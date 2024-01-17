India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction IND 90 % Chance of Winning AFG 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.142 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on Afghanistan in the third and final T20 game of the three game bilateral series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 17 at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

As expected India has dominated the series from the word go. In the opening game against Afghanistan, Afghanistan got off to a good start but failed to capitalise on it as they scored 158 runs in 20 overs. India managed to chase down the target in the 18th over and eventually won the game by six wickets. In the last game, once again India dominated the proceeding as Afghanistan was bowled out for 172 in what was a pretty flat wicket to bat on. India managed to chase the target in the 16th over and won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

India’s chances of winning - 90%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 10%

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India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the main differences between the two sides has been the way both sides have approached the powerplay. In the opening game even though Afghanistan did not lose an early wicket they could only score 33 runs in the first six overs and in the second game they scored 58. In both matches, India managed to outscore Afghanistan in powerplay which makes us believe India would out score Afghanistan in the powerplay.

India are used to dominating games at home especially against the underdogs. Looking at both sides, India possesses tremendous fire power in the locker and the fact the next game would be played in Bangalore which happens to be a batting paradise and a nightmare for bowlers, we believe India would dominate the game and would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The venue in Bangalore has been a batting paradise and has favoured the chasing team in the past. Five of the eight T20 games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Tilak Varma Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Ravi Bishnoi All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Axar Patel Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India continued their brilliant run at home as they beat Afghanistan in both matches thus far and have taken an unassailable lead in the series 2-0.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Hazratullah Zazai Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Azmaullah Omarzai All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Noor Ahmad All-rounder Fazal Haq Farooqi Bowler Naveen Ul Haq Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan went head to head against UAE prior to this series. They won the series 2-1. They have been outplayed in the first two matches as India have won both the games thus far.

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head

India are unbeaten against Afghanistan in T20 cricket. Both sides have squared off seven times in this format and India have six wins.

Head to Head

India: 6

Afghanistan: 0

India vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

As expected this series between India and Afghanistan has been a one sided affair and with the next game being played in Bengaluru, this could very much be a clean sweep. Even though India has won the first two games, Afghanistan has had a better opening partnership in all two games. Regardless of how the first two games are played out we are going to back India to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. In the first two games, Rohit Sharma has been sent back to pavilion in the first over and is yet to open the account in this series. You need to ask yourself, when was the last time Sharma had three ducks in a row? Maybe never. Bangalore, much like the Holkar Stadium, is a nightmare for bowlers and we believe India to end this series with a dominant performance in the upcoming game and would have a better opening partnership in the third and final game.

India vs Afghanistan T20i M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.14 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 6.3 Bet Now!

India vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Shivam Dube to be India’s top batter

Shivam Dube has been sensational in both games thus far as he is the leading scorer in this series after two games. In the first game, Dube scored a brilliant 60 off 40 balls and continued his form in the last game with another half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batter

We are going to stick with Rahmanullah Gurbaz once again as he has started off well in both games but has failed to convert those starts into big scores. In the last five games, Gurbaz has been one of the most consistent batsmen for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Axar Patel to be India’s top bowler

Axar Patel has looked dangerous in the first two games as he has been consistent with his line and length and has bagged four wickets thus far. In the two matches Patel ended up with bowling figures of 2/23 and 2/17 in four overs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

One of the biggest differences between the two sides has been the quality of bowling attack. Afghanistan bowlers have failed to show up in the two games thus far. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was brilliant in the first game as he ended up with 2/21 and was the top wicket taker for Afghanistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.