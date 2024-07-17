ENG (England Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction ENG 85 % Chance of Winning NEW 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.201 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England Women take on New Zealand Women in the fifth T20 game of the five match bilateral series at Lord's, London. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 17 at 10:30 PM IST.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

England Women and New Zealand Women go head to head in what has been an underwhelming series for the visitors thus far. England Women have dominated this series in all formats. They won the three games ODI series with a perfect record 3-0 and are on course to do the same in T20 format as they head into this game with a 4-0 lead. In the last game New Zealand Women Batsmen failed to show up as their batting collapsed with just 103 runs on the scoreboard. After the domination of England Women bowlers, England managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Women’ chances of winning - 85%

New Zealand Women’ chances of winning - 15%

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

New Zealand Women has struggled to negate the new ball in each of the four matches and have lost early wickets in all games which has resulted in them struggling to accelerate in the powerplay. So far they have scored 45, 16, 47 and 33 which makes us believe New Zealand Women would struggle to score well in the first six overs.

Maddy Green has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the first three matches she scored 0, 5 and 5 which clearly showcases her struggles. Even though in the last game Green scored 24 off 25 balls, we believe Green’s struggles will continue in the upcoming game and will score low.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England Women 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Each of the last three games has been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp All-rounder Danielle Gibson Bowler Charlotte Dean All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have been dominant thus far as they won the ODI series 3-0 and have a 4-0 lead in this five game bilateral series.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Sophie Devine Batter Brooke Halliday Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green All-rounder Jess Kerr Batter Lea Tahuhu All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Leigh Kasperek Bowler Georgia Plimmer All-rounder

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have had a dismal showing thus far as they are yet to win a single game in this tour which also includes the ODI series which they lost 3-0 and are 4-0 down in T20 format.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

England Women have dominated this fixture in T20 format against New Zealand Women 31-8. England Women lead the series 4-0 as they won the last game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 31

England Women: 8

England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women and England Women go head to head in the final game of this series and as expected England Women have dominated the proceedings. England won the ODI series 3-0 prior to this series and have taken a 4-0 lead and would be hoping to end the series on the high. New Zealand Women have been a disappointment throughout this tour as they have been second best in all departments in ODIs and in T20 format. In the four T20 games thus far, they have managed an opening stand of 12, 11, 5 and 33 which clearly showcases they struggle with the new ball. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact England Women have had a better opening stand in three of the four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

England Women vs New Zealand Women T20i Lord's, St John's Wood England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.18 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.2 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.365 Bet Now!

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Alice Capsey to be England Women’s top batter

Alice Capsey has had a brilliant series thus far, in three innings she has scored 104 runs and is the leading run scorer in this series. She has been pretty consistent throughout the series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’ top batter

Suzie Bates has been the shining light in what has been a dismal batting performance by New Zealand Women thus far. In four matches, Bates has scored 43, 4, 38 and 16, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone continued her brilliant run as she bagged another two wickets in the last game and conceded just 16 runs. She is the top wicket taker for England Women in this series which makes our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler

New Zealand bowlers suffered in the last game as New Zealand only scored 103 runs, regardless Lea Tahuhu still managed to bag another wicket in the game and is the lead wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.