India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction IND 86 % Chance of Winning AFG 14 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.131 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on Afghanistan in the first T20 game of the three game bilateral series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

India went toe to toe against Australia in a five game T20 series. Since it was played just after the World Cup finals most of the senior players were absent in this series. Surya Kumar Yadav led the team to a 4-1 series win. In the last series against South Africa, games were interrupted by rain as both sides managed to share the spoils. In the last game, India scored 201 runs as they outplayed South Africa and won the game by 106 runs.

After a brilliant campaign in the World Cup, Afghanistan squared off against UAE in a three game bilateral series. Afghanistan dominated the first game but were beaten in the second match by 11 runs. In the final match, UAE were restricted to 126 runs in the first innings and Afghanistan managed to chase down the target in the 19th over and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

India’s chances of winning - 86%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 14%

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India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Azmatullah Omarzai did not have a great outing against UAE in the bilateral series as he struggled to score well. In the three games, Omarzai scored 19, 1 and 16 and considering the fact they play India away from home, we believe Omarzai would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Looking at both sides, we believe India has far more firepower in the locker which could have a big impact in T20 format. Afghanistan dominated the games against UAE but they head into this series as underdogs. In the last series against South Africa, in the two games, India managed to hit more sixes in the game and we believe they would do the same against Afghanistan in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically Mohali has been a great wicket to bat on. Last four of the six games has been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Ravi Bishnoi All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Axar Patel Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India beat Australia 4-1 in the last home series. In the last series against South Africa, both sides managed to share the spoils.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Hazratullah Zazai Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Azmaullah Omarzai All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Noor Ahmad All-rounder Fazal Haq Farooqi Bowler Naveen Ul Haq Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan went head to head against UAE prior to this series. They won the series 2-1.

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head

India are unbeaten against Afghanistan in T20 cricket. Both sides have squared off five times in this format and India have four wins. Both sides are yet to play T20 cricket in India.

Head to Head

India: 4

Afghanistan: 0

India vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan square off in what could be a one sided affair. The first game between the two sides would be played in Mohali which has been a happy hunting ground for India. India has won three of the four games that were played at the venue. The gulf in quality between the two sides is huge and with the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the team this series could very much be a white wash. Even though Afghanistan dominated the games against UAE and had a better opening partnership in two of the three games, Afghanistan openers would find it difficult to negate the new ball especially with temperature low at the venue and the quality bowlers that India possess, we believe India would have a better opening partnership in the game.

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India vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’s top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a brilliant series against Australia at home as he was one of the most consistent batsmen for India in the series. Jaiswal has scored 430 runs in 13 matches in 2023. Looking at his form and T20 format, we are going to make him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a brilliant series against UAE as he was the leading run scorer in the series. In three games, Gurbaz scored 141 runs which included a brilliant century in the opening game. We believe Gurbaz would have a good outing in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s top bowler

It's hard not to back Kuldeep Yadav in this home series. At home Kuldeep Yadav averages 18.35 which is pretty decent and has bagged 20 wickets in 14 matches. In the last game against South Africa, Yadav ended up with bowling figures of 5/17 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq was one of the most consistent bowlers for Afghanistan in the series. With the series tied 1-1, Naveen-ul-Haq stepped up and was phenomenal in the game. He ended up with bowling figures of 4/20 as Afghanistan won the game with four wickets to spare which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.