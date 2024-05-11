ENG (England Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction ENG 93 % Chance of Winning PAK 7 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan Women and England Women will cross swords in the 1st WT20I of the Pakistan Women tour of England 2024. The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game will take place on May 11 and will begin from 7:00 PM IST.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

England Women played a five match WT20I series against New Zealand. They dominated the series and won it by 4-1. The team is placed 2nd in the ICC rankings and will fancy their chances at winning this series against the visitors, Pakistan Women. They have a good mix of batters and bowlers. England Women will be looking to deliver a cracking performance in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

Pakistan Women are positioned at the 8th place of the ICC rankings. Pakistan Women have recently competed against West Indies Women in a five-match series. Pakistan Women could only win a game and lost the series by 4-1 at home. They are visiting England to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. They have an opportunity to present their best cricket and compete against one of the strongest teams prior to the world cup.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 7%

England Women chance of winning - 93%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score over 13.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Pakistan Women played their last series against West Indies Women where the openers played decent innings and raised impressive opening partnerships. The opening order revolved around Sidra Ameen and Gull Feroza in the first two games. Ayesha Zafar replaced Feroza after that. The team posted the scores of 37, 23, 64, 26 & 38 runs before their first dismissal in five games. They managed to post over the target on all the occasions. Looking at their forms, the openers are very likely to score over high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds PAK-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch ENG-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: England Women 1.53 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Edgbaston tends to favour bowlers who enjoy an upper hand. Scoring runs, particularly in the latter phases of the match, proves to be a challenge for batters. In terms of run-scoring, the average first innings score at this venue hovers around 140 while the pitch’s characteristics become even more apparent in the second innings, where the average score drops to 124.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 22 degrees on the day of the game. The skies will be partly cloudy but there is no prediction of rain.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Ameen Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Ayesha Zafar Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Tuba Hassan All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Gull Feroza Batter Fatima Sana Bowler Diana Baig Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women lost the series against West Indies Women by 1-4. The team lacked majorly in their batting order and could not bring in many runs. They will now be looking to right their wrongs and wrap in plenty of runs in English conditions.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c) Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Alice Capsey Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Nat-Sciver Brunt All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Bess Heath Batter

England Women Team Form

England Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. They won the previous series played against New Zealand Women by 4-1. The batters have shown resilience in the series while the bowlers kept the opposition at high pressure.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and England Women have met on 15 occasions in the WT20I format, ENG Women won on 14 occasions and PAK Women clinched victory a single time.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

England Women - 14

Pakistan Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

England Women played their last T20I against New Zealand Women. Batting first, NZ-W scored 136/6. It was a low target, props to the English bowlers. Sophie Ecclestone picked 3 wickets while Nat-Sciver Brunt returned with 2 wickets in hand. While chasing, the team stumbled a bit but managed to score past the target with 5 wickets in hand. Heather Knight was the top scorer from ENG-W with 35 runs. Nat-Sciver Brunt also chipped in 31 runs in the game to win the game for the team. The bowling unit looks extremely aggressive and will provide huge assistance in the next game against Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women clashed against West Indies Women in the last T20I of the last series they played. Pakistan Women went in to bat first and raised 134/8 after a lot of difficulties. Sidra Ameen was the top scorer of the team with 48 off 52 balls in the game. Muneeba Ali (25) and Ayesha Zafar (22) chipped in their share of the team’s total. It was up to the bowlers to defend the target. However, things did not go in their favour and WI-W surpassed the target with 8 wickets remaining.

England Women vs Pakistan Women T20i Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.1 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 6.5 Bet Now!

England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Sidra Ameen to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Sidra Ameen smashed 49 runs in the last T20I she played (vs WI-W). Ameen is a top order batter and will be coming in hot in the next game.

Maia Bouchier to be England Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier was the top batter from the England Women team. She scored 43, 12, 71, 91 & 6 runs in the five T20Is against NZ-W. Considering her form, she will enter as the best batting option in the next game.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Sadia Iqbal has been very reliable with the ball lately. She picked 7 wickets in 5 games of the last series against West Indies Women. With her current form, she will be looking to lead the bowling side and pick wickets in the next game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone played two T20Is in the previous series against NZ-W and picked 4 wickets in them. She picked 3 wickets in the last T20I and will be looking to lead her side with the ball in the next game.