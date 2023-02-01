Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Prediction
GG
40%
Chance of Winning
MIE
60%
United Arab Emirates
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Facts
- Gulf Giants have not played their two matches thanks to rain while a game prior to that, they failed to chase down 152 runs against Sharjah Warriors.
- Chris Jordan is the top wicket-taker for the Giants with 10 scalps to his name so far in the ongoing season.
- Kieron Pollard is in brilliant form in the tournament scoring 275 runs in six innings at an average of more than 90 and a strike rate of 188.35.
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning
Gulf Giants and MI Emirates are two of the favourite teams to make it to the playoffs of the ongoing season of International League T20. While the Giants are at the top of the points table, the Emirates are in third place.
Both sides are extremely strong and hence, it is tough to predict a winner between these two teams. Interestingly, despite enduring three losses, Melbet is offering odds in favour of MI Emirates at 1.8 while the odds for Gulf Giants winning at 1.9.
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Gulf Giants and MI Emirates will be facing each other for the second time in the ongoing International League T20 season. The earlier match between the two teams was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.
The Giants have played seven matches so far and won four while two of their matches have ended in No Result. Their only loss came against Sharjah Warriors. The team will be itching to get on the park as rain has ruined their last two matches.
MI Emirates, meanwhile, are coming off a huge 157-run win over Desert Vipers in their previous encounter. The side is looking in good shape and is currently in the third position with four wins and two losses and have nine points to their name.
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has so far hosted seven matches in the ongoing season. In those matches, four times the chasing team has emerged victorious while the team batting first has won three matches. While it will be confusing for teams to make a decision, the side winning the toss is expected to bowl first.
Weather Report
Dew is expected to play a role on Wednesday evening in Abu Dhabi while there is no chance of rain during the match. The temperature will hover in the mid-20s during the action in the middle.
MI Emirates Player List
MI Emirates Squad:
Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke
MI Emirates Predicted XI:
|
Muhammad Waseem
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Batsman
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Andre Fletcher
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Batsman
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Kieron Pollard (Captain)
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All-Rounder
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Dan Mousley
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Batsman
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Najibullah Zadran
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Batsman
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Lorcan Tucker
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Batsman and Wicketkeeper
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Dwayne Bravo
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All-rounder
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Trent Boult
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Bowler
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Zahoor Khan
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Bowler
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Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
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Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates are coming into this game after a stunning 157-run win against the Desert Vipers. Overall, they have won four matches out of seven with two losses and one no result to their name. With nine points, they are at the third position currently in the points table.
Gulf Giants Player List
Gulf Giants squad:
James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa
Gulf Giants Predicted XI:
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Rehan Ahmed
|
Batsman
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James Vince (Captain)
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Batsman
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batsman
|
Tom Banton
|
Batsman and Wicketkeeper
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Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batsman
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
All-Rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-Rounder
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
|
Sanchit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
Gulf Giants Team Form
Gulf Giants will be feeling hard done by a couple of washouts. Since losing to Sharjah Warriors by 21 runs, they are yet to take the field thanks to the rain. However, they are at the top of the points table with 10 points to their name.
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Head to Head
The two teams were scheduled to face each other in the 18th match of the season. But the match was abandoned without even a single ball being bowled.
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Betting Odds
MI Emirates to have the highest opening partnership at 2.1 odds
MI Emirates boast of openers like Andre Fletcher and Muhammad Waseem who have been exceptional so far in the league. Moreover, the duo is coming off a stunning 141-run stand in the last game. While Fletcher scored 50 runs, Waseem thumped 80 runs in that game. So we predict MI Emirates to have the highest opening partnership among the two teams at 2.1 odds.
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen
James Vince to be Gulf Giants top batter at 3.1 odds
James Vince is not having a great tournament and is due for a big knock. He started the tournament well with three fifties and has so far scored 229 runs in five innings at an SR of 150.65. With the playoffs approaching fast, Vince will be looking to regain his form desperately and so we predict him to become Gulf Giants' top batter at 3.1 odds.
Kieron Pollard to be MI Emirates top batter at 5 odds
Kieron Pollard has lit up the International League T20 with his batting. He has amassed 275 runs in six matches at an average of 91.66 and a strike rate of more than 180. If the team starts well, he bats at number three and that makes him an even more dangerous player. So we predict him to become MI Emirates' top batter at 5 odds.
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers
Richard Gleeson to be Gulf Giants top bowler at 3.8 odds
Richard Gleeson takes the new ball for the Giants and can swing it well. He has so far picked up six wickets and is the most economical bowler of the side. Clearly, it is only a matter of time before he adds more wickets to his tally and this could be the game where he gets the well-deserved wickets. So we predict him to become Gulf Giants' top bowler at 3.8 odds.
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates top bowler at 3.7 odds
Fazalhaq Farooqi is an Afghanistan sensation who has kept the batters on their toes so far this season. He has picked up 8 wickets in six matches and has been fairly economical as well. Farooqi is a key wicket-taker for the MI Emirates and so we predict him to become the top bowler for them at 3.7 odds in this game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: MI Emirates
We predict MI Emirates to win their face-off against the Gulf Giants in Match 24 of the International League T20 tournament. MI Emirates to win @1.8 (Melbet) Gulf Giants to win @1.9 (Melbet)Bet Now!