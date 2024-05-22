England vs Pakistan Match Prediction

ENG

62%

Chance of Winning

PAK

38%

Parimatch

1.60
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Melbet

1.5
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1.535
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T20i

Headingley

England and Pakistan will clash in the 1st T20I of the Pakistan tour of England 2024. The game will be held at Headingley, Leeds on May 22, 2024. The match will begin from 11:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Facts:

  • England leads the tally by 18-9 in 29 T20I clashes against Pakistan.
  • England won the last meeting against Pakistan by 5 wickets (2022).

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England vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

England will host Pakistan in a four match T20I series. The series will be a good opportunity for both the teams to prepare for the upcoming World Cup. England last played a Test series against India. Coming into this series, Jofra Archer and Harry Brook will be included in the squad after being absent for a while due to injuries. The host team will be looking to sweep away Pakistan in the first game of the series.

Pakistan are coming from a 2-1 series win against Ireland and will look to carry the same momentum coming into this series. The team will be looking to perform well just prior to the T20 World Cup. Haris Raus has returned to the team after suffering from an injury playing in the PSL. The eyes will be on Babar Azam who recently became the most successful T20I skipper.

Pakistan's chance of winning: 38%

England' chance of winning: 62%

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England vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score low before 1st dismissal (@ Parimatch)

Pakistan are having trouble in the T20I format regarding their openers. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam opened for the team in the series against New Zealand and posted the scores of 4, 55, 13 & 8 runs before their first dismissal. The opening order changed around Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayun who secured 7, 6 and 16 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Pakistan batters do not like the swing of the English conditions. That said, Pakistan batters will be expected to witness an early wicket in their clash against England.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Pakistan’s opening partnership Over 23.5 runs

1.85
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England’s opening partnership Over 25.5 runs

1.85
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Highest opening partnership: England

1.81
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England vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at Headingley in Leeds has typically favoured batters. However, a small grass covering left by the groundsman might provide early help to fast bowlers, especially in the first innings. Historically, teams who bat first have had success at this venue. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to dry out, providing spin bowlers with more opportunities to exploit in the second innings. The skipper winning the toss will opt to bat here first.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 16 degree Celsius on May 22. However, the weather may not be suitable for the fixture. There is a high possibility of rain on the day of the game.

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan (WK), Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub

Batter

Fakhar Zaman

Batter

Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounder

Shadab Khan

All-rounder

Imad Wasim

All-rounder

Abbas Afridi

Bowler

Mohammad Rizwan

Wicket-keeper

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bowler

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Babar Azam (c)

Batter

Usama Mir

Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan are coming from a series win against Ireland (2-1). The batters played very well in the three games. The bowlers need to tighten giving away runs in the game. The team will be thrilled to play England in preparation for the World Cup.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Reece Topley and Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c)

Batter

Harry Brook

All-rounder

Jonny Bairstow

Wicket-keeper

Adil Rashid

Bowler

Sam Curran

All-rounder

Will Jacks

Batter

Moeen Ali

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Chris Jordan

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Mark Wood

Bowler

England Team Form

England will be coming in hot after a brief break from the International circuit. They have a good track record playing against Pakistan. They have a fantastic squad and will be expected to win the first T20I of the series.

England vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have collided 29 times in the format. England has won 18 games whereas Pakistan are behind in the tally with 9 victories to their name.

Pakistan Won: 9

England Won: 18

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

England vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan lost the first game of the three-match T20I series against Ireland by 5 wickets but learned its lesson and didn't commit the mistakes again. The team led by Babar Azam won the 2nd match by 7 wickets and then took the 2-1 lead winning the third match by 6 wickets. Despite their shortcomings, the team will be headed straight for positive results from this series and will use the experience to decide upon their top playing 11 for the World Cup.

The England cricket team led by Jos Buttler is eager to bounce back after suffering a humiliating 1-4 defeat against India during their tour in February. The Britons remain determined for the upcoming series as they prepare for the ICC T20I World Cup set to begin in June in the Americas. The team will be backed by a few players recovering from injuries. The players will be in good form after playing in the IPL. That said, England will come in as the stronger team on May 22.

England vs Pakistan

T20i

Headingley, Leeds

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England

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1.60
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1.5
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Pakistan

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2.507
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England vs Pakistan Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be the top batter for England

Joss Buttler was having a tremendous season in the IPL before returning to the England camp for the series against Pakistan. He averages 34.84 in his T20I career. The skipper holds a tremendous hard hitting batting skill which will come handy in this short format of the game.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam will lead the batting department of the team. The opener has an average of 41.91 in the format and has played some incredible innings in the format. Babar Azam scored 57, 0 & 75 runs in the three games of the last series against Ireland, indicating his top batting form.

England vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Sam Curran to be the top bowler for England

Sam Curran was fantastic in his season of the IPL 2024. He will come in this series as the best bowler from the side. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing against Pakistan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Known for his pace and swing, Afridi has been a great asset for his side in the international circuit. Shaheen Afridi picked 7 wickets in his last series against Ireland. He picked 3 wickets each in the last two games, emerging as the best bowler from side.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

England

We are backing England to win this affair. England are a top tier T20I team. They have faced Pakistan 29 times in the format. England won 18 games while Pakistan could only win on 9 occasions. England has won the last three clashes against Pakistan and have proved their dominance over the latter. Beating Pakistan will not be easy but our chips are in favour of England to win this game, considering they have a stronger squad on paper.

Pakistan to win the match @ 2.34 (Parimatch)

England to win the match @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

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