ENG (England Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction ENG 87 % Chance of Winning NEW 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England Women take on New Zealand Women in the fourth game of the five match bilateral series between the two sides at Kennington Oval, London. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 13 at 11:00 PM IST.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

England Women and New Zealand Women go head to head as New Zealand try to bag their first win in this tour. New Zealand Women were comprehensively beaten in the ODI series prior to T20 3-0 and England Women have continued to dominate and have taken a 3-0 lead in T20 format. In the opening game England scored 197 runs and eventually won the game by 59 runs. The second game got impacted by rain but England managed to win the game by 23 runs(DLS). In the last game New Zealand Women Batsmen once again failed to show up as England Women won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Women’ chances of winning - 87%

New Zealand Women’ chances of winning - 13%

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

New Zealand Women has struggled to negate the new ball in each of the three matches and have lost early wickets in all matches which has resulted in them struggling to score well in the powerplay. So far they have scored 45, 16 and 47 which makes us believe New Zealand Women would struggle to score well in the first six overs.

Maddy Green has struggled to make an impact thus far. In three games so far, Green has scored 0, 5 and 5 which clearly showcases her struggles. We believe Green’s struggles would continue in the fourth match between the two sides and will score against a quality bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England Women 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Each of the last three games has been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp All-rounder Danielle Gibson Bowler Charlotte Dean All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have been dominant thus far as they won the ODI series 3-0 and have a 3-0 lead in this five game bilateral series.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Sophie Devine Batter Brooke Halliday Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green All-rounder Jess Kerr Batter Lea Tahuhu All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Leigh Kasperek Bowler Georgia Plimmer All-rounder

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have had a dismal showing thus far as they are yet to win a single game in this tour which also includes the ODI series which they lost 3-0.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

England Women have dominated this fixture in T20 format against New Zealand Women 30-8. England Women lead the series 3-0 as they won the last game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 30

England Women: 8

England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women and England Women go head to head in what seems like a mismatch. New Zealand Women have struggled thus far in this tour as they got blown away in the three game ODI series 3-0 by England Women and things haven’t improved in the T20 format as they are 3-0 down after three matches. England bowlers have dominated the games thus far which is probably why New Zealand has managed an opening stand of 12, 11 and 5 and in two of the three matches England Women have managed a better opening partnership thus far. We believe England Women would once again end up with a better opening stand and it's a great opportunity to make some great financial gains.

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Alice Capsey to be England Women’s top batter

Alice Capsey has had a brilliant series thus far, in two games she has scored 95 runs and is the leading run scorer in this series. In the last game Capsey scored a brilliant half century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’ top batter

Suzie Bates has been the shining light in what has been a dismal batting performance by New Zealand Women thus far. In three matches, Bates has scored 43, 4 and 38 and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone had a brilliant game in the last outing against New Zealand Women as she ended the game with a four wicket haul. With six wickets, she is the leading wicket taker in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler

Lea Tahuhu missed the last game but is expected to come back in the starting 11 as she was brilliant in the first two matches. Tahuhu bagged four wickets in the first two games which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.