England vs Pakistan Match Prediction ENG 70 % Chance of Winning PAK 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.468 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Pakistan will clash in the 2nd T20I of the Pakistan tour of England 2024. The game will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham on May 25, 2024. The match will begin from 7:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

England vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

England will host Pakistan in a four-match T20I series, which serves as a crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Unfortunately, the first game of the series was abandoned due to bad weather. England's squad will see the return of Jofra Archer and Harry Brook, both of whom have been sidelined with injuries. Prior to this series, England played a Test series against India. The host team is aiming to dominate Pakistan right from the start.

Pakistan, fresh off a 2-1 series win against Ireland, will aim to maintain their momentum as they face England in the upcoming T20I series. With the T20 World Cup approaching, Pakistan is eager to perform strongly. Haris Rauf rejoins the team after recovering from an injury sustained during the PSL. All eyes will be on Babar Azam, who recently became the most successful T20I captain in Pakistan's history. After the first game was washed, the sides will now clash in the second T20I.

Pakistan's chance of winning: 30%

England' chance of winning: 70%

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England vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Pakistan are having trouble in the T20I format regarding their openers. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam opened for the team in the series against New Zealand and posted the scores of 4, 55, 13 & 8 runs before their first dismissal. The opening order changed around Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayun who secured 7, 6 and 16 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Pakistan batters do not like the swing of the English conditions. That said, Pakistan batters will be expected to witness an early wicket in their clash against England.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan’s opening partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England’s opening partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: England 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The surface at Edgbaston tends to favour bowlers who enjoy an upper hand. Scoring runs, particularly in the latter phases of the match, proves to be a challenge for batters. In terms of run-scoring, the average first innings score at this venue is higher than the second innings. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bat first and post a score in excess of 185 runs. The previous three completed matches played at Edgbaston have been won by side batting first.

Weather Report

With weather predicted as sunny intervals and light winds, the wicket prepared for the game at Edgbaston will be full of runs for the batting units.

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan (WK), Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Babar Azam (c) Batter Usama Mir Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan are coming from a series win against Ireland (2-1). The batters played very well in the three games. The bowlers need to tighten giving away runs in the game. The team will be thrilled to play England in preparation for the World Cup.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Reece Topley and Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c) Batter Harry Brook All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Adil Rashid Bowler Sam Curran All-rounder Will Jacks Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

England Team Form

England will be coming in hot after a brief break from the International circuit. They have a good track record playing against Pakistan. They have a fantastic squad and will be expected to win the first T20I of the series.

England vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have collided 30 times in the format. England has won 18 games whereas Pakistan are behind in the tally with 9 victories to their name.

Pakistan Won: 9

England Won: 18

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

England vs Pakistan Betting Odds

The England cricket team led by Jos Buttler is eager to bounce back after suffering a humiliating 1-4 defeat against India during their tour in February. The Britons remain determined for the upcoming series as they prepare for the ICC T20I World Cup set to begin in June in the Americas. The team will be backed by a few players recovering from injuries. The players will be in good form after playing in the IPL. The first game was washed out due to bad weather. The sides will now clash in the second T20I of the series.

Pakistan lost the first game of the three-match T20I series against Ireland by 5 wickets but learned its lesson and didn't commit the mistakes again. The team led by Babar Azam won the 2nd match by 7 wickets and then took the 2-1 lead winning the third match by 6 wickets. Despite their shortcomings, the team will be headed straight for positive results from this series and will use the experience to decide upon their top playing 11 for the World Cup.

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England vs Pakistan Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be the top batter for England

Joss Buttler was having a tremendous season in the IPL before returning to the England camp for the series against Pakistan. He averages 34.84 in his T20I career. The skipper holds a tremendous hard hitting batting skill which will come handy in this short format of the game.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam will lead the batting department of the team. The opener has an average of 41.91 in the format and has played some incredible innings in the format. Babar Azam scored 57, 0 & 75 runs in the three games of the last series against Ireland, indicating his top batting form.

England vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Sam Curran to be the top bowler for England

Sam Curran was fantastic in his season of the IPL 2024. He will come in this series as the best bowler from the side. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing against Pakistan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Known for his pace and swing, Afridi has been a great asset for his side in the international circuit. Shaheen Afridi picked 7 wickets in his last series against Ireland. He picked 3 wickets each in the last two games, emerging as the best bowler from the side.