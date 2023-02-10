Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Prediction GG 45 % Chance of Winning MIE 55 % Bet now! The second qualifier of the ongoing inaugural International League T20 will be played between Gulf Giants and MI Emirates on February 10. The two teams will lock horns to secure a place in the final against Desert Vipers who are already in the summit clash courtesy of their win over Gulf Giants in the first qualifier. The clash is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Facts Chris Jordan and David Wiese are in a race among themselves to pick the most wickets for the team. While Jordan has accounted for 17 wickets, Wiese has picked up 16 scalps including a five-wicket haul in their last league game.

Shimron Hetmyer is undoubtedly the player for the Gulf Giants who can dominate in the must-win encounter. He has so far scored 232 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of close to 175.

Trent Boult as expected lived up to his billing of a big-match player. He returned with the figures of 2/19 in his four overs in the knockout game.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Gulf Giants and MI Emirates are facing each other for the second time this season with one game also getting washed out. The Giants have been solid right through the tournament including a win over the Emirates earlier in the competition. However, they ended up losing the first Qualifier and will have a second shot at qualifying for the final on Friday.

MI Emirates, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of a huge win over the Dubai Capitals in the do-or-die Eliminator chasing 152 runs. The momentum is with Kieron Pollard and his men and they are the favourites to make it to the final.

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Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gulf Giants and MI Emirates will be facing each other for the second time in 10 days. Gulf Giants won the earlier face-off in Abu Dhabi by five wickets and will be high on confidence as they aim to make it to the final.

The Gulf Giants were the table-toppers but couldn’t put their best foot forward in the previous game in Qualifier 1, losing to Desert Vipers. But the fact that they finished in the top two slot on the table helped them get one more shot to qualify for the finals.

MI Emirates, on the other hand, defeated the Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator encounter and will be looking to continue their winning momentum. They finished third on the points table.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The pitches are tiring out in Dubai with so much cricket being played back to back. The team batting first has won four out of the last five matches and hence, the toss will play a vital role. Given that this is a knockout game, both teams will look to bat first after winning the toss and putting the runs on the board.

Weather Report

The temperature should be around 18-20 Degrees Celsius for the game in Dubai on Friday with no chance of rain for at least the next 24 hours in the city.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman Kieron Pollard (Captain) All-Rounder Dan Mousley Batsman Najibullah Zadran Batsman Lorcan Tucker Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates have qualified to feature in the second qualifier with a win over Dubai Capitals. They would love to continue the winning momentum and beat the Gulf Giants, thereby, making it to the final.

Gulf Giants Player List

Gulf Giants squad:

James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Chris Lynn Batsman James Vince (Captain) Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-Rounder David Wiese All-Rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Tom Banton Batsman and Wicketkeeper Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Dominic Drakes All-Rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants played the qualifier 1 after winning their previous three matches but faced a tough defeat at the hands of Desert Vipers. Despite the loss, they will be confident of doing well in the must-win encounter and making it to the final of the inaugural edition of the International League T20.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Head to Head

This is officially the third time these two teams are locking horns this season after the first encounter between the two teams got washed out due to rain, The next clash was won by Gulf Giants.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

MI Emirates to hit more sixes

MI Emirates have some of the fierce hitters of T20 cricket. The likes of Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran are enough to send shivers down the bowlers’ spines. Nicholas Pooran and Andre Fletcher alone together managed to hit nine sixes in the eliminator against the Dubai Capitals and if they bat first, the Emirates might end up with a lot more. So it is a safe bet to put on MI Emirates to hit more sixes.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen

James Vince to be Gulf Giants top batter

Despite not clicking in the last few matches, James Vince continues to be the go-to man for Gulf Giants. He scored 21 runs in the previous game opening the innings. But overall, he has amassed 342 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 136.25 and an average of over 42. So James Vince could be a safe bet to place on to become Gulf Giants' top batter in this game.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI Emirates top batter

It was never a doubt that Nicholas Pooran is a champion cricketer. In the eliminator against the Capitals, Pooran batted superbly, scoring an unbeaten 66 off 36 deliveries with three fours and five sixes. His form will be key to the MI Emirates making it to the final of the inaugural edition of ILT20.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be Gulf Giants top bowler

Chris Jordan has been exceptional, to say the least, this season. He has now picked up 17 wickets this season including a three-wicket haul in Qualifier 1 against the Desert Vipers. Jordan bowls the difficult overs at the death and though he goes for runs, the England cricketer has been a wicket-taker this season and we predict Jordan to become the top bowler of the Gulf Giants in this game.

Rashid Khan to be MI Emirates top bowler

Rashid Khan has arrived just at the right time for the MI Emirates after his stint with MI Cape Town in SA20. He returned with brilliant figures of 2/20 in four overs in the eliminator against the Dubai Capitals. The leggie from Afghanistan will be crucial for MI Emirates in the second qualifier as well. Considering his experience, we expect the big-match player to be the star of the game.