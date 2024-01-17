India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction
IND
90%
Chance of Winning
AFG
10%
T20i
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- Shivam Dube has scored two half centuries in two games thus far and has been not out in both games.
- With 141 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan against UAE.
India vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning
As expected India has dominated the series from the word go. In the opening game against Afghanistan, Afghanistan got off to a good start but failed to capitalise on it as they scored 158 runs in 20 overs. India managed to chase down the target in the 18th over and eventually won the game by six wickets. In the last game, once again India dominated the proceeding as Afghanistan was bowled out for 172 in what was a pretty flat wicket to bat on. India managed to chase the target in the 16th over and won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’s chances of winning - 90%
- Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 10%
India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the main differences between the two sides has been the way both sides have approached the powerplay. In the opening game even though Afghanistan did not lose an early wicket they could only score 33 runs in the first six overs and in the second game they scored 58. In both matches, India managed to outscore Afghanistan in powerplay which makes us believe India would out score Afghanistan in the powerplay.
India are used to dominating games at home especially against the underdogs. Looking at both sides, India possesses tremendous fire power in the locker and the fact the next game would be played in Bangalore which happens to be a batting paradise and a nightmare for bowlers, we believe India would dominate the game and would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 19.5
India Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction
The venue in Bangalore has been a batting paradise and has favoured the chasing team in the past. Five of the eight T20 games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
All-rounder
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Axar Patel
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India continued their brilliant run at home as they beat Afghanistan in both matches thus far and have taken an unassailable lead in the series 2-0.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan Player List
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Hazratullah Zazai
|
Batter
|
Rahmat Shah
|
Batter
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Azmaullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
All-rounder
|
Fazal Haq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Naveen Ul Haq
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan went head to head against UAE prior to this series. They won the series 2-1. They have been outplayed in the first two matches as India have won both the games thus far.
India vs Afghanistan Head to Head
India are unbeaten against Afghanistan in T20 cricket. Both sides have squared off seven times in this format and India have six wins.
Head to Head
India: 6
Afghanistan: 0
India vs Afghanistan Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan
As expected this series between India and Afghanistan has been a one sided affair and with the next game being played in Bengaluru, this could very much be a clean sweep. Even though India has won the first two games, Afghanistan has had a better opening partnership in all two games. Regardless of how the first two games are played out we are going to back India to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. In the first two games, Rohit Sharma has been sent back to pavilion in the first over and is yet to open the account in this series. You need to ask yourself, when was the last time Sharma had three ducks in a row? Maybe never. Bangalore, much like the Holkar Stadium, is a nightmare for bowlers and we believe India to end this series with a dominant performance in the upcoming game and would have a better opening partnership in the third and final game.
India vs Afghanistan
T20i
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
India vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters
Shivam Dube to be India’s top batter
Shivam Dube has been sensational in both games thus far as he is the leading scorer in this series after two games. In the first game, Dube scored a brilliant 60 off 40 balls and continued his form in the last game with another half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batter
We are going to stick with Rahmanullah Gurbaz once again as he has started off well in both games but has failed to convert those starts into big scores. In the last five games, Gurbaz has been one of the most consistent batsmen for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers
Axar Patel to be India’s top bowler
Axar Patel has looked dangerous in the first two games as he has been consistent with his line and length and has bagged four wickets thus far. In the two matches Patel ended up with bowling figures of 2/23 and 2/17 in four overs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to be Afghanistan’s top bowler
One of the biggest differences between the two sides has been the quality of bowling attack. Afghanistan bowlers have failed to show up in the two games thus far. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was brilliant in the first game as he ended up with 2/21 and was the top wicket taker for Afghanistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win @ 1.11 (PariMatch)
- Afghanistan to win @ 6.20 (PariMatch)
Parimatch