India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 60 % Chance of Winning AUS 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.674 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The fourth T20 international of the ongoing series between India and Australia is set to take place on December 1st. The two rivals will lock horns at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with the game scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Friday evening.

India vs Australia Chance Winning

Australia managed to stay alive in the series with a thrilling victory in the third T20 international in Guwahati on Tuesday. The fourth T20I will also be a must-win game for them as they trail the five-match series by 1-2.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first for the second time in a row. Jason Behrendorff removed Yashasvi Jaiswal early while Kane Richardson took out Ishan Kishan for a duck. India were 24 for 2 in 2.3 overs but Suryakumar Yadav batted in his natural style. He took on the bowlers and hit 39 off 29 to help India recover.

On the other end, Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled to get going and was on run-a-ball 21 at the halfway stage. What followed was an incredible display of shotmaking. Gaikwad took the responsibility after Yadav's dismissal and obliterated the bowling attack. He smashed 13 fours and seven maximums en route to his maiden international century. Ruturaj ended with an unbeaten 123 off 57 to power India to 222.

Chasing a huge target, Australia had a quick start but also lost three wickets for 68 in 6.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell was doing his thing at one end but Marcus Stoinis had a disastrous time in the middle, managing just 17 off 21 deliveries.

The asking rate had gone too high but Maxwell kept going. Australia needed 43 runs in the last two overs but Suryakumar made a critical error in handing the ball to left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Australia took 22 runs off it before Maxwell smashed Prasidh Krishna for a six and three fours to end the game on the final ball. Maxwell finished on a magnificent 104 not-out in 48 deliveries.

Despite losing the last game, the home side will head into this game as favourites. Check out the two teams' chances of winning the fourth T20I on Friday.

India's chance of winning: 60%

Australia’s chance of winning: 40%

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India vs Australia Betting Tips

Suryakumar Yadav is the best T20 batter in the world and has a stellar record. He has smashed 80, 19 and 39 in three innings in this series. You can back SKY to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Ben McDermott is one of the consistent performers in the T20 circuit. He has over 3800 runs in the shorter format at an average of 31 with three hundreds and 24 fifties. Bet on him to score over 15.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Australia Toss Prediction

The pitches at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur have not been great for batting in the past. Four out of six games played here have been won by the team batting second. This series, the team winning the toss has opted to chase in each of the games. We predict the team winning the toss to bowl first in this fixture.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, Raipur should witness hazy and warm weather on Friday evening. Rain should not have any impact on the match as there is only around a 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to range between 18-24 degree Celsius, with 73% humidity.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Suryakumar Yadav (c) Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Tilak Varma All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

India Recent Form

India won the first game of this series by two wickets, chasing down 209 with Suryakumar Yadav blasting 80 off 42. With a collective batting performance, they posted 235/4 in the second game to win by 44 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a century in the third game but India lost the high-scoring affair.

Australia Players List

Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Matt Short Batter Travis Head Batter Ben McDermott Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Aaron Hardie All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Matthew Wade (c) Wicket-keeper Chris Green Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia's bowling has been a huge issue in this series, with Jason Behrendorff being the only exception. They conceded 222 in the third game as well and it looked like the match was slipping away but Glenn Maxwell hammered a century to pull off the victory.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

India and Australia have faced each other in 29 T20 internationals, with India holding an edge. They have won 17 games whereas Australia have been victorious 11 times. As for the last five encounters, India lead the scoreline by 4-1.

India vs Australia Betting Odds

India to hit most fours @ 1.88 (PARIMATCH)

Australia will have a weaker batting line-up in this game without Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell. India, on the other hand, have in-form batters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh. Betting on India to score most fours in the match is a wise move.

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India vs Australia Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be the top batter for India

Ruturaj Gaikwad is coming off a sensational century in the third game. Earlier, he made 58 off 43 in the second game. He is one of the most reliable batters in the format, with over 3900 runs at an average of 38 while striking at 139. Bet on Gaikwad to be the top batter for India.

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head returned to the side after resting in the first two games and scored 35 off 18. The left hand batter has carried his stunning form from the World Cup. He has 10 fifties and a hundred to his credit in the shorter format. Back Head to be Australia's top batter.

India vs Australia Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India

Ravi Bishnoi has been outstanding in the last two games, picking 3 for 32 and 2 for 32 off his full quota. He has 129 wickets to his name in his overall T20 career at an economy of 7.10. Betting on Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India would be justified.

Jason Behrendorff to be the top bowler for Australia

The left arm pacer has played two games in the series and has had returns of 1/25 and 1/12. These are exceptional performances in a series where bowlers have been thrashed. Bet on Behrendorff to be Australia's top bowler in this match.