runs in only three innings against them at an average of 35.00. His scores in the past five T20s read 12, 21*, 32*, 65* & 41 runs respectively. All that said, we expect Phillips to surpass the 21.5 run mark in the next game against England.

England vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch at Old Trafford is well-known for being conducive to batting, although it also offers advantages to fast bowlers. In particular, seam bowlers are likely to find swing and seam movement opportunities when wielding the new ball. Batsmen can anticipate a consistent bounce and carry, facilitating shots played with a degree of elevation. However, the pitch's pace and intermittent movement can pose challenges to shot selection. The historical average score for the team batting first at Old Trafford is 139. The highest total achieved at this venue in T20Is stands at 199-5, achieved by England while pursuing a target of 195 against Pakistan in 2020. The mean runs scored per wicket here is 26.52. A target in the vicinity of 190 will present a formidable challenge for chasing teams. Among the 11 T20Is held in Manchester, six have been secured by the team batting second. This venue typically favours the chasing team, implying that the toss-winning side is likely to opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 80% humidity, 70% precipitation and a wind blowing at 8 km/h. The weather forecast for Manchester indicates a mix of clouds and sunshine, with intermittent short spells of rain anticipated throughout the day.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (captain/wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Chris Jordan, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Jacks All-Rounder Jos Buttler (c & wk) Wicketkeeper Dawid Malan Batter Moeen Ali All-Rounder Harry Brook Batter Liam Livingstone All-Rounder Sam Curran All-Rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Liam Livingstone Bowler Luke Wood All-Rounder

England Recent Form

England last played in the T20 format in March when they visited Bangladesh. They lost the first T20I by six wickets before failing to defend the total in the second game as well. The third match was also a disappointment, falling 16 runs short while chasing 159. England had won the T20 World Cup last November, beating India and Pakistan in the knockouts.

New Zealand Player List

Tim Southee (captain), Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway Wicketkeeper Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell All-Rounder Glenn Phillips Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Mitchell Santner All-Rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Tim Southee (c) Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand have played a good amount of T20 cricket this year but that was mostly with their second-string side. Recently they toured the UAE, winning the series by 2-1. They won the first game by 19 runs but were hammered in the second by seven wickets. The Black Caps won the third match by 32 runs after posting 166 on the board.

England vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

These two rivals have competed against each other in 24 T20 internationals over the years. England have tasted more success with 14 outright victories while New Zealand won eight games. One game was a tie, which England won via a super over.

Total Matches played - 24

England - 14

New Zealand - 8

Tie - 1

No Result - 1

England vs New Zealand Betting Odds

England to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs

England have a strong lineup of batters which includes the likes of Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Harry Brooks in the top-order. They scored 61 runs and lost only one wicket against NZ in the first T20I. The World Champions posted the totals of 49, 51, 50, 47 & 61 runs respectively in their past five matches. In the Hundred competition, the likes of Jacks, Buttler, Brooks and Bairstow struck at a strike rate of about 154, 145, 197 & 97 respectively. Bet on England to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs.

England vs New Zealand Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’s best batter

Regarded as one of the premier T20 batsmen globally, Jos Buttler has been displaying exceptional form. Notably, he amassed 391 runs in the Hundred at an impressive strike rate of 145, with a noteworthy knock of 82 off 46 balls in the Eliminator. However, he did not have an opportunity to bat in the preceding game. Placing bets on him emerging as England's top batter appears to be a shrewd decision.

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s best batter

The 32-year-old Kiwi all-rounder, Daryl Mitchell was dismissed cheaply in the last game but is arriving after playing some fantastic knocks in the Men’s Hundred Competition where they scored 136 runs in 6 innings and emerged as their second highest run-scorer. Mitchell boasts an average of 26.17 in T20Is, scoring 1047 runs in 50 innings. Mitchell loves playing against the current World Champions England. He has 119 runs in 6 matches against them at an average of 29.75. Therefore, we have backed him to be the top batter for New Zealand in the game.

England vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’s best bowler

A pivotal figure in England's white-ball bowling lineup, Adil Rashid consistently delivers strong performances. His recent showing in the Hundred showcased his prowess, securing an impressive 11 wickets at a strike rate of 13.81. With a tally of 96 wickets in T20Is from an equal number of innings, Rashid's reliability is evident. Notably, in the previous game, he emerged as one of England's most economical bowlers, securing a wicket while conceding just 18 runs. Opting to place a bet on Rashid to excel as England's top bowler in this match seems prudent.

Tim Southee to be New Zealand’s best bowler

In a recent match against the UAE and during a fixture against Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred, Tim Southee showcased his bowling prowess, claiming figures of 5 for 25 and 3 for 23, respectively. With a notable T20 career record of 293 wickets at a strike rate of 18.2, Southee's expertise is evident. Despite securing just one wicket in the initial T20I and conceding 25 runs, he emerged as New Zealand's second-most effective bowler in that contest. As a result, we hold our confidence in Tim Southee to excel as New Zealand's standout bowler.