Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction GG 70 % Chance of Winning DV 30 % Bet now! The league stage matches are done and the top two teams in the points table, the Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will lock horns for the third time on February 8 during the knockouts. The inaugural season of International League T20 is nearing its climax and expect this to be a close game. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Facts Shimron Hetmyer has been in top form in the tournament scoring 196 runs in seven matches at a brilliant strike rate of 175. He also scored a brilliant fifty in the previous face-off against the Vipers.

David Wiese of Gulf Giants is the top wicket-taker for the team this season. He has so far accounted for 15 scalps including a five-wicket haul in the previous game.

Alex Hales is the top run-scorer for the Desert Vipers scoring 465 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 155.51.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers are two of the top teams in this season of the International League T20. While the Giants topped the points table, the Vipers ended up in the second position to earn an extra chance for final qualification.

Both sides are neck and neck in terms of strength and it is tough to predict a winner at the moment. However, Melbet is favouring the Gulf Giants to win this match and qualify for the final at 1.805 odds.

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Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will kick off the knockouts in the first edition of the International League T20. The Giants have the upper hand in the head-to-head having won both the earlier encounters and will be looking to make it 3-0 this season against the Vipers.

As far as their league stage performance is concerned, the Gulf Giants were exceptional throughout, winning seven and losing 1 out of 10 matches while two of their games got washed out. The team is coming into this encounter after beating the Sharjah Warriors by seven wickets.

The Desert Vipers are not much behind either, also winning seven out of 10 matches in the league stage of the tournament. Interestingly, they played their last league game against the Gulf Giants and ended up losing by 25 runs.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Gulf Giants played four matches at the venue and won three of them, with two wins coming in a chase and one while defending a total. As for the Desert Vipers, they played six matches and won four and lost two, both against the Gulf Giants. The Vipers defended totals twice and won twice chasing. There is no exact pattern when it comes to the teams and the manner of results, which shows they were exceptional in all departments in the league stage. However, after winning the toss, teams should prefer bowling first with dew expected to make a presence in the second half.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain whatsoever on Wednesday in Dubai. The temperature is expected to hover around 17-20 Degrees Celsius while dew will play a crucial role as well.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers Squad:

Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (Captain) Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-Rounder Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Tom Curran Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Shiraz Ahmed Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers have qualified for the playoffs ending at the second place with seven wins and three loss in 10 outings. However, two losses have come in their last four matches, which could be worrisome. Moreover, the Vipers have also lost to Giants in both encounters earlier in the season.

Gulf Giants Player List

Gulf Giants squad:

James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Tom Banton Batsman and Wicketkeeper James Vince (Captain) Batsman Chris Lynn Batsman Gerhard Erasmus Batsman Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan All-Rounder David Wiese All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite All-Rounder Dominic Drakes Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants are in excellent form in this season of the International League T20. The team has won their last three matches and also have beaten the Desert Vipers in two encounters earlier in the season. Overall, they won seven matches in the league stage and lost only one while two of their matches were washed out.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers locked horns in two matches earlier this season. The Giants emerged victorious comfortably in both those encounters.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Gulf Giants to score more runs in the first six overs at 1.832 odds

The Gulf Giants openers might have struggled in the previous game but they have been batting well over the course of the tournament. Both James Vince and Tom Banton are brilliant players and can go berserk once they spend a bit of time in the middle. So we predict Gulf Giants to score more runs in the first six overs at 1.832 odds.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Team Batsmen

James Vince to be Gulf Giants top batter

James Vince is known to be a big-match player. He has ruled over the opposition bowlers so far this season scoring 321 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 138.96. He has hit three fifties as well. In the previous game, he didn’t look fluent but managed to spend more time in the middle. So we predict him to become Gulf Giants' top batter in this match.

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter

Alex Hales is undoubtedly in the form of his life. He started the tournament with a bang and has managed to keep the intensity going. Hales has hit 4 fifties and a century so far this season scoring a massive 465 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 155.51 and we predict him to become the top batter of Desert Vipers in this game.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

David Wiese to be Gulf Giants top bowler

David Wiese has improved with every passing game in the International League T20. He overtook his teammate Chris Jordan in terms of wickets and picked up a five-wicket haul in the previous game as well. Overall, he has taken the tally of his wickets to 15 in 8 innings and has conceded runs at an economy of 6.14. We predict him to become Gulf Giants' top bowler in this encounter.

Sheldon Cottrell to be Desert Vipers top bowler

Sheldon Cottrell has picked up 12 wickets so far in nine innings. He is a genuine wicket-taker and can pick up wickets with the new ball upfront. His economy of 6.62 is also one of the best for the Vipers this season so far. Cottrell, the left-arm pacer, is predicted to become the Desert Vipers' top bowler in this crucial encounter.