HON (Hong Kong) vs KUW (Kuwait) Match Prediction
HON
69%
Chance of Winning
KUW
31%
T20i
Selangor Turf Club
Facts:
- Kuwait and Hong Kong have met four times in the format where Hong Kong leads the tally by 2-1.
- Hong Kong are placed at the 1st place whereas Kuwait are positioned at the 3rd place of the points table.
Hong Kong vs Kuwait Chance of Winning
Kuwait is placed 25th in the ICC Men’s T20I ranking. Kuwait entered the competition with a win over Hong Kong in the first game. The team succumbed to a loss in the next game. With a win and a loss, Kuwait is placed at the bottom of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.610. Kuwait will be hoping to repeat how they played against Hong Kong in their previous encounter with them.
Hong Kong had a terrible start as they lost the first game of this series against Kuwait. However, the team bounced back in the next game with a win against Malaysia. Hong Kong has 2 points and possess a net run rate of 0.378. With a very strong squad, the team will enter confident in the next fixture.
- Kuwait’s chance of winning: 31%
- Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 69%
Hong Kong vs Kuwait Betting Tips
Hong Kong to score low runs before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)
Hong Kong’s opening order revolves around Martin Coetzee and Anshuman Rath. The openers managed to score 10 runs before their first dismissal against Kuwait in the first game of the competition. The pair secured only 5 runs before their first dismissal in their next game against Malaysia. Clearly, the openers look out of form and will be very susceptible to an early wicket in the next game. Coetzee and Rath average at 22.68 & 25.52 respectively in the format. Despite that, Kuwait's strong bowling order will disable the openers to score well for their opening partnership.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hong Kong’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Kuwait’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
Nizakat Khan Total Runs Over 17.5 runs
Hong Kong vs Kuwait Toss Prediction
Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, is a small venue, and the pitch here is a good one to bat on. The shorter boundaries here make hitting easy. Fast bowlers have done well on this surface, and spinners tend to do well as the game progresses. It is the first game on this wicket after a long gap, and we expect the pitch to have something for the bowlers. It will improve in the second innings, where batters can easily hit through the line. We expect the side to opt to bowl first after winning the toss in the next game.
Weather Report
The skies over Kuala Lumpur will be overcast, and rain may disrupt the game. The temperature will remain under 30 degrees Celsius.
Hong Kong Players List
Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Rajab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, Anshuman Rath (wk), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Adil Mehmood, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zeeshan Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nizakat Khan
|
Batter
|
Anshy Rath
|
Batter
|
Babar Hayat
|
Batter
|
Aizaz Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Yasim Murtaza
|
All-rounder
|
Ehsan Khan
|
Bowler
|
Martin Coetzee
|
Batter
|
Ateef Iqbal
|
Bowler
|
Nasrulla Rana
|
Bowler
|
Ayush Shukla
|
Bowler
Hong Kong Recent Form
Hong Kong have displayed terrific form in their batting and bowling department. The team won against Malaysia in their last outing by 6 wickets.
Kuwait Player List
Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Aqif, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam, Nimish Latheef, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ravija Sandaruwan
|
Batter
|
Clinto Anto
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Umar
|
Batter
|
Bilal Tahir
|
Batter
|
Meet Bhavsar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Aslam (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Adnan Idrees
|
All-rounder
|
Yasin Patel
|
Bowler
|
Nimish Lathief
|
Bowler
|
Nawaf Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mohamed Shafeeq
|
Bowler
Kuwait Team Form
Kuwait lost their last game by a huge margin against Malaysia. Their batting order failed miserably and bundled out for 70 runs in the game. The team lost the game by 5 wickets. Kuwait won against Hong Kong earlier in the competition and will be looking to replicate the same in the next game.
Hong Kong vs Kuwait Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 4 times in the T20Is where Hong Kong leads the tally by 3-1.
Hong Kong won- 3
Kuwait won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Hong Kong vs Kuwait Betting Odds
Hong Kong went against Malaysia in the last game of the competition. Batting first, Malaysia scored 101/7 in the game. Yasim Murtaza was fantastic with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game. Hong Kong were very efficient with the bat as well. They chased the target, scoring 102/4 in the game and winning it by 6 wickets. Nizakat Khan scored an unbeaten 37 runs whereas Babar Hayat smashed 34 runs in the match.
Kuwait clashed against Malaysia in their previous game of this competition. Batting first in the game, Kuwait scored 70 runs before they ran out of wickets in the game. Mohammed Aslam scored 16 runs while Meet Bhavsar posted 14 runs in the game. It was an easy chase for Malaysia. They surpassed the target and posted 71/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Adnan Idrees was the best bowler in the team with 2 wickets in the game.
Hong Kong vs Kuwait
T20i
Selangor Turf Club, null
Hong Kong vs Kuwait Top Batters
Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait
Meet Bhavsar has played 48 T20I innings and scored 1215 runs at an average of 28.25. He scored 35*, 54, 29, 30 & 14 runs in his last five T20I outings. Bhavsar scored 30 runs in the first game of this tournament against Hong Kong. He looks in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Nizakat Khan to be the top batter for Hong Kong
Nizakat Khan batted very well in the first game of the competition against Kuwait. He smashed 57 runs off 35 balls in the match. Nizakat Khan scored an unbeaten 37 in the last game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.
Hong Kong vs Kuwait Top Bowlers
Adnan Idrees to be the top bowler for Kuwait
Adnan Idrees is the best bowler from Kuwait. Idrees has picked 5 wickets in 2 games of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be looking to do well in the next game.
Yasim Murtaza to be the top bowler for Hong Kong
Yasim Murtaza is the best bowler from the side in this series. He has picked 6 wickets in 2 games of the competition. Murtaza picked 4 wickets in the last game. He looks in excellent form and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hong Kong
Kuwait to win @ 2.88 (Dafabet)
Hong Kong to win @ 1.42(Dafabet)
Dafabet