HON (Hong Kong) vs KUW (Kuwait) Match Prediction HON 69 % Chance of Winning KUW 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the match number 4 of the 2023 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final, Hong Kong and Kuwait will square off against each other. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 1:15 pm IST.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

Hong Kong recently participated in a Tri-series alongside Nepal and the United Arab Emirates. They secured victory in just one out of the four matches and concluded at the bottom of the standings. Their lone win in the series was against the UAE, with a convincing 69-run margin. Babar Hayat and Anshy Rath were the leading run-scorers for Hong Kong in the series, accumulating 151 and 107 runs, respectively. Ehsan Khan stood out as the top wicket-taker for Hong Kong in the series, securing a total of five wickets.

Kuwait, on the contrary, emerged as the champions in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A. They claimed the first position in the tournament, with five victories in six matches, including a 4-wicket win over Saudi Arabia in the finals. Meet Bhavsar and Ravija Sandaruwan were the standout performers with the bat for Kuwait, amassing 262 and 205 runs, respectively, during the competition. Mohammed Aslam made a significant contribution with the ball, securing 10 wickets for Kuwait in the tournament.

Hong Kong's chance of winning: 69%

Kuwait’s chance of winning: 31%

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Hong Kong vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Anshy Rath compiled a total of 107 runs during his participation in the Nepal Tri-Series while representing Hong Kong. The 25-year-old has scored 555 runs in 26 T20Is, with an average of 23.12. Based on his performance, we anticipate that Rath will surpass 19.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Ravija Sandaruwan delivered an impressive performance for Kuwait in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A, amassing 205 runs with an average of 34.16. The 31-year-old maintains a strong T20 average of 32.77. Given his track record, it is a prudent choice to place a bet on Sandaruwan to exceed 22.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kuwait Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnerhship: Hong Kong 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal is a well-balanced one. It provides ample opportunities for batsmen to score runs, but it also has a slowish nature that aids the bowlers. In the 7 T20 matches played at this venue, 5 were won by the team batting second, while the remaining 2 were won by the team batting first. Therefore, our prediction is that the team's skipper, upon winning the toss, will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Mulpani Cricket Ground on Monday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 54% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies over Kathmandu on Monday.

Hong Kong Players List

Nizakat Khan (c), Adit Gorawara, Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Raag Kapur, Scott Mckechnie, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Martin Coetzee Batsman Babar Hayat Batsman Nizakat Khan (c) All-rounder Zeeshan Ali Wicket Keeper Nasrulla Rana All-rounder Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Aizaz Khan All-rounder Haroon Arshad Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler Raag Kapur Bowler Ehsan Khan Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong comes to this event following a less than favourable performance in the Nepal Tri-Series, where they found themselves at the bottom of the table, having secured victory in just one out of the four matches played.

Kuwait Players List

Mohammed Aslam (c), Ilyas Ahmed, Mirza Ahmed, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usmangani Ibrahim (wk), Yasin Ishak, Shiraz Khan (vc), Parvindar Kumar, Nimish Lathief, Sayed Monib, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Diju Sheeli, Bilal Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Clinto Anto Batsman Ravija Sandaruwan All-rounder Mohammed Aslam (c) All-rounder Meet Bhavsar (wk) Wicket Keeper Bilal Tahir Batsman Sayed Monib Bowler Shiraz Khan (vc) All-rounder Mirza Ahmed Bowler Yasin Ishak Bowler Ilyas Ahmed Bowler Mohamed Shafeeq Bowler

Kuwait Recent Form

Kuwait is coming to this event as the victors of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A, where they clinched the title by defeating Saudi Arabia with a 4-wicket margin.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Head-to-Head Record

These teams have only clashed on two occasions, and in both instances, it was Hong Kong that emerged as the winner.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Hong Kong Won: 2 matches

Kuwait Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Betting Odds

Hong Kong to score under 21.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Hong Kong recorded scores of 0, 0, 6 & 33 runs before their first dismissal in the Nepal Tri-Series recently. In each of these four games, barring one, Hong Kong failed to surpass the threshold of 21.5 runs before losing their first wicket. Martin Coetzee and Nizakat Khan opened for the team in the competition and are averaging close to 22.25 & 4.25 respectively. Bet on Hong Kong to score under 21.5 runs before their 1st dismissal.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait T20i Mulpani Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu Hong Kong, China Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Kuwait Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.808 Bet Now!

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Top Batters

Babar Hayat to be the top batter for Hong Kong

With 151 runs in four games, Babar Hayat emerged as Hong Kong’s top-scorer in the Tri-series recently. The 31-year-old boasts an average of 29.70 in the format, scoring 1218 runs in 49 games. Hayat posted scores of 66 & 60* runs respectively in his last two T20Is. He can be relied upon to be the best batter for Hong Kong in the upcoming game.

Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait

Meet Bhavsar scored 262 runs for Kuwait in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A recently. He emerged as the leading run-scorer for the team in the competition. Bhavsar boasts an average of 30.13 in the format. All that said, Bhavsar is expected to be the top batter for his side in the upcoming contest.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Top Bowlers

Ehsan Khan to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

Ehsan Khan, the Hong Kong bowler emerged as the leading wicket-taker for them in the Tri-Series recently. Khan bagged five wickets in four games at an economy of 5.56. We predict Khan to emerge as the best bowler for Hong Kong in the game.

Mohammed Aslam to be the top bowler for Kuwait

Mohammed Aslam bagged 10 wickets in only six games for Hong Kong in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A recently at an economy of 6.33. The 33-year-old has picked up 47 wickets in 37 games in T20Is. Hence, we have backed him to be the best bowler for Kuwait in the upcoming game.