England vs Pakistan Match Prediction ENG 68 % Chance of Winning PAK 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.594 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Pakistan will go at it again in the 3rd T20I of the Pakistan tour of England 2024. The game will be held at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on May 28, 2024. The match will begin from 11:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

England vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Jos Buttler and co. managed to win the second T20I of the current series after the first game was washed out due to rain. With a 1-0 lead in the series, England will now be coming in confident in the next game of the current series. The batters were incredible and the bowlers pushed Pakistan to their backfoot with their fierce attack. The team will be going all out before the world cup begins.

Pakistan, fresh off a 2-1 series win against Ireland, could not replicate the same coming into the series. After the rainstruck game, the visitors were overwhelmed in the second game as the batters looked clueless, losing wickets at regular intervals during the chase. They lost the game and will be looking to retaliate in the next T20I.

Pakistan's chance of winning: 32%

England' chance of winning: 68%

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England vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Pakistan are having trouble in the T20I format regarding their openers. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam opened for the team in the series against New Zealand and posted the scores of 4, 55, 13 & 8 runs before their first dismissal. The opening order changed around Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayun who secured 7, 6 and 16 runs before their first dismissal in the next series against Ireland. Coming into this series, the pair opened for the team in the first game where Mohammad Rizwan ducked out on the third ball of the game. They could not score a run before first dismissal. That said, Pakistan batters will be expected to witness an early wicket in their next clash against England.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan’s opening partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England’s opening partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: England 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is quite a competitive one as it offers something for both batters and bowlers. During the initial overs of the match, bowlers will enjoy the bounce and movement on offer, however, batters will be able to get the big runs without much difficulty. The skipper winning the toss may elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at Sophia Gardens is expected to deliver a tight battle between bat and ball. The weather forecast for Tuesday's match is light rain showers with moderate breeze.

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan (WK), Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Babar Azam (c) Batter Mohammad Amir Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan are coming from a defeat against England in the second T20I of the game. The batsmen of the team looked clueless in the last game, losing wickets left and right. They bundled out at 160 runs in the game.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Reece Topley and Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c) Batter Harry Brook All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Batter Adil Rashid Bowler Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

England Team Form

England were fantastic with the bat in the first game. They scored 183 runs in the game. The bowlers were the heroes of the game as they bowled Pakistan all out at 160 runs to win the game by 23 runs.

England vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have collided 31 times in the format. England has won 19 games whereas Pakistan are behind in the tally with 9 victories to their name.

Pakistan Won: 9

England Won: 19

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

England vs Pakistan Betting Odds

England batted first in the last game and scored 183 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Jos Buttler led an incredible innings of 84 runs off 51 balls. Wil Jacks chipped in 37 runs to the score. Shaheen Shah Afridi was excellent with the ball as he picked 3 wickets whereas Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf took 2 wickets each in the game. The efforts of the bowlers were not of any use as the batters lost their wickets continuously in the game to settle at 160 and lose the game by 23 runs. Fakhar Zaman scored 45 runs whereas Babar Azam knocked 32 runs in the game. The English bowlers stole the show with their lethal and economic spells. Reece Topley picked 3 wickets while Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali picked 2 wickets each. After registering a memorable win in the second T20I, the home are unlikely to make too many changes in the starting XI for the all-important encounter on Tuesday.

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England vs Pakistan Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be the top batter for England

Joss Buttler was having a tremendous season in the IPL before returning to the England camp for the series against Pakistan. He averages 35.42 in his T20I career. The skipper smashed 84 off 51 balls in the last game of the series. He holds a tremendous hard hitting batting skill which will come handy in this short format of the game.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam will lead the batting department of the team. The opener has an average of 41.10 in the format and has played some incredible innings in the format. Babar Azam scored 32 runs in the last game. He will return strong in the next game.

England vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Reece Topley to be the top bowler for England

Reece Topley is one of the best in-form bowlers from England. He managed to take 3 wickets in the last T20I against Pakistan. He will be keeping the Pakistan batters at check in the next game too.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Known for his pace and swing, Afridi has been a great asset for his side in the international circuit. Shaheen Afridi picked 3 wickets in the last game against England. He will come in as the best bowling option from the team in the upcoming fixture.