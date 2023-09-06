ENG (England Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction
ENG
91%
Chance of Winning
SRI
9%
T20i
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- England has defeated Sri Lanka in their four out of the last five clashes.
- SL-W beat ENG-W in the last game by 8 wickets in the previous game, levelling the series by 1-1.
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning
The Sri Lanka Women tour of England started on August 31 and has finished playing two T20Is. SL-W have shown a promising display of their cricket skills. They lost the first game but retaliated in the second T20I, winning the fixture with sheer comfort.
England Women batted incredibly well in the first game, scoring a gigantic total. The game was shortened due to rain where Sri Lanka Women were restricted 12 runs shy of the target. ENG-W bowlers also played a major role in clinching the victory. However, the dynamics reversed in the second game as ENG-W were outclassed by SL-W.
England Women will have to play more seriously in the upcoming fixture. They made a lot of mistakes in the last game, resulting in their humiliating defeat. They are placed 2nd in the ICC WT20I rankings and would be eager to put up a better show further in the series. SL-W are placed 8th in the same list. Although they won the last fixture, ENG-W’s squad is much stronger on paper.
England Women chance of winning - 91%
Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 9%
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips
Sri Lanka Women were fantastic with the ball in the last game. All the bowlers picked at least a wicket in the game. Whereas Athapaththu batted a clinical knock in the game. The team will have a lot of confidence on their backs that will be very useful going against a strong team like England in the fixture.
England Women has an excellent batting and bowling order. They were very unfortunate in the previous fixture where things did not go their way. Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt & Alice Capsey will be expected to score runs for the team whereas Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross & Danielle Gibson will lead the bowling order.
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction
The County Ground in Derby usually favours the team batting first. Six out of the nine women’s T20Is played here were won by the side batting first. The skippers will look to bat first and score a big target.
Weather Report
The weather in Derby will be mostly cloudy, but will remain warm and humid. These conditions will enable seamers to get plenty of movement off the air, making things difficult for batters. Spinners will need to keep their lines tight because batters will try to attack them in the middle overs.
England Women Player List
Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight (c)
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Batter
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Alice Capsey
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All-rounder
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Danni Wyatt
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Batter
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Freya Kemp
|
Bowler
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Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
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Charlotte Dean
|
All-rounder
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Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
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Issy Wong
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Bowler
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Sarah Glenn
|
Batter
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Kate Cross
|
Batter
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Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
England Women Team Form
The team has an impressive batting and bowling order. However, they were bowled out at 104 in the previous outing. They need to play better in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka Women Players List
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe (vc), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Inoka Ranaweera.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chamari Athapaththu (c)
|
Batter
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Nilakshi de Silva
|
Batter
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
Batter
|
Hasini Perera
|
Batter
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sugandika Kumari
|
All-Rounder
|
Inoka Ranaweera
|
Bowler
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Inoshi Priyadarshani
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Recent Form
Sri Lanka Women were incredible in the previous encounter and kept the English batters at check. The skipper played a major role in scoring a big score and helped the team win the game.
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, ENG-W dominated in four of those occasions while SL-W could only win a single game.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Sri Lanka Women - 01
England Women - 04
No Result/Abandoned - 0
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds
England Women to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal
England Women scored 77 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. The opening duo of Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier were fantastic in the first fixture and scored 48 & 22 runs respectively in the game. The incredible yet important partnership led ENG-W to a great start in the fixture. The pair could not perform similarly in the next game as Wyatt lost her wicket in the 1st over of the game. However, Bouchier and Wyatt have a special skill set and are expected to score high for the 1st wicket in the upcoming game.
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters
Dani Wyatt to be England Women’s Best Batter
Danielle Wyatt finished as the leading run-scorer in the Women’s Hundred 2023 with 295 runs for the Southern Brave. She was fantastic in the 1st T20I as well, smashing 48 runs off 30 balls. Although she was dismissed at 1 in the previous game, she will be keen on coming back on and score a bundle of runs in the third match.
Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter
Chamari Athapaththu averages at 22.60 in the WT20Is with a ton of experience on her back. She stayed for a very short duration on the crease in the first game but knocked an impeccable innings in the 2nd T20I. In that game, she struck 55 runs off 31 balls to help her team win the game.
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers
Alice Capsey to be England Women’s Best Bowler
Being an all-rounder has helped in reading the batters well in the matches for Alice Capsey. She has picked a single wicket like others in her squad in the ongoing series but bowled the most economical spells of all. She maintains an economy rate of 4.66 in the series.
Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler
Kavisha Dilhari is a very young and experienced bowler from the squad and was very effective in the competition as she leaked very few runs and possessed an economy of 5.83 in the series so far. She has picked 3 wickets so far in two games and will be challenging for the ENG-W batters.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: England Women
In the second T20I at Chelmsford, Sri Lanka Women bounced back with a resounding victory, displaying a remarkable turnaround in confidence after their initial loss in the series. England Women faced a daunting challenge when asked to bat first on a challenging pitch that initially favoured the bowlers. England struggled to maintain a stable innings and found themselves at a precarious 66-8. A late flourish by Charlotte Dean, who contributed 34 runs, allowed England to reach a total of 104, still falling significantly short of a competitive score.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, displayed a clinical performance with both bat and ball. They efficiently chased down the target in just 13.2 overs, losing only two wickets in the process. Chamari Athapaththu was the standout performer, scoring a dynamic 55 runs off 31 balls, steering her team closer to victory. Harshitha Samarawickrama also made a valuable contribution with 30 runs. Surprisingly, England's bowlers struggled to make an impact in the match, with only spinners Sarah Glenn and Alice Capsey managing to maintain some control over the scoring rate.
With this win, Sri Lanka Women levelled the series at 1-1. Despite this setback, England Women remain a formidable team with a strong batting unit and a history of dominating the recent WT20Is, leading 4-1 in their last five encounters. The second T20I loss should be seen as an off day rather than a reflection of their overall capabilities. England possesses ample talent within their ranks and will need to be cautious against Sri Lanka's quality spin bowlers as the series progresses. It's a reminder that even the best teams can have a rough day in cricket. The third T20I will determine the winner of the series.
England Women to win @1.79 (Parimatch
Sri Lanka Women to win @2.02 (Parimatch)Bet Now!