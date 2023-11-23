India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 46 % Chance of Winning AUS 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.841 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Just four days after clashing in the World Cup final, India and Australia are set to kick off a five-match T20I series. The first T20 international will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23rd. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs Australia Chance Winning

India and Australia faced off in the World Cup final on Sunday, where the Aussies came out on top by six wickets courtesy of Travis Head’s incredible century to lift their sixth title. Nearly one lakh Indians fans in the stadium and the entire country suffered a heartbreak that will be hard to get over anytime soon.

But the show must go on, and with that said, we look ahead to the five-match series. Australia have a few of their players from the World Cup squad available for this series, with the pace attack given a rest. India have rested most of the squad, with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead in this series. Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna are the only other members from the World Cup to be part of this series. The series offers young players an opportunity to prove their mettle.

The last time these two teams faced off was in September last year, where India claimed the three-match series by 2-1 in front of the home crowd. Australia won the first game by four wickets while chasing 209 before India bounced back with a six-wicket victory in a rain-shortened game. India chased down 187 in the third game on the back of fifties from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to clinch the series.

Looking at the two teams' overall strength for this series, Australia head into this game as slight favourites. Here are the two teams' chances of winning the first T20I on Thursday.

India's chance of winning: 46%

Australia’s chance of winning: 54%

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India vs Australia Betting Tips

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the consistent batters in the game and has a solid record in the format. He has amassed over 3800 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 38 and strike rate of 138. Betting on Gaikwad to score over 18.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Travis Head is coming off a sensational century in the World Cup final. Head has been in superb touch with the bat and will be even more dangerous in the shorter format. If he plays, you can bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Australia Toss Prediction

The venue in Visakhapatnam can be tricky to score runs while batting first. Out of 16 men's T20 matches played at this ground, the team batting first has won nine of those. Australia’s previous two T20 victories came while batting second while team India prefers chasing as well. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Visakhapatnam is expected to be cloudy and humid on Thursday evening. There could be showers in the afternoon with a 60% chance of precipitation but it drops down to 7% for the evening when the match is scheduled. The temperature should hover around 26 degree Celsius with 79% humidity.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Suryakumar Yadav (c) Batter Tilak Varma All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

India Recent Form

Talking about India's recent T20 form, a second string side led by Ruturaj Gaikwad won the 2023 Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition in October. Before that in August, a similar side without big names defeated Ireland by 2-0.

Australia Players List

Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Matt Short Batter Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Matthew Wade (c) Wicket-keeper Sean Abbott Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia last played T20 cricket in August-September, where they took on South Africa away from home. They dominated all three games to clinch the series by 3-0, with Travis Head and Mitch Marsh playing big roles.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

India and Australia have faced each other 26 times in T20 cricket with India holding an edge. The men in blue have won 15 of those games whereas Australia came out on top 10 times. As for the previous 10 completed encounters, the scoreline is tied at 5-5.

India vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to score over 48.5 runs in first six overs

Australia have a destructive pair at the top of the order in Travis Head and Matt Short. Both the batters have been in good form and can make the most of fielding restrictions. India's second-string pace attack can be vulnerable. Betting on Australia to score over 48.5 runs in the powerplay would be wise.

India vs Australia T20i Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.841 Bet Now!

India vs Australia Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav to be the top batter for India

Suryakumar had a poor World Cup campaign but he returns to his more suited format that is T20. The Indian batter has scored 1841 runs in T20 internationals, averaging 46 at an excellent strike rate of 172. He has hit three centuries and 15 half centuries at this level. Bet on SKY to be the top batter for India.

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head delivered an incredible knockout performance in the World Cup, scoring 62 off 48 in the semifinal and 137 off 120 in the final. He has been in terrific form in the last couple of years. Head smashed 91 off 48 in his last T20 innings. Bet on Ilyas to be Australia's top batter.

India vs Australia Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India

The leg-break bowler will be key for India in the middle overs in putting brakes on the run-scoring and taking wickets. He has nine wickets in his last six T20 appearances, conceding at just 6.38. You can back Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India.

Sean Abbott to be the top bowler for Australia

The right arm pacer can be expensive but is a prolific wicket-taker in the shorter format. He has 189 wickets in overall T20s at a superb strike rate of 14.6. He has taken four or more wickets on seven occasions. Bet on Abbott to be the top bowler in this match.