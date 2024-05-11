ENG (England Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction
ENG
93%
Chance of Winning
PAK
7%
T20i
Edgbaston Cricket Ground
Facts:
- ENG-W are ahead by 14-1 in the last 15 clashes against PAK-W.
- England Women are placed at the 2nd place whereas PAK-W are positioned at the 8th place of the Women’s ICC Rankings.
England Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning
England Women played a five match WT20I series against New Zealand. They dominated the series and won it by 4-1. The team is placed 2nd in the ICC rankings and will fancy their chances at winning this series against the visitors, Pakistan Women. They have a good mix of batters and bowlers. England Women will be looking to deliver a cracking performance in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.
Pakistan Women are positioned at the 8th place of the ICC rankings. Pakistan Women have recently competed against West Indies Women in a five-match series. Pakistan Women could only win a game and lost the series by 4-1 at home. They are visiting England to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. They have an opportunity to present their best cricket and compete against one of the strongest teams prior to the world cup.
Pakistan Women chance of winning - 7%
England Women chance of winning - 93%
England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips
Pakistan Women to score over 13.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Pakistan Women played their last series against West Indies Women where the openers played decent innings and raised impressive opening partnerships. The opening order revolved around Sidra Ameen and Gull Feroza in the first two games. Ayesha Zafar replaced Feroza after that. The team posted the scores of 37, 23, 64, 26 & 38 runs before their first dismissal in five games. They managed to post over the target on all the occasions. Looking at their forms, the openers are very likely to score over high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
PAK-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs
ENG-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: England Women
England Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction
The surface at Edgbaston tends to favour bowlers who enjoy an upper hand. Scoring runs, particularly in the latter phases of the match, proves to be a challenge for batters. In terms of run-scoring, the average first innings score at this venue hovers around 140 while the pitch’s characteristics become even more apparent in the second innings, where the average score drops to 124.
Weather Report
The temperature will peak at 22 degrees on the day of the game. The skies will be partly cloudy but there is no prediction of rain.
Pakistan Women Player List
Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sidra Ameen
|
Batter
|
Muneeba Ali
|
Batter
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Ayesha Zafar
|
Batter
|
Aliya Riaz
|
Batter
|
Nida Dar (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Tuba Hassan
|
All-rounder
|
Sadia Iqbal
|
Bowler
|
Najiha Alvi
|
Wicket-keeper
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Gull Feroza
|
Batter
|
Fatima Sana
|
Bowler
|
Diana Baig
|
Bowler
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women lost the series against West Indies Women by 1-4. The team lacked majorly in their batting order and could not bring in many runs. They will now be looking to right their wrongs and wrap in plenty of runs in English conditions.
England Women Player List
Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight (c)
|
Batter
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nat-Sciver Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Danni Wyatt
|
Batter
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Filer
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Bess Heath
|
Batter
England Women Team Form
England Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. They won the previous series played against New Zealand Women by 4-1. The batters have shown resilience in the series while the bowlers kept the opposition at high pressure.
England Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head
Pakistan Women and England Women have met on 15 occasions in the WT20I format, ENG Women won on 14 occasions and PAK Women clinched victory a single time.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
England Women - 14
Pakistan Women - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds
England Women played their last T20I against New Zealand Women. Batting first, NZ-W scored 136/6. It was a low target, props to the English bowlers. Sophie Ecclestone picked 3 wickets while Nat-Sciver Brunt returned with 2 wickets in hand. While chasing, the team stumbled a bit but managed to score past the target with 5 wickets in hand. Heather Knight was the top scorer from ENG-W with 35 runs. Nat-Sciver Brunt also chipped in 31 runs in the game to win the game for the team. The bowling unit looks extremely aggressive and will provide huge assistance in the next game against Pakistan Women.
Pakistan Women clashed against West Indies Women in the last T20I of the last series they played. Pakistan Women went in to bat first and raised 134/8 after a lot of difficulties. Sidra Ameen was the top scorer of the team with 48 off 52 balls in the game. Muneeba Ali (25) and Ayesha Zafar (22) chipped in their share of the team’s total. It was up to the bowlers to defend the target. However, things did not go in their favour and WI-W surpassed the target with 8 wickets remaining.
England Women vs Pakistan Women
T20i
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters
Sidra Ameen to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter
Sidra Ameen smashed 49 runs in the last T20I she played (vs WI-W). Ameen is a top order batter and will be coming in hot in the next game.
Maia Bouchier to be England Women’s Best Batter
Maia Bouchier was the top batter from the England Women team. She scored 43, 12, 71, 91 & 6 runs in the five T20Is against NZ-W. Considering her form, she will enter as the best batting option in the next game.
England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers
Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler
Sadia Iqbal has been very reliable with the ball lately. She picked 7 wickets in 5 games of the last series against West Indies Women. With her current form, she will be looking to lead the bowling side and pick wickets in the next game.
Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s Best Bowler
Sophie Ecclestone played two T20Is in the previous series against NZ-W and picked 4 wickets in them. She picked 3 wickets in the last T20I and will be looking to lead her side with the ball in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
Pakistan Women to win @ 8.00 (Parimatch)
England Women to win @ 1.07 (Parimatch)
Parimatch