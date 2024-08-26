HON (Hong Kong) vs MAL (Malaysia) Match Prediction HON 65 % Chance of Winning MAL 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On August 26, 2024, Hong Kong and Malaysia will enter their semi-final showdown in the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series. The match is set to be played at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, at 8:00 A.M IST.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Chances of Winning

Hong Kong suffered their second defeat in three matches in their previous encounter against Kuwait which has them hanging by a thread in the tournament. The former were forced to bat first and their total of 144 was not entirely convincing against a superior adversary. Skipper Nizakat Khan was the only major contributor with 61 runs while Babar Hayat and Aizaz Khan were next in line with 27 and 25 runs, respectively. With a precarious score on the board, the bowlers had their work cut out for them and, unfortunately, they did not have enough wiggle room to defend the target. Despite Ehsan Khan’s four-wicket haul, Hong Kong failed to stop Kuwait’s advance and succumbed to a two-wicket loss.

Malaysia, too, were victims of Kuwait’s blitz during the previous game of the series which left the hosts to languish at the bottom of the table. The latter’s total of 163 gave Malaysia a tough time in the chase and their chances of victory quickly diminished as the top order collapsed without a significant contribution. Sharvin Muniandy and skipper Syed Aziz did the best they could by adding 39 and 25 runs, respectively, to the tally but the work fell onto the middle and lower order who could not salvage the innings. Aqeel Wahid’s unbeaten 47 offered some respite but the others’ inability to help out cost them victory as they settled for an 18-run defeat.

Hong Kong chance of winning - 65%

Malaysia chance of winning - 35%

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Hong Kong vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Hong Kong to score low before first dismissal

This is an absolute no-brainer since Hong Kong’s openers have proven time and again that they are severely underperforming in the tournament. Martin Coetzee and Anshuman Rath failed to make any progress whatsoever and had to settle for lowly partnerships of 5, 5 and 1 in the previous three encounters. To make matters worse, Coetzee and Rath are currently averaging at 3.00 and 9.33, respectively, which is beyond ludicrous for opening batters. It is safe to believe that they will not see any advancement in the next game either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Malaysia Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Hong Kong 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Toss Prediction

In the five games that have been played at Selangor Turf Club in the ongoing series, the fielding side have a near-perfect record with four wins. The toss winners elected to field first on all occasions and for good reason since the average first innings score stands at 129 after five matches. The toss winning skipper of the next match will certainly be inclined to chase.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 70% chance of precipitation at Kuala Lumpur and thundershowers will be anticipated. The temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong Player List

Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Rajab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, Anshuman Rath, Zeeshan Ali, Adil Mehmood, Anas Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Coetzee Batter Anshuman Rath Batter Nizakat Khan (C) Batter Babar Hayat Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Zeeshan Ali Wicket-keeper Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Ehsan Khan Bowler Anas Khan Bowler Ateeq Iqbal Bowler Adil Mehmood Bowler

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong have two defeats and a win so far but will go hammer and tongs to take down Malaysia once again in the competition.

Malaysia Player List

Syed Aziz (c), Ahmed Aqeel, Ahmed Faiz, Rajkumar Rajendran, Saifullah Malik, Sharvin Muniandy, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir, Ainool Hafizs, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Aqeel Wahid.

Predicted Playing XI

Syed Aziz (C) All-rounder Zubaidi Zulkifle Batter Sharvin Muniandy Batter Muhammad Amir All-rounder Ahmed Faiz Batter Ainool Hafizs Wicket-keeper Aqeel Wahid Batter Muhamad Syahadat All-rounder Muhammad Wafiq Bowler Pavandeep Singh Bowler Khizar Hayat Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia enter this fixture on the back of two losses and their chances look slim after having lost to Hong Kong earlier in the series.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Head-to-Head

Malaysia lead their head-to-head tally against Hong Kong with a two-win advantage, having won seven out of their 12 meetings.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 12

Hong Kong - 5

Malaysia - 7

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Betting Odds

Malaysia to have a better opening partnership than Hong Kong

Martin Coetzee has done virtually nothing for Hong Kong in the series despite holding the crucial position of opening batsman. In the same vein, Anshuman Rath’s contribution is also quite negligible but he has pulled his weight in comparison to his opening partner. Their single digit totals of 5, 5 and 1 in the last three games speaks volumes about their form and suggests that there is a lot of room for improvement. However, this is not to say that Malaysia have it all sorted out but the openers outperformed Hong Kong’s opening pair by a great deal in their previous matchup where Syed Aziz and Rajkumar Rajendran scored 40 runs together. The same is expected of the homegrown side’s first wicket this time around.

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Hong Kong vs Malaysia Best Batters

Nizakat Khan to be Hong Kong’s Best Batter

Nizakat Khan has been the top batter for Hong Kong on all three occasions this series and, naturally, occupies the top spot among the batters with 155 runs. He has scored two half-centuries so far and ended up with scores of 61, 37* and 57 in the last three games. With a stellar average of 77.50, he is expected to lead the charge once again in the upcoming match.

Syed Aziz to be Malaysia’s Best Batter

The skipper and opening batter finds himself as the top batter for Malaysia at the moment with 91 runs in three innings in the series thus far. He scored 25, 31 and 35 runs in the previous three matches and although that is not a remarkable feat, he was the leading run scorer two out of three times. He is anticipated to come out on top against Hong Kong.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Best Bowlers

Yasim Murtaza to be Hong Kong’s Best Bowler

Yasim Murtaza leads Hong Kong’s bowling attack with eight wickets in three innings and an exceptional average of 7.25. In the previous game against Kuwait, he was tied as the second highest wicket-taker with two wickets in four overs. His spell also included a maiden and a brilliant economy rate of 3.25, making him a lucrative option for the next game.

Pavandeep Singh to be Malaysia’s Best Bowler

Pavandeep Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Malaysia in this series with five wickets in three innings. Even though he went wicketless in the last outing against Kuwait, he has been quite a prolific bowler for the team. With an average of 9.80, he is the top pick to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.