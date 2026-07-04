HON (Hong Kong) vs KUW (Kuwait) Match Prediction

Hong Kong and Kuwait will clash against each other in the finals of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will take place at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on August 27. The game will begin at 8:00 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

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Hong Kong vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

Hong Kong had a terrible start as they lost the first game of this series against Kuwait. However, the team bounced back in the next game with a win against Malaysia. The team repeated the same pattern in their next two games. With two wins and as many losses, the team is second in the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.218.

Kuwait is placed 25th in the ICC Men’s T20I ranking. Kuwait has changed the dynamics in the current series. The team has lost a single game while registering wins in all the other occasions. The team is coming from a win against Malaysia. With that, they occupied the top place in the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.026. The team has good chances of winning this title.

Kuwait’s chance of winning: 55%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 45%

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Hong Kong vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Kuwait to score high before their 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Kuwait has Clinto Anto and Ravija Sandaruwan as their opening batters. Kuwait is having a fantastic campaign and won the majority of their games. Kuwait has posted the scores of 20, 8, 44 & 29 runs before their first dismissal in four games. In their last game against Hong Kong, Kuwait scored 44 runs before their 1st dismissal. Anto and Sandaruwan average at 15.75 & 17.00 respectively in the current competition. Considering that, Kuwait will be looking to score well in their opening partnership of the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery Kuwait’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Toss Prediction

Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, is a small venue, and the pitch here is a good one to bat on. The shorter boundaries here make hitting easy. Fast bowlers have done well on this surface, and spinners tend to do well as the game progresses. It is the first game on this wicket after a long gap, and we expect the pitch to have something for the bowlers. It will improve in the second innings, where batters can easily hit through the line. We expect the side to opt to bowl first after winning the toss in the next game.

Weather Report

The skies over Kuala Lumpur will be overcast, and rain may disrupt the game. The temperature will remain under 31 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong Players List

Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Rajab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, Anshuman Rath (wk), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Adil Mehmood, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Zeeshan Ali Wicket-keeper Nizakat Khan Batter Anshy Rath Batter Babar Hayat Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Ehsan Khan Bowler Martin Coetzee Batter Ateef Iqbal Bowler Nasrulla Rana Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong have displayed terrific form in their batting and bowling department. The team won their last game against Malaysia. They will be looking to perform well in the next game.

Kuwait Player List

Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Aqif, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam, Nimish Latheef, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Ravija Sandaruwan Batter Clinto Anto Batter Muhammad Umar Batter Bilal Tahir Batter Meet Bhavsar Wicket-keeper Mohammad Aslam (c) All-rounder Adnan Idrees All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Nimish Lathief Bowler Nawaf Ahmed Bowler Mohamed Shafeeq Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait is having a fantastic campaign. They have won three games in four matches. They won their last meeting against Hong Kong and will be looking to do well in the next game. They have a strong bowling order and will be confident in the next game.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 5 times in the T20Is where Hong Kong leads the tally by 3-2.

Hong Kong won- 3

Kuwait won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Betting Odds

Hong Kong went against Malaysia in the last game of the competition. Batting first, Hong Kong scored 153/6 in the game. Babar Hayat was the best batter with 48 runs in the game. Nizakat Khan scored 41 runs while Zeeshan Ali posted 25 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Malaysia could only score 146/7, losing the game by 7 runs. Ehsan Khan was impeccable with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game while Yasim Murtaza took 2 wickets in the game.

Kuwait clashed against Malaysia in their previous game of this competition. Batting first in the game, Kuwait scored 163/7 in the game. Mohammed Aslam scored 28 runs while Meet Bhavsar posted 59 runs in the game. Kuwait made it tougher for Malaysia with their quality bowling. Mohammed Aslam picked 3 wickets while Yasin Patel took 2 wickets in the game. Malaysia posted 145/8, losing the game by 18 runs. Kuwait will be looking to win the next game and lift the trophy.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Top Batters

Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait

Meet Bhavsar was docile with the bat in the first few games of this series. However, the batter smashed 59 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the squad. Bhavsar averages 27.00 in the current competition and will be scoring high in the next game.

Nizakat Khan to be the top batter for Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan batted very well in the competition so far. He has scored 57, 37*, 61 & 41 runs in the four games of the competition. He smashed 57 & 61 runs in the two games against Kuwait. He is the top scorer of the competition and will be looking to strike hard in the next game too.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Top Bowlers

Adnan Idrees to be the top bowler for Kuwait

Adnan Idrees is the best bowler from Kuwait. Idrees has picked 6 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be looking to do well in the next game.

Yasim Murtaza to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

Yasim Murtaza is the best bowler from the side in this series. He has picked 10 wickets in 4 games of the competition. Murtaza picked 2 wickets in the last game. He looks in excellent form and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.