ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction ENG 67 % Chance of Winning NEW 33 % Bet Now! The 4th and the final T20I of the New Zealand tour England will be played on September 5. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will begin from 10:30 PM IST.

England vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

After winning the first two T20Is, England faced a loss in the previous 3rd T20I. They will be eager to claim victory in the final T20I to win the series and move over to the ODIs. England have shown strength with their batters but their bowlers are the real backbone of the team. Quick wickets and an economical spell helped them win the first two games. However, the same did not work in the 3rd game. They will look to work on it and come stronger in the next game.

New Zealand are coming into this series after a tour of the UAE. Although they won the series, 2-1, they should have whitewashed a new team like UAE in the format. Upon entering the series, the team were unable to read the pitch behaviour and failed to establish a strong batting or bowling front. They dismissed out on low targets in the first two games with a similar stance in the bowling department. However, things changed when the team adapted to the conditions and clinched a win in the previous T20I.

England are placed 2nd whereas New Zealand are positioned at the 4th position of the ICC rankings. This speaks a lot about their current form in world cricket. New Zealand lost the series against Pakistan with underwhelming performances from their players. They lost the first two T20Is against England in the ongoing series. England will be comfortable playing in their backyard and will look to win the series with a much stronger squad.

England chance of winning - 67%

New Zealand chance of winning - 33%

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England vs New Zealand Betting Tips

England's performance in the third T20I was disappointing, unlike the first two outings. They will look to make things right in their next game. Jos Buttler, Harry Brook & Jonny Bairstow will, of course, be their main batters to watch out for again. When it comes to the bowling department, England’s impressive display of their emerging new ball bowlers, Gus Atkinson and Luke Wood have stolen the show.

New Zealand have many notable players in the team but they need to step up in order to tie the series. Glenn Phillips has been in good batting form while Finn Allen’s innings helped the team to seal a victory in the previous game. Ish Sodhi has been bowling exceptionally and will lead their bowling order with other names like Matt Henry & Tim Southee.

England vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won eight of the thirteen T20Is played at Trent Bridge. With the weather forecast to be clear, the toss-winning team will look to bat first and attempt to produce a huge total.

Weather Report

Trent Bridge is renowned for its batsman-friendly T20 cricket pitches. Typically, the surface is flat and conducive to strokeplay, leading to high-scoring contests. In addition, the weather in Nottingham is expected to be warm, clear, and pleasant, enhancing the conditions for an exciting cricket match.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c, wk), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett (wk), Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Dawid Malan Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Harry Brook Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jos Buttler (c) Wicket-keeper batter Chris Jordan Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Will Jacks Batter

England Team Form

England displayed a very strong batting and bowling front in the first two games. Despite an unfortunate loss in the previous outing, they will have an edge in the game and are expected to perform ecstatically.

New Zealand Player List

Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Mark Chapman Batter Mitchell Santner Bowler Matt Henry Batter Ish Sodhi Bowler Kylie Jamieson Bowler Tim Southee (c) Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand performed poorly in two games. However, their batting order revived in the previous game as they posted 202 runs in the game. Their bowling order was also efficient in the last game as they bundled out ENG at 128.

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

Total sixes to be over 13.5

Both the sides have talented and very skilled batsmen in the team. In the three games, we witnessed 13, 14 & 16 sixes respectively. 24 sixes came from the bat of England whereas New Zealand 19 sixes. Considering the venue, the fixture is expected to witness a lot of maximums in the game.

New Zealand vs England Top Team Batsmen

Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’ top batter

Glenn Phillips seems to be in form in the series. He posted 41, 22 & 69 runs respectively in the three games. He averages close to 40 against England and will be comfortable batting at familiar conditions since he engages a lot in the English domestic circuit.

Harry Brook to be England’s top batter

Harry Brook is leading the run-scoring charts for the England cricket team. The 24-year-old right-hander has smashed 118 runs in three matches at an average of over 59.00. He posted 43*, 67 & 8 runs in the three T20Is. Despite his cheap dismissal, he looks in terrific form.

New Zealand vs England Top Team Bowlers

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Ish Sodhi showed terrific technique with his bowling spells. He picked a total of 6 wickets in the three games so far. He picked 3 scalps in the previous game for 33 runs. He will be expected to pick the timely dismissals.

Gus Atkinson to be England’s top bowler

Gus Atkinson has been terrific with the new ball and crucial in the death overs. He has picked 6 wickets in two matches of his debut T20I series. He picked 4 wickets in the 2nd T20I and is coming from claiming 2 wickets in the previous fixture.