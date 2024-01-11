India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction
IND
86%
Chance of Winning
AFG
14%
T20i
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- With 733 runs, Surya Kumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for India in T20 format in 2023.
- With 141 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan against UAE.
India vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning
India went toe to toe against Australia in a five game T20 series. Since it was played just after the World Cup finals most of the senior players were absent in this series. Surya Kumar Yadav led the team to a 4-1 series win. In the last series against South Africa, games were interrupted by rain as both sides managed to share the spoils. In the last game, India scored 201 runs as they outplayed South Africa and won the game by 106 runs.
After a brilliant campaign in the World Cup, Afghanistan squared off against UAE in a three game bilateral series. Afghanistan dominated the first game but were beaten in the second match by 11 runs. In the final match, UAE were restricted to 126 runs in the first innings and Afghanistan managed to chase down the target in the 19th over and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’s chances of winning - 86%
- Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 14%
India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Azmatullah Omarzai did not have a great outing against UAE in the bilateral series as he struggled to score well. In the three games, Omarzai scored 19, 1 and 16 and considering the fact they play India away from home, we believe Omarzai would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Looking at both sides, we believe India has far more firepower in the locker which could have a big impact in T20 format. Afghanistan dominated the games against UAE but they head into this series as underdogs. In the last series against South Africa, in the two games, India managed to hit more sixes in the game and we believe they would do the same against Afghanistan in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 18.5
India Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically Mohali has been a great wicket to bat on. Last four of the six games has been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
All-rounder
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
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Axar Patel
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India beat Australia 4-1 in the last home series. In the last series against South Africa, both sides managed to share the spoils.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan Player List
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Hazratullah Zazai
|
Batter
|
Rahmat Shah
|
Batter
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Azmaullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
All-rounder
|
Fazal Haq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Naveen Ul Haq
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan went head to head against UAE prior to this series. They won the series 2-1.
India vs Afghanistan Head to Head
India are unbeaten against Afghanistan in T20 cricket. Both sides have squared off five times in this format and India have four wins. Both sides are yet to play T20 cricket in India.
Head to Head
India: 4
Afghanistan: 0
India vs Afghanistan Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan
India and Afghanistan square off in what could be a one sided affair. The first game between the two sides would be played in Mohali which has been a happy hunting ground for India. India has won three of the four games that were played at the venue. The gulf in quality between the two sides is huge and with the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the team this series could very much be a white wash. Even though Afghanistan dominated the games against UAE and had a better opening partnership in two of the three games, Afghanistan openers would find it difficult to negate the new ball especially with temperature low at the venue and the quality bowlers that India possess, we believe India would have a better opening partnership in the game.
India vs Afghanistan
T20i
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
India vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’s top batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal had a brilliant series against Australia at home as he was one of the most consistent batsmen for India in the series. Jaiswal has scored 430 runs in 13 matches in 2023. Looking at his form and T20 format, we are going to make him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a brilliant series against UAE as he was the leading run scorer in the series. In three games, Gurbaz scored 141 runs which included a brilliant century in the opening game. We believe Gurbaz would have a good outing in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s top bowler
It's hard not to back Kuldeep Yadav in this home series. At home Kuldeep Yadav averages 18.35 which is pretty decent and has bagged 20 wickets in 14 matches. In the last game against South Africa, Yadav ended up with bowling figures of 5/17 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Naveen-ul-Haq to be Afghanistan’s top bowler
Naveen-ul-Haq was one of the most consistent bowlers for Afghanistan in the series. With the series tied 1-1, Naveen-ul-Haq stepped up and was phenomenal in the game. He ended up with bowling figures of 4/20 as Afghanistan won the game with four wickets to spare which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win @ 1.16 (PariMatch)
- Afghanistan to win @ 5.25 (PariMatch)
Parimatch