Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction
DV
45%
Chance of Winning
GG
55%
United Arab Emirates
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts
- James Vince is coming off a match-winning 83* off 56 deliveries in the pressure chase in the second qualifier against MI Emirates.
- Chris Jordan and David Wiese have been the best bowlers for the Giants in the season. The duo picked up two wickets each in the must-win game and helped the side make it to the final.
- Tom Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga were the best bowlers for the Desert Vipers in the first qualifier against Gulf Giants. While Curran picked up four wickets, the latter snared three scalps.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning
This is the fourth encounter between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers in his ILT20 season. The two teams also locked horns in the first qualifier when the Vipers won and secured a place in the final. On the other hand, the Giants had to take a long route and had to beat MI Emirates in second qualifier to make it to the summit clash.
It is tough to predict a winner between these two strong sides. However, the Gulf Giants seem to be the favourites given the fact that they have been more consistent in their trade this season.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The fourth clash of the season between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will culminate the first-ever season of ILT20 successfully. Both teams will be eager to lift the trophy of the elite tournament that has witnessed some of the best T20 cricketers rubbing shoulders with and against each other.
Gulf Giants made it to the final with a brilliant performance against the MI Emirates in the second qualifier. They had lost to Desert Vipers in the first qualifier but overall, they topped the points table in the league stage and are the deserving finalists.
Desert Vipers also earned the same number of wins as Gulf Giants in the league stage and stood second in the points table due to rain abandoning two of their matches. They performed to the best of their potential in the first qualifier and secured their place in the final.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction
Undoubtedly, winning the toss and bowling first will be the favourite choice for captains of both teams in Dubai. The same happened in the second qualifier as well. However, with this being a pressure game, one cannot ignore the importance of putting up a big total on the board. The scoreboard pressure can get to the chasing teams often in the final.
Weather Report
Surprisingly, rain abandoned a couple of matches in Dubai this season. But for the final, the weather is set to be fair with the temperature ranging from 22 to 24 Degrees Celsius during the match. There is no chance of rain either.
Desert Vipers Player List
Desert Vipers Squad:
Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann
Desert Vipers Predicted XI:
|
Colin Munro (Captain)
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Batsman
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Alex Hales
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Batsman
|
Rohan Mustafa
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All-Rounder
|
Sam Billings
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Wicketkeeper
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Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-Rounder
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batsman
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Tom Curran
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Bowler
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Sheldon Cottrell
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Bowler
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Luke Wood
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Bowler
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Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
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Shiraz Ahmed
|
Bowler
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers have won three of their last four matches putting up their best show when it matters the most. Moreover, after losing the first two encounters against the Gulf Giants, the team pulled one back in the crucial first qualifier. The Vipers will be keen on making it 2-2 in the head-to-head and most importantly, lift the trophy.
Gulf Giants Player List
Gulf Giants squad:
James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa
Gulf Giants Predicted XI:
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Chris Lynn (C)
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Batsman
|
James Vince
|
Batsman
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
All-Rounder
|
Gerhard Erasmus
|
Batsman and Wicketkeeper
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Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batsman
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
All-Rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Carlos Brathwaite
|
All-Rounder
|
Qais Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Sanchit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
Gulf Giants Team Form
Gulf Giants topped the points table in the league stage with seven wins from 10 matches but stumbled in the first qualifier. However, they returned to their winning ways in the second qualifier to make it to the final.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Head to Head
Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers locked horns against each other on three occasions this season. While the Giants won the two league stage matches, the Desert Vipers emerged victorious in the first qualifier.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds
Gulf Giants to have highest opening partnership
Gulf Giants opener James Vince has found his groove yet again and smashed an unbeaten 83 in the must-win game against MI Emirates. Vince’s opening partner is now Chris Lynn and the duo added 64 runs for the opening wicket in the last game. On the other hand, Desert Vipers openers Alex Hales and Rohan Mustafa have struggled of late. So it is predicted that the Gulf Giants will have the highest opening partnership in this game.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Team Batsmen
James Vince to be Gulf Giants top batter
James Vince is back and how, The man was in brilliant touch against the MI Emirates scoring 83* off 56 balls. He has overall smashed 425 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of 138.43. Vince has also hit four half-centuries this season and is a perfect candidate to become the top batter for the Gulf Giants in the all-important final.
Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter
Alex Hales has somehow lost his touch over the last few games. But the number of runs he has already scored in the tournament makes Desert Vipers hope that he comes good one last time for his side. Hales has so far scored 468 runs in 11 matches at an average of 52 and a strike-rate of 152.44. Hence, we predict him to be the top batter for the Desert Vipers.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers
Chris Jordan to be Gulf Giants top bowler
Chris Jordan has to be the key player with the ball for the Giants in the summit clash. He has accounted for 19 scalps so far including a brilliant spell against MI Emirates in the previous game where he picked two wickets. Though his economy of 7.38 is not the best, Jordan bowls the toughest overs and has managed to pick wickets in almost every match.
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers top bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga has been a top bowler for the Desert Vipers right through the tournament. He has so far picked up 14 wickets, most for his side, in just 8 matches at an average of around 14. Certainly, his leg-spinners are getting tough to pick for batters with every match passing. A lot will depend on Hasaranga’s bowling performance if Desert Vipers are to win the final and lift the trophy.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Gulf Giants
We predict the Gulf Giants to win the inaugural edition of International League T20 by beating the Desert Vipers for the third time in the season.
- Desert Vipers to win @ 1.9 (Melbet)
- Gulf Giants to win @ 1.9 (Melbet)