Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Match Prediction

The 14th match of the inaugural edition of International League T20 will be played between Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors on January 23 (Monday). The match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

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Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning

Gulf Giants have won all their four matches so far in the ongoing edition of the International League T20. Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, only won their first game in four outings in the previous match. Certainly, on paper the Gulf Giants look extremely strong and are the favourites to win this match.

Our Prediction

We predict Gulf Giants to win this match comprehensively against the Sharjah Warriors who have struggled immensely so far in the competition.

Gulf Giants to win @1.67 (Melbet)

Sharjah Warriors to win @2.205 (Melbet)

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Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors will face each other for the first time in the International League T20. The Giants have been in exceptional form, winning all four matches so far. Their latest win came against the Desert Vipers and are now the only unbeaten side in the competition.

Alex Hales led the way with the bat scoring a brilliant 99 off just 57 balls and was supported by Sherfane Rutherford scoring 27 off 15 balls. The two knocks made sure that the Vipers posted 195 runs on the board in their 20 overs. In response, the Giants lost their in-form skipper James Vince early. But Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer slammed 71 and 70 runs at brilliant strike rates to help the team get over the line in the last-over thriller.

Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, only managed to earn their first points in the previous game. They defeated the Dubai Capitals by seven wickets to currently stay at the fifth position in a six-team competition. Despite chasing 178 runs, the Warriors never looked in trouble at any stage.

Tom Kohler Cadmore played a terrific knock of 106 runs off 47 balls to help the side chase down the score in less than 15 overs. The big win has certainly improved their net run rate and they will be keen on continuing their winning form.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Match Toss Prediction

5-1 is the margin in favour of teams chasing in Dubai. The pattern is perfectly set now and the team winning the toss should have no hesitation in bowling first. Any score less than 200 seems chaseable at this venue and the pattern should continue in this game as well.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain at all in Dubai on Monday. Humidity continues to be on the higher side in Dubai and the temperature will be in the mid-20s during the match.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Sharjah Warriors Squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Moeen Ali(c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karthik Meiyappan, Bilal Khan, Mark Deyal, Paul Walter, Alishan Sharafu, Noor Ahmad, Chris Benjamin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jamal Todd

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dawid Malan Batsman Moeen Ali (Captain) All-Rounder Joe Denly Batsman Mohammad Nabi All-Rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Junaid Siddique Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors finally managed to win their first game in the fourth outing recently. They defeated the Dubai Capitals chasing down 178 runs comfortably. They are currently at the fifth position in the points table with two points and their big win has certainly improved their net run-rate as well.

Gulf Giants Player List

Gulf Giants squad:

James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

James Vince (Captain) Batsman Tom Banton Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chris Lynn Batsman Rehan Ahmed All-Rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan Batsman David Wiese All-rounder Liam Dawson All-Rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants are enjoying a great run of form in the ongoing International League T20. So far. They have won all their four matches and all of them have been convincing wins. Their latest win over the Desert Vipers came despite losing their in-form skipper Vince getting out early. This proves that the team enjoys great depth in their line-up.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Head to Head

Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors are facing each other for the first time in the International League T20.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriors to hit more than 12.5 fours at 1.91 odds

The stadium in Dubai is of massive dimensions and though there are a few big hitters in both teams, it is very much likely that more fours will be hit in this match instead of sixes. They have players like Tom Kohler Cadmore, Dawid Malan, and Joe Denly who like finding gaps. Hence, it is safe to bet on Sharjah Warriors to hit more than 12.5 fours at 1.91 odds.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Top Team Batsmen

Tom Kohler Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriors top batter

Tom Kohler Cadmore displayed his range of hitting in the previous game scoring 106 off 47 balls with 10 fours and six sixes. The opener is known for his consistency in England’s domestic circuit as well and clearly, he is a safe player to bet on in this game to become the Sharjah Warriors top batter with odds of 4.5.

James Vince to be Gulf Giants top batter at 4 odds

James Vince has been able to lead from the front so far for the Giants in this group. He smashed three half-centuries in the first three matches before getting out for a low score in the fourth. Vince is an exceptional player and should look to make a comeback with the bat, especially after his failure in the previous game.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Sharjah Warriors top bowler at 4.32 odds

Naveen-ul-Haq was amongst the wickets yet again in the previous game for the Sharjah Warriors. He conceded 41 runs but picked up two crucial wickets in the game. He more often than not bowls at the death as well and has the potential to pick more wickets in the coming days.

Richard Gleeson to be Gulf Giants top bowler at 5.5 odds

Richard Gleeson has pace up his sleeve when it comes to playing in the T20 format. He ha to deliver only four overs and the man does it with full intensity. He picked up a wicket for just 19 runs in the previous game and yet again, to stop the Warriors, he will be expected to do a lot of damage to the opposition.