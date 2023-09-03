ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction ENG 65 % Chance of Winning NEW 35 % Bet Now! New Zealand enters their third fixture in their tour of England on September 3, 2023. The match will take place at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 P.M IST.

England vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

England approaches this fixture with the momentum of two consecutive wins against New Zealand. In their most recent encounter with New Zealand, they took the batting initiative and posted a formidable total of 198/4. What's even more impressive is their ability to dismiss the New Zealand team for just 103 runs in a mere 13.5 overs. The bulk of the scoring came from Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook, who amassed 86 and 67 runs, respectively.

England chance of winning - 65%

New Zealand chance of winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Harry Brook stands as England's most valuable asset in the tournament, leading as the top run-scorer with 110 runs across two innings. Additionally, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, and Dawid Malan have showcased noteworthy performances. While Bairstow faced difficulties in the first match, he regained his momentum in the subsequent game, amassing 86 runs from 60 deliveries. Dawid Malan contributed significantly with a half-century in the first match, accumulating 54 runs from 42 deliveries.

In comparison, New Zealand's squad currently appears somewhat less formidable than England's. Nonetheless, Glenn Phillips has emerged as their most consistent run-scorer, posting 41 runs from 38 deliveries in the first match and 22 runs from 17 deliveries in the second. Tim Seifert, their wicket-keeper batsman, claimed the title of the top run-scorer in the second match, notching up 39 runs from 31 deliveries.

England vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

England and New Zealand are scheduled to face each other in Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, for the upcoming match. In previous T20I contests hosted at this venue, all six matches have been claimed by teams that batted first. The average score for the first innings is 170, with England holding the record for the highest total at 221/5. Considering the consistent success of teams batting first at this ground, it is highly probable that the toss winners will opt to do the same in the forthcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy in Birmingham with a minimal 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain stable around 22 degrees Celsius.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Will Jacks Batter Dawid Malan Batter Harry Brook Batter Jos Buttler (C) Wicket-keeper Moeen Ali All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Gut Atkinson Bowler

England Team Form

England has been in incredible form, having dominated over New Zealand in the tour so far. They have won both matches by significant margins and appear to be quite strong in their current form.

New Zealand Player List

Tim Southee (c), Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Will Young, Finn Allen, Devon Convey, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne.

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Convey Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Glenn Phillips Batter Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Tim Southee (C) Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s form has been rather disappointing so far. This series is their chance to redeem themselves against England’s might, but so far they have been unable to do so. They have faced two humiliating defeats at the hands of England.

England vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

Historically, England has frequently triumphed over New Zealand in the T20 format, boasting a six-win advantage in their head-to-head encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 23

England - 14

New Zealand - 8

No Result/Abandoned - 1

England vs New Zealand Betting Odds

England to score more runs than New Zealand in the first six overs

England has been experiencing remarkable success against New Zealand during this tour. In the first match, England scored 61/1 in the powerplay overs, whereas New Zealand could only manage 31/2 at the same stage, resulting in a 30-run difference and an extra wicket lost for New Zealand. In the second match, England scored 40/1 during the powerplay, while New Zealand posted 42/2. Despite New Zealand's two-run advantage, they also lost an additional wicket. Given their performances thus far, it appears likely that England will maintain a superior scoring rate in the powerplay overs.

England vs New Zealand Best Batters

Harry Brook to be England’s Best Batter

Harry Brook currently holds the title of the series' leading run-scorer, amassing an impressive total of 110 runs across just two innings. He secured the position of England's second-highest scorer in both of the preceding matches, scoring 43 runs from 27 deliveries in one and 67 runs from 36 deliveries in the other. Given his exceptional form, there's a strong likelihood that he will continue to shine as England's top batsman in the upcoming fixture.

Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Glenn Phillips has showcased commendable batting consistency in the last two matches. In the first match, he notched up 41 runs from 38 deliveries, securing the top batsman position for his team. In the second match, he contributed 22 runs from 17 deliveries, making him the second-highest run-scorer for his team. Considering his consistent performances thus far, there's a strong likelihood that he will once again emerge as their top batsman.

England vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Gus Atkinson to be England’s Best Bowler

Gus Atkinson made his appearance in the second match, yet he emerged as the standout bowler of that game and currently shares the title of the series' top bowler. He showcased his prowess by taking an impressive four wickets in a single innings, all while conceding just 20 runs in 2.5 overs, resulting in an outstanding economy rate of 7.05. Based on his stellar performance in the previous match, there's every reason to depend on him as the leading bowler in the upcoming games.

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Ish Sodhi stands as the lone New Zealand bowler who has managed to secure three wickets against England thus far. In the first match, he took a wicket while conceding 23 runs in two overs, and in the second match, he notched up two wickets while giving away 44 runs in four overs. Although he has proven to be relatively expensive and not particularly economical, his consistent ability to take wickets suggests that he might continue to be their top-performing bowler in the upcoming matches.