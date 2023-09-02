ENG (England Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction ENG 90 % Chance of Winning SRI 10 % Bet Now! England W and Sri Lanka W will lock horns in the 2nd T20I on Saturday, September 2nd at the County Ground, Chelmsford with a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

England Women dominated against Sri Lanka Women in the first T20I match on Thursday in a rain affected game. After being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka Women;s captain Chamari Athapaththu, England Women opening pair of Danielle Wyatt and Maia Bouchier started off with a bang scoring 55 runs in the powerplay with Wyatt (48) being the aggressor and the later playing the anchor role. Bouchier (22) was run out by Dilhari as the opening stand of 77 came to an end. Wyatt fell soon thereafter. Alice Capsey (51), Freya Kemp (23) and Heather Knight (23) powered England to a huge total of 186/4 in 17 overs. Kavisha Dilhari (1/18) and Chamari Athapaththu (1/25) were the stand out performers with the ball for Sri Lanka Women.

Chasing down a huge total Sri Lanka Women got off to a flying start with both the openers attacking the England Women bowlers earlier in the powerplay before rain played spoilsport. After a delay the match was reduced to six overs and the revised target being 67 runs. Mahika Gaur on her debut for England dismissed Athapaththu (15) and Charlotte Dean struck with another wicket by dismissing Hasini Perara (0) as Sri Lanka Women lost the match by 12 runs and England Women lead (1-0) in the three match T20I series.

England Women are undefeated against Sri Lanka Women in T20I’s and the home team are undefeated in the last three home games. England Women have a high chance of winning the match against the visitors.

England Women Chance of Winning: 90%

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning: 10%

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England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Danielle Wyatt smashed the Sri Lankan bowling attack with ease scoring 48 runs off 30 balls smashing seven fours and a six. Wyatt is coming off a successful campaign in the recently concluded Women’s Hundred tournament amassing 295 runs in 9 innings at an average of 32.77. We believe Wyatt as one of the best players to bet on to score over 21.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet) in the 2nd T20I match.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the County Ground, Chelmsford is an excellent batting surface where the ball comes on the bat nicely and fast bowlers can extract movement with the new ball early in the innings. It has been a high scoring venue in Women’s cricket with the scoring pattern being seven scores below 150 runs when the conditions are cloudy, two scores between the 150-169 mark, two scores between 170-189 mark and one score above 190 and the average 1st innings score being 140 runs. Out of the 12 Women's T20 international matches played at this venue, the team batting first won five matches, while the team batting second won seven matches.

England Women won two of the last three T20I matches batting first, while Sri Lanka Women won one match batting second and lost two matches batting first in their last three outings. Based on the recent results, we predict England Women will opt to bat first if they win the toss and Sri Lanka Women will opt to bowl first as they are a better chasing side.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Saturday, September 2, 2023, is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 71% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 14 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain during the match.

England Women Players List

Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer.

England Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Danielle Wyatt Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Heather Knight Batter Amy Jones Wicket Keeper Freya Kemp All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Sarah Glenn All-rounder Kate Cross Bowler Charlotte Dean Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

England Women Recent Form

England Women three of the last five T20 internationals played and are a dominant force to reckon with at home. England Women are undefeated in the last three T20 internationals played at home that includes a series win over Australia in the Ashes series.

Sri Lanka Women Players List

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hasini Perera, Kawya Kavindi, Imesha Dulani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani.

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Nilakshi de Silva Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket Keeper Hasini Perara Batter Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Recent Form

Sri Lanka Women are having a tough time in the shorter format in recent times as they lost three of their last five matches in T20 internationals, including a series loss against New Zealand back at home and they are winless against England Women in T20 internationals.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head Record

England women and Sri Lanka Women clashed in 12 T20 matches, England Women won ten matches and two matches were abandoned due to rain. Out of the ten wins against Sri Lanka Women, England Women won five matches batting first and five matches batting second. Sri Lanka Women are winless against England Women in T20 internationals.

Matches Played: 12 matches

England Women Won: 10 matches

Sri Lanka Women: 00 matches

No Result: 02 matches

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

England Women to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs @ 46.5 (Melbet)

England Women scored 66 runs in the first six overs in the first T20I match against Sri Lanka Women and on average they scored 59 runs in the powerplay overs in the last three home games played. With the pitch being good for batting and the lack of experience from the new ball bowlers of Sri Lanka Women, we predict England Women to easily score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Danielle Wyatt to be the top batter for England Women @ 4.20 (Melbet)

Danielle Wyatt looked in good touch in the first T20I smashing 48 runs off 30 balls. Wyatt finished as the leading run-scorer (295 runs) for the SouthernBrave Women helping the team lift the trophy. She was also the 2nd leading run-scorer in the Women’s Ashes T20 matches amassing 109 runs in three matches. Based on her recent form, we back Danielle Wyatt to be the top batter for England Women.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sri Lanka Women @ 2.46 (Melbet)

Athapaththu looked in good touch in her short stay in the first T20I and she has scored 250 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 27.78 and striking at 126.26. She is known for scoring big knocks on flat batting tracks and with the pitch at the County Ground, Chelmsford being a batter friendly track, we predict Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sri Lanka Women.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for England Women @ 3.20 (Melbet)

Sarah Glenn didn't get a chance to bowl in the first T20I, She has been the top performer in the recently concluded Women’s Hundred tournament picking up 11 wickets in nine matches and she played a key role by picking up four wickets in the series win over Australia Women in the T20I series. Considering her good run with the ball, we back Glenn to be the top bowler for England Women.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka Women @ 5.20 (Melbet)

Athapaththu was the most effective bowler in the first T20I picking up one wicket and contained runs. She can swing the ball and most of her deliveries skid off the surface which makes it really hard for the batteries to pick. We believe Athapaththu to step up and be the top bowler for Sri Lanka Women in the series decider.