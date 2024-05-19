ENG (England Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction ENG 94 % Chance of Winning PAK 6 % Bet Now! Pakistan Women and England Women will cross swords in the third and the final WT20I of the Pakistan Women tour of England 2024. The match will be played at Headingley, Leads. The game will take place on May 19 and will begin from 5:30 PM IST.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

England Women are doing extremely well in the 20 over format. After a comprehensive win over the kiwis, they are hosting Pakistan Women in a three match series. After two games, ENG-W leads the series by 2-1. They put on an impressive batting feat in the last game. However, the bowlers were the real heroes in dismissing out Pakistan Women pretty early in the game and dominated the game. The team will be looking for a whitewash here.

Pakistan Women are positioned at the 8th place of the ICC rankings. They are facing a roughtime in the format and were coming after a crushing defeat against West Indies by 4-1. Upon entering this series, Pakistan Women failed to produce goods in the two games and lost both the games due to their lack in the batting order. They bundled out for a two-digit total in the game, losing by a huge margin. Their batting order needs to sustain and lead a better innings coming into the third outing.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 6%

England Women chance of winning - 94%

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England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

England Women to score under 20.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

England Women have won both the games against Pakistan Women in the T20I series. The team were backed by good batting performances but a more impressive bowling front. The openers could not play long partnerships and posted the scores of 4 & 17 runs before one of them lost their wickets. Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt opened for the team. Bouchier led a decent innings in the last game but Wyatt looks out of form currently and is having trouble with the Pakistani bowling order. That said, ENG-W can expect an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: England Women 1.56 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Headingley in Leeds offers a balanced platform for both batters and bowlers, promoting fair competition. Initially, fast bowlers can exploit bounce and movement, while spinners gain prominence as the match progresses. The toss-winning captain might opt to bat first and set a target, considering the conditions.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 20 degrees on the day of the game. The skies will be partly cloudy but there is no prediction of rain.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Ameen Batter Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Sadaf Shamas Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Tuba Hassan All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Fatima Sana All-rounder Gull Feroza Batter Waheeda Akhtar Bowler Rameen Shamim Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women lost their last series and performed very poorly in those games. The batters failed to score runs in the game resulting in consecutive losses. They are facing the same problem right now and have lost two games in a row.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c) Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Alice Capsey Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Danielle Gibson All-rounder

England Women Team Form

England Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. They won the previous series played against New Zealand Women by 4-1. The bowlers were excellent in the last game, bundling out PAK-W at 79 runs to win the game.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and England Women have met on 17 occasions in the WT20I format, ENG Women won on 16 occasions and PAK Women clinched victory a single time.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

England Women - 16

Pakistan Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

England, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, posted a challenging total of 144/6 in their 20 overs. Maia Bouchier and Alice Capsey set a solid foundation, scoring 30 off 26 balls and 31 off 33 balls, respectively, each hitting five boundaries. Natalie Sciver then accelerated the innings with a quick 31 off 21 balls, including six fours. Despite losing wickets in the middle overs, Danielle Gibson’s late surge of 18 off 9 balls, which featured two fours and a six, helped England surpass the 140-run mark.

In response, Pakistan struggled against England's disciplined bowling. Lauren Bell picked two wickets, including the crucial one of Sidra Ameen, who scored 11 off 16 balls. Muneeba Ali offered some resistance with 18 off 12 balls, but regular wickets hampered Pakistan's chase. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 19 off 17 balls but found little support from the other end. Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 wickets for 11 runs in 2.5 overs. Sarah Glenn and Alice Capsey chipped in with two wickets each, sealing a comprehensive victory for England by 65 runs.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Sidra Ameen to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Sidra Ameen emerged as the best batter in the last series against West Indies. Ameen dismissed out for 9 & 11 runs in the last two games. Ameen will be expected to score high in the next game.

Heather Knight to be England Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight is a fantastic batter and averages over 25 in the format. She posted the scores of 63, 56*, 10, 21* & 35 runs in the last series against New Zealand. Knight also batted impressively in the first game of the series against Pakistan where she posted 49 runs in the game. She was dismissed out early in the last game but will return in the next game.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Sadia Iqbal has been very reliable with the ball lately. She picked 7 wickets in 5 games of the last series against West Indies Women. Coming into this series, Iqbal picked 2 wickets in the first game followed by a single wicket in the next game.

Sarah Glenn to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn is a fantastic bowler from England. She picked 4 wickets for 12 runs in the first game. She picked 2 important wickets in the last game too. Glenn will go in as the best bowler from the side.