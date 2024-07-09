ENG (England Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction ENG 82 % Chance of Winning NEW 18 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.183 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England Women and New Zealand Women will meet for the second T20I match of the latter’s tour of England on July 9, 2024. Held at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, the action is going to kick off at 11:00 P.M IST.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

England Women have absolutely not given New Zealand Women the opportunity to have even a shred of hope in the tour so far. England Women enjoyed a sweeping victory against the visiting team in the first T20I game where the home team scored 197 runs. Danni Wyatt did a significant amount of the heavy lifting by scoring 76 runs at the top of the lineup. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Maia Bouchier did their part by adding 47 and 32 runs to the tally.

New Zealand Women, naturally, did not withstand the pressure of the chase and gave out after 138 runs were scored and nine wickets had fallen. Suzie Bates was the standout player in the top order with 43 runs to her name but the rest collapsed before they could even think of making an impact. Jess Kerr contributed from the lower order by scoring 38 but the visitors were, unfortunately, sent packing at this juncture and suffered a 59-run loss.

England Women chance of winning - 82%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 18%

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score low before first dismissal

New Zealand Women’s openers have had the hardest time surviving England Women’s bowlers and their partnerships have reflected that. Georgia Plimmer lasted two overs before losing her wicket in the first T20I match which left Suzie Bates hanging with just 12 runs on the board. The ODI series was not significantly better and they have consistently had a nightmarish time against the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn. The next match is not expected to be much of a turn around from the status quo.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: England Women 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

A total of eight T20I matches have taken place at County Ground in Hove. The teams batting first have a distinct upper hand here with six wins while the chasing side have just two. The average first innings score of 137 is on the lower side but their success cannot be ignored. The toss winning skipper will set their sights on batting first.

Weather Report

Hove is set to experience a heavy downpour with a likelihood as high as 90%. Rain is definitely going to play a role in the outcome of the match and the temperature is anticipated to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Heather Knight (C) Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Charlie Dean Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women are incredibly dominant and there is no way they can be taken down unless the other side pulls off a miracle. Their batters, particularly, are unbelievably difficult to tackle.

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Mikaela Greig.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (C) All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Jess Kerr Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Eden Carson Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women are very heavily disadvantaged going into this fixture and they are past the point of redemption after four successive defeats to England Women across two formats.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

England Women have further steered away in the lead from New Zealand Women with 24 victories. New Zealand Women have seven wins in the head-to-head tally so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 32

England Women - 24

New Zealand Women - 7

Abandoned - 1

England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women

England Women’s openers have outgunned New Zealand Women’s opening pair in nearly every match of the tour so far across two formats. In the ODI series, Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer scored 21, 8 and 27 runs together before the first dismissal but Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier were on the money on all occasions except one. In the same series, they added 0, 73 and 137 runs to the first wicket. While the visitor’s opening pair has remained the same for the T20I fixtures, England Women opened with Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier who amassed 61 runs together. New Zealand Women’s openers were out for 12 and there is not much hope that they will amp up their performance in the next match.

England Women vs New Zealand Women T20i County Cricket Ground, Hove England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.25 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.62 Bet Now!

England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Danni Wyatt to be England Women’s Best Batter

Danni Wyatt did an incredible job for England Women by leading from the front with 76 runs in the first match. She was striking at 149.01 and found the ropes 12 times during her innings. She seems to have found her footing early in the series and will be anticipated to carry this momentum into the next match.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates led the charge for New Zealand Women by scoring 43 runs as the opening batter and doing much of the damage on the opposition in the first match versus England Women. She had a strike rate of 130.30 and emerged as her team’s top batter, making her a lucrative player to be on top for the next game, too.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn ripped into the opposition’s defenses with a three-wicket haul in the first match of the T20I series. She delivered four overs and only let 16 runs slip during her spell which earned her an economy rate of 4.00, the best of her team. She is the top choice to be their premier bowler once again.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Lea Tahuhu was the leading bowler for New Zealand Women with a haul of two wickets in the first outing. She bowled four overs, allowed 33 runs and achieved an economy rate of 8.25. She was able to curtail runs while inflicting damage by taking wickets which makes her a dependable player to bet on.