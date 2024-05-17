ENG (England Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction ENG 97 % Chance of Winning PAK 3 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.068 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan Women and England Women will be at it again in the second WT20I of the Pakistan Women tour of England 2024. The match will be played at County Ground, Northampton. The game will take place on May 17 and will begin from 11:00 PM IST.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

England Women played a five match WT20I series against New Zealand. They dominated the series and won it by 4-1. The team is placed 2nd in the ICC rankings and will fancy their chances at winning this series against the visitors, Pakistan Women. They got off to a great start by winning the first win in the series and lead the current series by 1-0. The side will be confident coming into the next game against Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women are positioned at the 8th place of the ICC rankings. Pakistan Women have recently competed against West Indies Women in a five-match series. Pakistan Women could only win a game and lost the series by 4-1 at home. Touring England, Pakistan Women engaged in a T20I series but lost the first game against the hosts. The team will be looking to work on their batting order coming into the next game.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 3%

England Women chance of winning - 97%

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England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score high before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Pakistan Women played their last series against West Indies Women where the openers played decent innings and raised impressive opening partnerships. The opening order revolved around Sidra Ameen and Gull Feroza in the first two games. Ayesha Zafar replaced Feroza after that. The team posted the scores of 37, 23, 64, 26 & 38 runs before their first dismissal in five games. The teams posted pretty impressive scores in those games. Coming into this series, Pakistan Women scored 23 runs before their first dismissal in the first game of the series. Feroza and Ameen opened for the team and lasted for a while on the pitch. Looking at their forms, the openers are very likely to score over high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Pakistan Women 1.21 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: England Women 1.19 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: England Women 1.66 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Northampton is a batting paradise for T20 matches. Teams have consistently scored over 170 runs on this pitch. While pacers can impact with the new ball, spinners will have more chances to shine. Bowlers will face tough challenges on this batting-friendly surface and need to perform exceptionally well.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 20 degrees on the day of the game. The skies will be partly cloudy but there is no prediction of rain.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Ameen Batter Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Sadaf Shamas Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Tuba Hassan All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Fatima Sana All-rounder Gull Feroza Batter Waheeda Akhtar Bowler Rameen Shamim Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women lost their last series and performed very poorly in those games. After the first game, their batting looked pale and could not gather many runs in the game. While their bowlers conceded a lot of runs in English conditions.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c) Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Alice Capsey Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Danielle Gibson All-rounder

England Women Team Form

England Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. They won the previous series played against New Zealand Women by 4-1. The batters and the bowlers were fantastic in the first game of the series and won it by 53 runs.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and England Women have met on 16 occasions in the WT20I format, ENG Women won on 15 occasions and PAK Women clinched victory a single time.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

England Women - 15

Pakistan Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

In the first T20I, England Women batted first and they posted a total of 163 for 6 in 20 overs. The start they got was horrible as England Women lost 4 wickets for just 11 runs and looked to be in sheer trouble. This is when Amy Jones and Heather Knight got together and stitched a partnership of 67 runs for the 5th wicket. Danielle Gibson also contributed well and scored 41 runs off 21 balls to take England Women to a tall total of 163.

During the chase, Pakistan Women got off to a stable but a very slow start. Sadaf Shamas scored 35 runs in the middle order but she couldn't find enough support from the other batters as Pakistan Women were eventually bowled out for 110, losing the match by 53 runs. For England Women, Sarah Glenn picked up 4 wickets for just 12 runs.

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England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Sidra Ameen to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Sidra Ameen emerged as the best batter in the last series against West Indies. Ameen dismissed out for 9 runs in the last game. Ameen will be expected to score high in the next game.

Heather Knight to be England Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight is a fantastic batter and averages over 25 in the format. She posted the scores of 63, 56*, 10, 21* & 35 runs in the last series against New Zealand. Knight also batted impressively in the first game of the series against Pakistan where she posted 49 runs in the game.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Sadia Iqbal has been very reliable with the ball lately. She picked 7 wickets in 5 games of the last series against West Indies Women. Coming into this series, Iqbal picked 2 wickets in the first game against England.

Sarah Glenn to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn is a fantastic bowler from England. She picked 4 wickets for 12 runs in the first game. Glenn pushed PAK-W to their backfoot and snatched the game in her team’s favour.