India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction IND 88 % Chance of Winning AFG 12 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on Afghanistan in the second T20 game of the three game bilateral series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

As expected India took the series lead in the opening game of the three game bilateral series against Afghanistan. Afghanistan batted first and got off to a good start as their openers managed an opening partnership of 50 runs. India managed to put the breaks with three quick fire wickets as Afghanistan was restricted to 158/5 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma played his first T20 game after almost a year and was sent back to pavilion in the first over. Shivam Dube was the star of the show as he scored 60 off 40 balls as India managed to chase down the target in 18th over and won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites to register back to back wins and wrap up the series in the upcoming game.

India’s chances of winning - 88%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 12%

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India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the last game between the both sides, both teams struggled to score well in the powerplay. Afghanistan did not lose early wickets and had a 50 run opening stand, still they could only manage to hit 33 runs in the powerplay. We expect both teams to score well in the upcoming game and India to out score Afghanistan in the powerplay.

India are used to dominating games at home especially against the underdogs. Looking at both sides, India possesses tremendous fire power in the locker and the fact the next game would be played in Indore which happens to be a batting paradise with flat wicket and shorter boundaries, we believe India would dominate the game and would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The venue in Indore has been a batting paradise as in the three T20 games, twice we have seen teams score over 200 in the first innings and eventually winning the game. Regardless how flat the wicket is, it's hard to chase over 200 in any wicket which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Tilak Varma Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Ravi Bishnoi All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Axar Patel Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India continued their brilliant run at home as they beat Afghanistan in the opening game. India has won four of the last five games at home.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Hazratullah Zazai Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Azmaullah Omarzai All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Noor Ahmad All-rounder Fazal Haq Farooqi Bowler Naveen Ul Haq Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan went head to head against UAE prior to this series. They won the series 2-1. Afghanistan had a good start to the game but fell short in the opening game as they lost the game by six wickets.

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head

India are unbeaten against Afghanistan in T20 cricket. Both sides have squared off six times in this format and India have five wins.

Head to Head

India: 5

Afghanistan: 0

India vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

With the game being played In Indore, the venue is tailor made for big scores in the upcoming game. In the last game even though Afghanistan had a 50 run opening stand they could not accelerate and scored just 33 runs in the powerplay. If we compare the two teams India has much more fire power in the locker and it could be a long day for Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma was unlucky in the last game as he was run out and would be looking to make amends in the upcoming game at the venue where he scored a brilliant century against South Africa in the last game. We expect Indian openers to dominate the proceedings and score big in the upcoming game. Even though Afghanistan had a better opening stand in the last game, India would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

India vs Afghanistan T20i Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.13 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.09 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 5.53 Bet Now!

India vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Rohit Sharma to be India’s top batter

Rohit Sharma played his first T20 game in over a year and was left frustrated as he was run out in the 1st over. We expect Sharma to respond in this game which would be played in Indore where Sharma scored a brilliant century against South Africa in the last game at the venue which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batter

We are going to stick with Rahmanullah Gurbaz once again as he along with Ibrahim Zadran provided a great start in the last game which Afghanistan failed to convert. In the last four games, Gurbaz has been one of the most consistent batsmen for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be India’s top bowler

Even though Ravi Bishnoi did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to go with him as he has showcased his great potential in the last home series against Australia as he was the best bowler for India throughout the series which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Even though Mujeeb-ur-Rahman hasn't been rewarded, he has bowled well in T20 format in 2023. Mujeeb has bowled with an economy of 6.60 which is pretty decent in this format. In the last game, he ended up with 2/21 and was the top wicket taker for Afghanistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.