ENG (England Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction
ENG
85%
Chance of Winning
NEW
15%
T20i
Lord's
Facts:
- With 104 runs, Alice Capsey is the leading run scorer for England Women in this series.
- With 101 runs, Suzie Bates is the leading run scorer for New Zealand Women in this series.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning
England Women and New Zealand Women go head to head in what has been an underwhelming series for the visitors thus far. England Women have dominated this series in all formats. They won the three games ODI series with a perfect record 3-0 and are on course to do the same in T20 format as they head into this game with a 4-0 lead. In the last game New Zealand Women Batsmen failed to show up as their batting collapsed with just 103 runs on the scoreboard. After the domination of England Women bowlers, England managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England Women’ chances of winning - 85%
- New Zealand Women’ chances of winning - 15%
England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
New Zealand Women has struggled to negate the new ball in each of the four matches and have lost early wickets in all games which has resulted in them struggling to accelerate in the powerplay. So far they have scored 45, 16, 47 and 33 which makes us believe New Zealand Women would struggle to score well in the first six overs.
Maddy Green has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the first three matches she scored 0, 5 and 5 which clearly showcases her struggles. Even though in the last game Green scored 24 off 25 balls, we believe Green’s struggles will continue in the upcoming game and will score low.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5
New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5
Highest Opening Partnership: England Women
England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Each of the last three games has been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
England Women News & Player List
England Women Player List
Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Freya Kemp
|
All-rounder
|
Danielle Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Charlotte Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Filer
|
Bowler
England Women Team Form
England Women have been dominant thus far as they won the ODI series 3-0 and have a 4-0 lead in this five game bilateral series.
New Zealand Women News & Player List
New Zealand Women Player List
Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
Batter
|
Brooke Halliday
|
Batter
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Isabella Gaze
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maddy Green
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Kerr
|
Batter
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
All-rounder
|
Hannah Rowe
|
Bowler
|
Leigh Kasperek
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Plimmer
|
All-rounder
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women have had a dismal showing thus far as they are yet to win a single game in this tour which also includes the ODI series which they lost 3-0 and are 4-0 down in T20 format.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head
England Women have dominated this fixture in T20 format against New Zealand Women 31-8. England Women lead the series 4-0 as they won the last game with seven wickets to spare.
Head to Head
New Zealand Women: 31
England Women: 8
England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds
England Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women and England Women go head to head in the final game of this series and as expected England Women have dominated the proceedings. England won the ODI series 3-0 prior to this series and have taken a 4-0 lead and would be hoping to end the series on the high. New Zealand Women have been a disappointment throughout this tour as they have been second best in all departments in ODIs and in T20 format. In the four T20 games thus far, they have managed an opening stand of 12, 11, 5 and 33 which clearly showcases they struggle with the new ball. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact England Women have had a better opening stand in three of the four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
England Women vs New Zealand Women
T20i
Lord's, St John's Wood
England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters
Alice Capsey to be England Women’s top batter
Alice Capsey has had a brilliant series thus far, in three innings she has scored 104 runs and is the leading run scorer in this series. She has been pretty consistent throughout the series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’ top batter
Suzie Bates has been the shining light in what has been a dismal batting performance by New Zealand Women thus far. In four matches, Bates has scored 43, 4, 38 and 16, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler
Sophie Ecclestone continued her brilliant run as she bagged another two wickets in the last game and conceded just 16 runs. She is the top wicket taker for England Women in this series which makes our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler
New Zealand bowlers suffered in the last game as New Zealand only scored 103 runs, regardless Lea Tahuhu still managed to bag another wicket in the game and is the lead wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
- England Women to win @ 1.18 (PariMatch)
- New Zealand Women to win @ 4.89 (PariMatch)
Parimatch