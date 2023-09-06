ENG (England Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction ENG 91 % Chance of Winning SRI 9 % Bet Now! England Women and Sri Lanka Women will go head-to-head in the final T20I of the series before they hop onto the ODI series. The game will be held at the County Ground in Derby on September 6. The match will begin from 10:30 PM IST.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

The Sri Lanka Women tour of England started on August 31 and has finished playing two T20Is. SL-W have shown a promising display of their cricket skills. They lost the first game but retaliated in the second T20I, winning the fixture with sheer comfort.

England Women batted incredibly well in the first game, scoring a gigantic total. The game was shortened due to rain where Sri Lanka Women were restricted 12 runs shy of the target. ENG-W bowlers also played a major role in clinching the victory. However, the dynamics reversed in the second game as ENG-W were outclassed by SL-W.

England Women will have to play more seriously in the upcoming fixture. They made a lot of mistakes in the last game, resulting in their humiliating defeat. They are placed 2nd in the ICC WT20I rankings and would be eager to put up a better show further in the series. SL-W are placed 8th in the same list. Although they won the last fixture, ENG-W’s squad is much stronger on paper.

England Women chance of winning - 91%

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 9%

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England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women were fantastic with the ball in the last game. All the bowlers picked at least a wicket in the game. Whereas Athapaththu batted a clinical knock in the game. The team will have a lot of confidence on their backs that will be very useful going against a strong team like England in the fixture.

England Women has an excellent batting and bowling order. They were very unfortunate in the previous fixture where things did not go their way. Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt & Alice Capsey will be expected to score runs for the team whereas Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross & Danielle Gibson will lead the bowling order.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Derby usually favours the team batting first. Six out of the nine women’s T20Is played here were won by the side batting first. The skippers will look to bat first and score a big target.

Weather Report

The weather in Derby will be mostly cloudy, but will remain warm and humid. These conditions will enable seamers to get plenty of movement off the air, making things difficult for batters. Spinners will need to keep their lines tight because batters will try to attack them in the middle overs.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c) Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Freya Kemp Bowler Danielle Gibson All-rounder Charlotte Dean All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Issy Wong Bowler Sarah Glenn Batter Kate Cross Batter Maia Bouchier Batter

England Women Team Form

The team has an impressive batting and bowling order. However, they were bowled out at 104 in the previous outing. They need to play better in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women Players List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe (vc), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c) Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari Batter Hasini Perera Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Sugandika Kumari All-Rounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Inoshi Priyadarshani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Recent Form

Sri Lanka Women were incredible in the previous encounter and kept the English batters at check. The skipper played a major role in scoring a big score and helped the team win the game.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, ENG-W dominated in four of those occasions while SL-W could only win a single game.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Sri Lanka Women - 01

England Women - 04

No Result/Abandoned - 0

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

England Women to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal

England Women scored 77 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. The opening duo of Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier were fantastic in the first fixture and scored 48 & 22 runs respectively in the game. The incredible yet important partnership led ENG-W to a great start in the fixture. The pair could not perform similarly in the next game as Wyatt lost her wicket in the 1st over of the game. However, Bouchier and Wyatt have a special skill set and are expected to score high for the 1st wicket in the upcoming game.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Dani Wyatt to be England Women’s Best Batter

Danielle Wyatt finished as the leading run-scorer in the Women’s Hundred 2023 with 295 runs for the Southern Brave. She was fantastic in the 1st T20I as well, smashing 48 runs off 30 balls. Although she was dismissed at 1 in the previous game, she will be keen on coming back on and score a bundle of runs in the third match.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu averages at 22.60 in the WT20Is with a ton of experience on her back. She stayed for a very short duration on the crease in the first game but knocked an impeccable innings in the 2nd T20I. In that game, she struck 55 runs off 31 balls to help her team win the game.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Alice Capsey to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Being an all-rounder has helped in reading the batters well in the matches for Alice Capsey. She has picked a single wicket like others in her squad in the ongoing series but bowled the most economical spells of all. She maintains an economy rate of 4.66 in the series.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari is a very young and experienced bowler from the squad and was very effective in the competition as she leaked very few runs and possessed an economy of 5.83 in the series so far. She has picked 3 wickets so far in two games and will be challenging for the ENG-W batters.