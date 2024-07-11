ENG (England Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction ENG 87 % Chance of Winning NEW 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.168 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England Women and New Zealand Women are set to play their third match of the latter’s tour of England on July 11, 2024. The match is scheduled to take place at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, with a start time of 11:00 P.M.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

The last match between England Women and New Zealand Women was affected by the rain and several overs were lost to a washout. By the time play commenced, England Women batted just nine overs and scored 89 runs but the batting lineup did struggle with a loss of six wickets. Alice Capsey and Maia Bouchier did more than half the job with scores of 28 and 23, respectively. New Zealand Women’s Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr were nearly unplayable with two wickets apiece.

During New Zealand Women’s chase, Brooke Halliday came at two-down to top score with 14 runs while the others could not surpass single digit totals. Needless to say, the team were well behind the required rate and the fact that they lost five wickets at such short intervals did not provide any stability whatsoever. England Women’s Charlie Dean toppled two wickets while Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone took one wicket each. New Zealand Women’s innings was further truncated by the rain and they had to stay ahead of the DLS which was not the case, leading to a 23-run defeat.

England Women chance of winning - 87%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 13%

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score low before first dismissal

New Zealand Women are scampering to find performance at the top of the order with Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer underperforming at their position. In the first match, both batters scored 12 runs together but the latter gave out under pressure to return for a paltry showing yet again. Sophie Devine filled that slot in the second match but it did nothing to uplift the team’s opening wicket. With a score of 11 runs in that game, New Zealand Women are in a tough predicament with little scope for improvement.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: England Women 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

St Lawrence Ground has served as host to one T20I match in the past between England Women and India Women. The first innings total was a lowly 137 by the former but it was more than enough against the visitors who lost by 33 runs. Even though the target was not threatening in the slightest, the toss winner will want to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The conditions at Canterbury are going to be conducive for cricket with mostly cloudy skies but a non-threatening 10% chance of rain. The temperature is predicted to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Danielle Gibson Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have stayed undefeated in the tour so far and currently enjoy a five-match winning streak across the ODI and T20I formats.

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Mikaela Greig.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophie Devine (C) All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Brooke Halliday Batter Maddy Green Batter Jess Kerr Bowler Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Georgia Plimmer Batter Lea Tahuhu Bowler Hannah Rowe Bowler Leigh Kasperek Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women’s performance suggests that they will go winless in the entire tour and it cannot be put past them since they have gone five whole matches in a drought.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

England Women have pulled further away in the lead with 25 wins in their head-to-head tally. New Zealand Women continue to cling to seven victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 33

England Women - 25

New Zealand Women - 7

Abandoned - 1

England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women

Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt have outscored New Zealand Women’s openers in both games so far. The first outing was an impressive feat as the two pulled together and added 61 runs to the first wicket. The following match was a low-scoring endeavor and Wyatt’s duck out brought their partnership to a close with 15 runs on the board from Bouchier. Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer opened for New Zealand Women in the first game but they were only able to score 12 runs together which did not hold up well against their rivals. For the second match, skipper Sophie Devine promoted herself to the top of the order alongside Suzie Bates but it produced almost exactly the same result with 11 runs before the first dismissal. It is absolutely a no-brainer that England Women’s openers are significantly superior to New Zealand Women’s opening pair.

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Danni Wyatt to be England Women’s Best Batter

Danni Wyatt was out on a three-ball duck after a sensational half-century in the first match. She did not get enough time to bed in and play her shots which resulted in a dismissal much earlier than she would have liked. However, her well-made 76 in the first match was enough to retain her place at the top and she will be expected to come back stronger.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates was New Zealand Women’s most successful batter in the first match with 43 runs but she did not have the same luck the second time around as she was out for four. The opener is still their top run scorer with 47 runs in two innings and will be anticipated to return in better shape than before.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean is now the leading wicket-taker for England Women in the T20I series with four wickets in two matches. She was praiseworthy in the second match where she delivered a single over but was more impactful than anyone else - she gave away exactly three runs and picked two crucial wickets. With a phenomenal average of 7.75, she is the top choice to be their leading bowler.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Lea Tahuhu has been New Zealand Women’s top bowler for two games running and has a total of four wickets with a bowling average of 13.25. She bowled two overs in the previous encounter and allowed 20 runs in her spell which gave her a slightly high economy rate of 10.00. However, she offset that with two important wickets and remains the top pick for the next game.