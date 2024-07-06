ENG (England Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction ENG 76 % Chance of Winning NEW 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.352 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England Women and New Zealand Women will commence their T20I series as part of the New Zealand Women’s tour of England on July 6, 2024. They are going to be hosted at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, with the match starting at 7:00 P.M IST.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

England Women absolutely whitewashed New Zealand Women in the One Day International series with a 3-0 victory. The first two matches were relatively straightforward since New Zealand Women batted first on both occasions and posted unbelievably low totals of 156 and 141 runs. England Women faced absolutely no obstacles in hunting them down and they sealed the series victory before the third match could begin. With dominant victories by margins of nine wickets and eight wickets in the first two games, respectively, England Women dealt yet another blow to New Zealand Women in the final.

New Zealand Women kicked it up a notch in the third encounter even though the stakes were lower and the series was already sealed. The visitors batted first again but this time, they piled on a competitive total by their standards, having scored 211 runs. This, too, was too small a target in England Women’s eyes and although they faced a bit of resistance, it was only an eventuality that they would come out on top. England Women slammed the door shut on New Zealand Women by a five-wicket victory.

England Women chance of winning - 76%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 24%

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score low before first dismissal

Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer were the lead-off batters for New Zealand Women during the ODI series against England Women. Apart from the final match where they pulled some strings and outclassed England’s opening total, the Kiwis were outperformed in the first two matches. Moreover, their first wicket totals do not bode well for their chances this time around as they scored 21, 8 and 27 runs together. The openers are not quite prepared to take on England Women’s bowlers and it is expected to be yet another disappointment for the visitors.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: England 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl has served as host to 15 T20I matches to date and the teams batting first have a major leg up here with ten wins. The average first innings total is 163 and the chasing side have prevailed on just five occasions. Based on these outcomes, the toss winner will want to bat first and rack up big runs before they hand it over to be chased.

Weather Report

The forecast indicates a 100% chance of rainfall at Southampton on match day, which means the weather will have a massive impact on the outcome. The temperature is likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius.

England Player List

Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (C) Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Danielle Gibson Batter Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Team Form

England Women are coming off a highly dominant performance and it will likely stay that way in the T20Is as well.

New Zealand Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Mikaela Greig.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (C) All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Jess Kerr Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Hannah Rowe Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand Women will be down on morale after several thrashings from England Women. They are still not strong enough to pose a challenge.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

England Women are vastly superior to New Zealand Women, reflected in the fact that the former have 23 wins while the latter have seven.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 31

England Women - 23

New Zealand Women - 7

Abandoned - 1

England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women

Earlier this year, England Women’s tour of New Zealand saw to it that both sides faced each other for a five-match T20I series. More often than not, England Women’s openers outperformed that of New Zealand Women. The latter’s opening duo, Suzie Bates and Bernadine Bezuidenhout, posted opening totals of 4, 4, 44, 8 and 1. England Women’s openers fluctuated a great deal during the series but the bottom line is that they were better than New Zealand Women regardless. In five matches, England Women boasted first wicket stands of 16, 29, 2, 3 and 27 runs. The bookmakers also attest to the fact that England Women’s openers are of higher caliber than New Zealand Women’s opening order.

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be England Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier was the top run scorer for England Women in their ODI series against New Zealand Women, having amassed 186 runs in three innings. Barring the final match where she was dismissed for 19, she scored 100* runs in the second match and 67 runs in the first match. She enters this fixture in exceptional form and remains the top pick for the upcoming game.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr was the top scorer for her team in two out of three matches against England Women during the ODI series. After being dismissed for ten in the first match, she scored 43 runs in the second match and 57 runs in the third match. She was New Zealand Women’s leading batter with 110 runs in three innings and will be expected to be their standout player yet again.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be England Women’s Best Bowler

The first two matches against New Zealand Women were a fruitless endeavor for Lauren Bell but she turned it up in the final match as she achieved a fifer in her nine-over spell. She was also conservative in conceding runs, having earned an economy rate of 4.11. In England Women’s T20I series against Pakistan Women prior to this, she was the second highest wicket-taker for the team with five wickets in two innings. She is the top choice once more.

Hannah Rowe to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Hannah Rowe was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the ODI series against England Women, having picked two wickets in two innings. Both of them were taken in the final match during her nine-over spell where she also achieved an excellent economy rate of 4.22. She is the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.