ENG (England Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction ENG 83 % Chance of Winning SRI 17 % Bet Now! England and Sri Lanka women are set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series starting from August 31. The series will kick off with the first T20 international taking place at County Ground in Hove. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka women are on the tour of England, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is followed by three ODIs. The series offers them a great chance to test themselves against a top side. England, on the other hand, would be looking to carry their momentum from the Ashes.

England players are coming off The Hundred campaign and have been in good form. A few players were awarded a place in the English squad for this series due to their recent performances. Mahika Gaur and Bess Heath have received their maiden call-ups to the side while Maia Bouchier is set to open the innings.

England women last played in the shorter format during the Ashes in July. They registered a historic series victory over Australia women, becoming the first team to achieve the feat since 2017. It was a fiercely fought series with all three games going down to the wire. England lost the opening game by four wickets on the penultimate ball before edging out by three runs in the second game. In the series decider, they were given a target of 119 in 14 overs on DLS method, which they finished with four balls to spare.

Sri Lanka's previous T20I assignment was in July when they hosted New Zealand at home. They could only post 106 in the first game and lost it by five wickets. The second match went a similar way as they lost by eight wickets after posting 118. New Zealand batted first in the third game and set a target of 141. What followed was carnage by Chamari Athapaththu, who blasted an unbeaten 80 off 47. Harshitha Samarawickrama also made 49 not-out as Sri Lanka won the game by 10 wickets and with 33 balls to spare.

Talking about the first T20I, England Women head into the game as heavy favourites for several reasons. The two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

England Women chance of winning @ 83%

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning @ 17%

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England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Maia Bouchier has been in pretty good form with the bat. In the recent Hundred season, she made 268 runs from nine innings at an average of 38 and strike rate of 135. Bet on Bouchier to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Danielle Gibson scored 146 runs in the Hundred at a very good strike rate of 154. She also picked four wickets with the ball. In the absence of Nat Sciver-Brunt, she could play a bigger role. Back Gibson to score over 20.5 player performance points in the match.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The last time England women won the toss, they bowled first and won the game. With the weather in England assisting new ball bowlers, expect the teams to look to take advantage of that in the first innings. We predict England Women to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests Brighton and Hove is likely to be cloudy on Thursday afternoon. There's a 100% cloud cover expected during the match time with the chance of precipitation at 25%. The temperature should range between 14-18 degree Celsius.

England Women Player List

England Women squad:Heather Knight (capt), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Maia Bouchier All-Rounder Alice Capsey All-Rounder Heather Knight (capt) All-Rounder Bess Heath Wicketkeeper Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Danielle Gibson All-Rounder Charlie Dean All-Rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Recent Form

England Women's last T20 assignment was against Australia in the Ashes, where they won the series by 2-1. After losing the first game by four wickets, they bounced back to claim the second game by three runs. In the final T20I, they chased down 119 in 13.2 overs to clinch the victory on DLS method.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women squad: Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Oshadi Ranasinghe (Vice Captain), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Fernando, Hansima Karunaratne, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (Captain) Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari Batter Hasini Perera Wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani Batter Sugandika Kumari All-Rounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowler Kawya Kavindi Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Recent Form

Sri Lanka women last played T20 cricket when they hosted New Zealand in a three-match series in July, which they lost by 1-2. They lost the first two games of the series by five wickets and eight wickets, respectively. In the third game, they put on a strong display with the bat as they chased down 141 without losing a wicket.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head Record

England and Sri Lanka women have faced each other only nine times in T20I cricket. England have been victorious in all nine of these games.

Matches played - 9

England Women - 9

Sri Lanka Women - 0

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

England Women to hit most fours

As we know, England are a much stronger side compared to their opponents. They have some very good batters such as Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey and Bess Heath. Betting on England to hit most fours in the match seems a good option.

Sri Lanka Women to score under 40.5 runs in the first six overs

Sri Lanka do have Chamari Athapaththu at the top but apart from her, they don't have much firepower. England also have a potent bowling unit and that will make life hard for the visitors. Bet on Sri Lanka Women to score under 40.5 runs in the first six overs.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Team Batter

Danni Wyatt to be England Women’s best batter

Danni Wyatt is coming off an outstanding tournament in the Hundred, where she scored 295 runs from nine innings. She averaged 33 in the competition and struck at 141, registering three fifties. Bet on Wyatt to be the top batter for England Women.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s best batter

Chamari Athapaththu can be a bit inconsistent but when she gets set, she can destroy the bowling attacks. Recently she hammered 140 not-out in an ODI and 80 not-out in a T20I against New Zealand. Back her to be the top batter for Sri Lanka Women.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Team Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be England Women’s best bowler

Sarah Glenn had an excellent campaign in the Hundred for London Spirit. The leg-spin bowler snared 11 wickets from six games at an economy of 5.95, with best figures of 3/15. You can bet on Glenn to be England Women's top bowler in this match.

Inoka Ranaweera to be Sri Lanka Women’s best bowler

The left arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera has been one of the key players for Sri Lanka women over the years. She has 81 wickets in T20 internationals at an economy of 5.73. She took 3 for 15 in her last innings. Bet on Ranaweera to be the best bowler for Sri Lanka Women.