Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Prediction GG 20 % Chance of Winning MIE 80 % Bet now! The 18th match of the ongoing International League T20 will be played between Gulf Giants and MI Emirates on January 27 (Friday). The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the game. The two teams are facing for the first time in the tournament. Facts James Vince has been the top-scorer for the Gulf Giants with 229 runs in five matches with three half-centuries to his name.

Kieron Pollard has been leading from the front for the MI Emirates. He has scored 225 runs at an average of 75 with a strike-rate of more than 175.

Chris Jordan has been the best bowler in terms of wickets for the Giants scalping 10 wickets while for the Emirates, Dwayne Bravo has been at his best with five wickets to his name.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Gulf Giants and MI Emirates will be locking horns for the first time in the ongoing season of the ILT20 tournament. The Giants have been in great form at the moment and are at the top of the points tabe with four wins from six matches and one loss. On the other hand, the MI Emirates have lost their last two matches and will be looking to avoid a third consecutive loss.

Currently, going by the form and consistency, the Gulf Giants are looking like a better team. They have been consistently winning matches and are clearly the favourites to win the match. We predict the Giants to beat the MI Emirates in this match.

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Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gulf Giants have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament. They have played six matches with four wins and one loss while their previous game in Dubai got abandoned due to rain. They are at the top of the points table with nine points to their name.

The MI Emirates, meanwhile, are at the third place in the points table. They started the tournament with three wins but have lost their way somewhat with two consecutive losses.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Dubai International Cricket stadium has hosted seven matches so far. Bowling first after winning the toss has been the pattern so far with five chasing teams winning the match. Two matches have been won by sides batting first. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Dubai has suddenly changed with rain around. The previous match at the venue was washed out due to rain. There are chances of rain on Friday as well in the lead up to the game. We might witness a shortened a game in Dubai yet again.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Vrittya Aravind Batsman and wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman and wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard (Captain) All-Rounder Najibullah Zadran Batsman Samit Patel All-rounder Dwayne Bravo All-Rounder Trent Boult Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates won their first three matches and were looking in good touch. But they have lost their last two matches. With the tournament well into its second half, the matches are coming thick and fast and the MI Emirates will be looking to return to winning ways.

Gulf Giants Player List

Gulf Giants squad:

James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Rehan Ahmed Batsman James Vince (Captain) Batsman Chris Lynn Batsman Tom Banton Batsman and Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan All-Rounder David Wiese All-rounder Liam Dawson All-Rounder Richard Gleeson Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants started their tournament with four consecutive wins but they lost to Sharjah Warriors by 21 runs in their fifth game. Their last game against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders was washed out due to rain.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Head to Head

Gulf Giants and MI Emirates are playing for the first time in the International League T20 tournament.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Gulf Giants to have the higher opening partnership at 1.91 odds

The duo of Rehan Ahmed and James Vince have more often than not provided quick starts to the team. While Rehan has been more aggressive, Vince has played well making sure to play throughout the innings. So we predict the Giants to have the higher opening partnership at 1.91 odds.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen

James Vince to be Gulf Giants top batter at 3.1 odds

James Vince is the top run-getter for the Gulf Giants with 229 runs to his name. He has scored three fifties so far and has mustered his runs at an average of 57.25 and a strike-rate of 150.65. Vince opens the innings and has a chance to play throughout the innings and for the same reason, we predict him to be Gulf Giants top batter.

Kieron Pollard to be MI Emirates top batter

The MI Emirates skipper is in great form at the moment scoring 225 runs in five innings. He has hit 15 fours and 16 sixes and recently scored 86 off just 38 balls. The man has scored his runs at an outrageous strike-rate of 177.16 and hence, we predict him to be MI Emirates top batter.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Dwayne Bravo to be MI Emirates top bowler at 3.54 odds

Dwayne Bravo is a genuine wicket-taker and he has picked five wickets so far in four matches. His economy of 7.23 is second best for the Emirates and certainly keeps the batters on their toes with his variations. Hence, we predict Dwayne Bravo to be MI Emirates top bowler at 3.54 odds.

Richard Gleeson to be Gulf Giants top bowler at 3.8 odds

Richard Gleeson might not be the top wicket-taker for the Gulf Giants but he is the most economical bowler of the team. He has so far picked six wickets has been an impactful player for the team. So we predict Gleeson to be Gulf Giants top bowler at 3.8 odds.